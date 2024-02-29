National Football League Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. to return in 2024, but they still need WR help Published Feb. 29, 2024 5:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Michael Pittman Jr. will be a Colt in 2024.

That's what general manager Chris Ballard told Indianapolis media in a scrum Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, minutes after his podium session.

Whether that's via the franchise tag or an extension remains to be seen. But Ballard said definitely that the receiver isn't going anywhere. And for a general manager who rarely makes absolute statements, that's notable.

The Colts have until Tuesday to franchise-tag Pittman, who has been their leading receiver the past three seasons (he had a career-high 109 receptions for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns in 2023). Tagging him would allow the sides to continue negotiating on a long-term deal until mid-July. After that deadline, the sides would have to wait until after the 2024 season to continue doing so.

"Here's what I'll tell you: We've had talks with his agent, who is really good," Ballard said Wednesday when asked about the franchise tag. "We'll work hard to get a deal done. It's a tool we have. I'm not going to say we're not going to use it, but I'm not going to say we are. Hopefully, we can come to an agreement and find some compromise on a deal."

With Pittman expected to be a Colt for at least one more season, what does that mean for the team's roster-building approach this offseason?

Nothing should change in the fact that Indianapolis needs wide-receiver reinforcements. It's less dire with Pittman — a No. 1 option — in the fold, sure. But it's a need nonetheless.

In 2023, the position depended entirely on the availability of Pittman, promising slot receiver Josh Downs and deep-threat Alec Pierce, all of whom played at least 788 snaps. No other Colts wide receiver played more than 124.

The Colts figure to need at least two more contributing wide receivers. One would back up Downs out of the slot (Isaiah McKenzie, who was suspended the final three games last season for conduct detrimental to the team, is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent). The other would be someone who can move across the formation — a receiver who can work the middle of the field to supplement Pierce's ability to take the top off the defense (he tied for eighth in the NFL with 16.1 yards per reception).

Ballard on Wednesday was frank about how the loss of wideout Ashton Dulin last training camp put the team in a bind at receiver.

"Dulin was a huge loss just because he gives you so much, not only on special teams, but his ability to play inside and outside," Ballard said. "If you have to start him for a stretch, he can do it. That was big, and it was kind of [a freak injury]. It was an ACL [injury] on grass in training non-contact. It's just a freak deal.

"I've got to do a better job of helping [wide receivers coach] Reggie [Wayne] and the offensive staff," he added. "Nothing against the players we had in there playing. It was a rotation all year. That's hard and that makes it really hard on the coaches. I blame myself for that one."

Dulin could factor into the receiving group this season, but he won’t be depended on, especially coming off a season-long injury. Plus, he hasn’t had a season with more than 207 receiving yards.

Tight end is also a major area of need. The Colts have several young players at the position, but no one who is an established No. 1 option.

Jelani Woods, a 2022 third-round pick, missed the entirety of last season on injured reserve. Drew Ogletree is on the commissioner's exempt list amid domestic violence charges. Mo Alie-Cox turns 31 next season. And Will Mallory, a fifth-round pick last year, is far from a polished prospect (he flashed pass-catching potential with 18 receptions for 207 yards in 12 games, including two starts, as a rookie).

So a prospect like Georgia's Brock Bowers could be under heavy consideration for Indianapolis with the 15th overall pick, if he's available.

Ballard noted two major priorities for the Colts with quarterback Anthony Richardson, who continues to rehab his shoulder injury: 1) making sure he's protected and 2) surrounding him with the best playmakers possible.

After a rough 2022, the Colts offensive line took a massive step forward last season. That unit appears to be in good shape.

It's the skill positions that need work for Indianapolis.

"It's a really strong class," Ballard said of the wide receivers in this year's draft. "I don't know if you see them as strong as this, but I compare it almost like when Pitt came [in 2020]. That year was really good — [Justin] Jefferson and [Brandon] Aiyuk and Pitt in the upper part of the draft. I think CeeDee Lamb was in that draft. It's comparable."

Even with Pittman slated to be back, the Colts would benefit from a couple more playmaking pass-catchers.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

