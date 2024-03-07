National Football League Who will Colts pick at No. 15 overall? Six prospects who make the most sense Published Mar. 7, 2024 5:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What a difference a season makes for the Colts.

At this time last year, Indianapolis was still in quarterback purgatory, searching for optimism after a disastrous 4-12-1 campaign.

Now, the Colts have who they believe is their franchise quarterback in Anthony Richardson, coaching stability with Shane Steichen and legitimate hopes to be an AFC playoff contender in 2024. Despite losing Richardson early last season due to a shoulder injury, plus a slew of other injuries and absences by key contributors, that team went 9-8 and was one win away from the postseason.

The Colts enter 2024 with needs in the secondary and at wide receiver, but with plenty of cap space to address holes in free agency. They rank seventh in the league with $49.2 million in 2024 salary cap space, per overthecap.com. They're in good enough shape to go best available with the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

So who should be on Indianapolis' radar? Here are six first-round prospects to watch for the Colts:

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 243 pounds

2023 stats (10 games): 56 receptions for 714 yards and 6 TDs

The Colts have youth and depth at tight end, but no one who's an established No. 1 option.

Former third-round pick Jelani Woods missed all of last season on injured reserve. Kylen Granson is more of a possession tight end. Mo Alie-Cox, who turns 31 in September, is best known for in-line blocking. Will Mallory, a fifth-round pick last year, flashed pass-catching potential as a rookie but is low on the pecking order. Then there's Drew Ogletree, who's on the commissioner's exempt list.

Bowers may not make it to 15 — he's No. 5 on FOX Sports' NFL Draft prospect list — but Indianapolis shouldn't think twice if he's available. He's widely considered to be a generational prospect at the tight end position. Bowers would provide a much-needed security blanket for Richardson, and give Steichen — the offensive playcaller — the most dynamic tight end he's had since Dallas Goedert, whom Steichen worked with in Philadelphia as the Eagles' offensive coordinator from 2021-22.

Check out Brock Bowers' best moments during his Georgia career

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Measurables: 6-foot, 195 pounds

2023 stats (13 games): 18 PBUs, INT, 40 tackles

A starting-caliber veteran may be a priority in upgrading the cornerback spot, considering all the youth at the position. But I don't believe general manager Chris Ballard would shy away from an infusion of talent. Of the Colts' five primary outside corners last season, three of them (Darrell Baker Jr., Dallis Flowers, Chris Lammons) went undrafted and a fourth (Jaylon Jones) was a seventh-round pick.

Mitchell has been one of the stars of the draft process, shining at both the Senior Bowl and combine. This past season, he ranked second in the FBS with 18 pass breakups, which speaks to the playmaking he would bring to Gus Bradley's defense. He was a first-team All-MAC selection his last two years at Toledo.

Mitchell is the 17th-rated prospect on FOX Sports' 2024 NFL Draft big board.

Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 254 pounds

2023 stats (13 games): 9 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, 41 tackles (12.5 for loss), 1 FF

The Colts are strong on the edge — former first-round pick Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam and Dayo Odeyingbo combined for 26 sacks in 2023 — but they don't have a truly elite pass rusher. Paye and Odeyingbo are also entering contract years, while Ebukam is a possible cap casualty next offseason. He carries an $11 million cap hit in 2025 and Indianapolis could save $8 million by cutting him, according to overhtecap.com.

An Albany transfer, Verse flourished at Florida State, emerging as one of the best pass rushers in college football the past two years. He had 18 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss in 2023. Verse is ranked No. 18 on FOX Sports' draft big board.

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Measurables: 6-foot, 297 pounds

2023 stats (14 games): 29 tackles (8.5 for loss), five sacks

The Colts' run defense struggled with Grover Stewart out early last season due to suspension, so I expect him to be a priority to be re-signed as an unrestricted free agent. But the reality is that Indianapolis must start thinking about the future on the interior defensive line. Stewart and standout defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who've formed one of the NFL's best defensive tackle tandems for years, are 30 and 29 years old, respectively.

Watch Byron Murphy's best moments from his 2023 season

According to FOX NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang, Murphy is a "slithery" interior pass rusher with "quick hands." He's No. 30 on our big board.

[ROB RANG: 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Caleb Williams leads our top-100 big board]

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Measurables: 6-foot, 189 pounds

2023 stats (14 games): 5 INTs, 12 PBUs, 63 tackles (6.5 for loss)

Another cornerback option for the Colts, Arnold was arguably the best at his position in the country. The first-team All-American tied an SEC-high with five interceptions.

Arnold is No. 13 on FOX Sports' big board.

Is Marvin Harrison Jr. truly the best WR in the NFL Draft?

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 209 pounds

2023 stats (13 games): 68 receptions for 1,177 yards and 17 TDs

The Colts' need for a wide receiver is well-documented. They're far too dependent on their top three at the position (Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce) and will need reinforcements to further Richardson's development.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze are all likely off the board here, so Thomas is probably the best wide-receiver option at No. 15. He's similar to Pierce in that he's a deep threat, but he has more upside. Thomas led the FBS with 17 receiving touchdowns last season, forming college football's best wideout tandem with Nabers.

Thomas is the No. 10 prospect on FOX Sports' big board.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

