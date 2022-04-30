National Hockey League NHL odds: Lines, pick for Stanley Cup playoffs 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Stanley Cup playoffs start Monday as 16 NHL teams remain in contention for North America's oldest trophy in pro sports.

The Colorado Avalanche (+400 at FOX Bet) and Florida Panthers (+450 at FOX Bet) are the favorites to hoist the Stanley Cup. Let's dive in.

"Right now the Avalanche (+400) – along with the Maple Leafs at +900 – are among our largest liabilities, and for good reason," FOX Bet sports trader AJ Devine said. "Throughout the season, the Avs have proven to be probably the most balanced team in the league. Hard to pick against a team that has been as consistently good as we’ve seen them be not just this season, but for a few years now.

"However, they will have a particularly tough matchup no matter who they face in the second round between the Blues and Wild. If they get through that, I like their chances of making the NHL Finals."

Devine said the Rangers-Penguins matchup will be one of the better battles in the first round.

"In the East, I’m keeping a close eye on the first-round matchup between the Rangers (+1600) and the Penguins (+2000)," Devine stated. "We opened with the Rangers as slight favorites (-120) to win that series, but after seeing some early bets on the Penguins we’ve recently moved to even pricing (-110/-110)."

Devine said if the Blueshirts can oust Sidney Crosby and the Penguins, don't be surprised if the Rangers hoist the Cup for the fifth time but first time since 1994.

Why? A hot goalie can steal you a Cup.

"I like the Rangers here, particularly because of their superior goaltending with likely Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin," Devine said. "If they’re able to continue to get consistent scoring from second and third liners like Alexis Lafreniere and Ryan Strome, I think that can be enough to pull them through not only the first round, but to the Finals in an Eastern Conference with a lot of very good, but flawed teams."

PICK: Rangers (+1600 at FOX Bet) to win the Stanley Cup

PICK: Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin to win Conn Smythe Trophy

Here are the odds and lines for the opening games of the first round of the playoffs:

Bruins @ Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Hurricanes -1.5 (Hurricanes favored to win by more than 1.5 goals, otherwise Bruins cover)

Moneyline: Hurricanes -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Bruins +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 5.5 goals scored by both teams combined

Lightning @ Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Maple Leafs -1.5 (Maple Leafs favored to win by more than 1.5 goals, otherwise Lightning cover)

Moneyline: Maple Leafs -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Lightning +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 6.5 goals scored by both teams combined

Blues @ Wild (9:30 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Wild -1.5 (Hurricanes favored to win by more than 1.5 goals, otherwise Blues cover)

Moneyline: Wild -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Blues +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 6.5 goals scored by both teams combined

Kings @ Oilers (10 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Oilers -1.5 (Oilers favored to win by more than 1.5 goals, otherwise Kings cover)

Moneyline: Oilers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Kings -160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 6.5 goals scored by both teams combined

Penguins @ Rangers (7 p.m. ET Tuesday, ESPN)

Point spread: Rangers -1.5 (Rangers favored to win by more than 1.5 goals, otherwise Penguins cover)

Moneyline: Rangers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Penguins +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 5.5 goals scored by both teams combined

Capitals @ Panthers (7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Panthers -1.5 (Hurricanes favored to win by more than 1.5 goals, otherwise Capitals cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Capitals +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 6.5 goals scored by both teams combined

Predators @ Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, ESPN)

Point spread: Avalanche -1.5 (Avalanche favored to win by more than 1.5 goals, otherwise Predators cover)

Moneyline: Avalanche -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Predators +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 6.5 goals scored by both teams combined

Stars @ Flames (10 p.m. ET Tuesday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Flames -1.5 (Flames favored to win by more than 1.5 goals, otherwise Stars cover)

Moneyline: Flames -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Stars +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 6 goals scored by both teams combined

The Panthers, led by interim coach Andrew Brunette, won the Presidents' Trophy for best regular-season record (58-18-6, 122 points).

The Flames made a late charge on the odds chart. Darryl Sutter's squad is at +750, down from +1300 in early April.

Calgary is the top betting choice to end one of pro sports' most mystifying droughts. A team from Canada hasn't won the Stanley Cup in 29 years (Montreal Canadiens in 1992-93 season).

The Maple Leafs are the fourth betting favorite at +900. The Leafs are the strongest betting favorite among the NHL's "Original Six" franchises and last won the Stanley Cup in 1967.

How long ago was that? Current Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe was born in 1980, 13 years after the Leafs last hoisted the Cup.

ODDS TO WIN STANLEY CUP (via FOX Bet) *

Colorado Avalanche +400 (bet $10 to win $50)

Florida Panthers +450 (bet $10 to win $55)

Calgary Flames +750 (bet $10 to win $85)

Toronto Maple Leafs +900 (bet $10 to win $100)

Carolina Hurricanes +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Tampa Bay Lightning +1100 (bet $10 to win $120)

New York Rangers +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Edmonton Oilers +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Boston Bruins +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Minnesota Wild +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

St. Louis Blues +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Pittsburgh Penguins +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Los Angeles Kings +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)

Nashville Predators +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Washington Capitals +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Dallas Stars +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)



*Odds as of 4/30/2022

