National Football League Mike McCarthy calls Micah Parsons' OTAs absence a missed opportunity Published May. 31, 2024 12:12 p.m. ET

Micah Parsons has missed the majority of the Dallas Cowboys' organized team activities (OTAs) and other workouts so far this offseason, seemingly to the chagrin of Mike McCarthy.

Dallas' head coach expressed some disappointment with Parsons' attendance so far after the star linebacker missed Thursday's practice, especially as they're getting acclimated to new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's system.

"I think any time that you have a chance to be together, it's an opportunity to improve," McCarthy told reporters. "Whether it's in the mental realm, the physical realm and the emotional connection and so forth. It's a long year. Training camp is really the heightened focus for all of that, but it's definitely an opportunity that's been missed [for Parsons]."

Parsons was at the Cowboys' media availability for Wednesday's practice, but he didn't practice. There aren't any health concerns with the linebacker, as McCarthy told reporters that Parsons is in "really good shape." McCarthy also didn't seem too concerned with Parsons' long-term status, noting that he has been in regular contact with Zimmer and others.

"He's engaged, and he'll be ready when it's time," McCarthy added. "I have confidence in that. That interaction is going on [with Zimmer]. I feel comfortable that he will be ready to go."

The majority of NFL offseason workout programs are voluntary, except for mandatory minicamp in June. So, Parsons isn't obligated to be at the team's facilities in Frisco, Texas, until June 4, when the Cowboys open up their three-day minicamp.

Still, it isn't ideal, as McCarthy acknowledged. The Cowboys are seemingly entering a make-or-break campaign after going 12-5 in each of the past three seasons but failing to make it past the division round of the playoffs over that same stretch. Last season was arguably their worst playoff failure in recent memory, as Dallas was upset at home in a decisive opening-round loss to Green Bay and became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed in NFL postseason history.

Parsons is also up for a contract extension this offseason and is likely in line for a deal that would make him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league, as he has recorded at least 13,0 sacks in each of his first three seasons.

A few other key Cowboys have more urgent contract situations; QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb are both entering the final season of their respective deals, so negotiations surrounding a potential extension for Parsons are the "likeliest to be on the back burner,", ESPN recently reported.

Regardless of where things stand contract-wise for several key Cowboys, McCarthy is emphasizing being ready for the 2024-25 season. He seems to think his team is in a good spot with training camp less than two months away.

"At the end of the day, everybody has a responsibility," McCarthy said. "It's our job. Obviously, we have this period of time to have football activity that's regulated. I wouldn't say fortunately, but 98% of our football team has been here. We've accomplished a lot.

"Everybody has a responsibility whether they're here or not … because when we get to Oxnard, [California], that is our one opportunity for real football."

