The biggest roster need for all 32 NFL teams: Cowboys have WR hole to fill

Billions of dollars in contracts were handed out in NFL free agency. Then 257 players were selected last weekend during the 2025 NFL Draft, before hundreds more were signed as undrafted free agents.

Yet somehow, despite all that, none of the 32 NFL teams did everything they needed to do.

With the team-building part of the NFL offseason basically over, every single team still has some holes to fill. There are a few lingering veteran free agents who could help and there’s always the chance of a training camp surprise from an unexpected player. But for the most part, teams are out of options in their search for help.

If they didn’t find help in free agency or the draft, they’re unlikely to find it now.

So here’s a look at what each team didn’t do this offseason — the most important hole on every roster that each team still has to plug:

Arizona Cardinals

Biggest need: Offensive line

They spent a lot of money and picks beefing up their defense this offseason, which is right in coach Jonathan Gannon’s wheelhouse. But they still could use help on the offensive side, where they have plenty of weapons but questionable protection. They added depth on the offensive line, but could’ve used some starter help. They’ll be banking instead on improvement from the incumbents, knowing their offense could be dangerous if they can give QB Kyler Murray time to work.

Atlanta Falcons

Biggest need: Cornerback

They do return their starting corners, which is good, but their pass defense wasn’t very good in general last season. It’ll help that they really upgraded at edge rusher, drafting two in the first round (Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr.). But they didn’t do much to get better or deeper at cornerback. Maybe it’ll help if their fourth-rounder, Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman, plays some corner for them, but that’s about all they did.

Baltimore Ravens

Biggest need: Cornerback

They’re a pretty loaded team that should compete for the AFC Championship again, so they didn’t need a lot of immediate help this offseason. But they are thin at cornerback behind starters Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey. They signed veteran Chidobe Awuzie for depth, but then didn’t address the position again until taking Western Michigan’s Bilhal Kone in the sixth round.

Buffalo Bills

Biggest need: Wide receiver

General manager Brandon Beane may have bristled at this criticism on the radio, but it’s a question worth asking: Why did the Bills not address the receiver spot this offseason? Yeah, they signed Joshua Palmer away from the Chargers, but he had 39 catches for 584 yards last season. And the Bills, despite an MVP quarterback in Josh Allen, didn’t have a single receiver even hit 825 yards. Imagine what the Bills’ offense would be like if Allen had a true No. 1 receiver. And why can’t Beane imagine that?

Carolina Panthers

Biggest need: Cornerback

They had too many holes to address them all in one offseason, but it’s a bit surprising they haven’t done more to fix a leaky secondary. They did address safety, signing Tre’von Moehrig and drafting Ohio State’s Lathan Ransom in the fourth round. But they did not come away with any help for Jaycee Horn at cornerback. That’s going to be a weakness teams are going to exploit all season long.

Chicago Bears

Biggest need: Running back

After revamping their entire offensive line this season and hiring new coach Ben Johnson from Detroit, the Bears looked like a threat to try to trade up for Ashton Jeanty, the best running back in the draft. When that didn’t happen, they didn’t address the position until the seventh round. Right now, the Bears’ top backs are D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson, who remind no one of the Jamhyr Gibbs-David Montgomery pairing Johnson had with the Lions. At some point, Johnson is surely going to look for upgrades, if they’re available.

Cincinnati Bengals

Biggest need: Defensive tackle

The Bengals drafted Shemar Stewart, who’ll give Trey Hendrickson some edge help (assuming Hendrickson isn’t traded). But those are really the only two on the defensive line capable of consistently rushing the passer. It’s a bit odd that in a really deep draft for interior defenders, the Bengals didn’t come away with one. Their projected inside starters, B.J. Hill and T.J. Slaton, combined for four sacks last year.

Cleveland Browns

Biggest need: Wide receiver

The Browns made a lot of draft noise with their quarterback selections, adding two picks (including the free-falling Shedeur Sanders) to a crowded and questionable quarterback room. But lost in that chaotic shuffle is the fact that whoever their quarterback is really only has one receiver to throw to this season. Outside of Jerry Jeudy, who can they rely on to catch the ball? They’re so desperate they just signed Dionte Johnson, who has loads of talent but is so problematic he was dumped by three teams last season. He’s worth a shot. He was a 1,000-yard receiver for the Steelers four years ago. But is that longshot really the best the Browns could find?

Dallas Cowboys

Biggest need: Wide receiver

The Cowboys at least had Brandin Cooks last season to take some of the pressure off CeeDee Lamb, but he’s gone now, leaving Jonathan Mingo and Jalen Tolbert behind as theoretical No. 2 receivers. That’s not good, and even the Cowboys understand they’ll need help if they want their offense to be more than just a series of throws to Lamb. They reportedly talked with the Steelers about acquiring George Pickens after they stubbornly refused to sign a free agent receiver or pick one in the draft. Maybe that trade happens at some point. If not, any time a receiver is available this season, pencil the Cowboys in as an interested team.

Denver Broncos

Biggest need: Tight end

They made a nice signing in free agency, adding Evan Engram who has had a career resurgence since leaving the New York Giants. But he’s going to be 31 on Opening Day and coming off an injury-plagued season that included a torn labrum in his shoulder in mid-December. Having a pass-catching tight end is essential for a young quarterback like Bo Nix. They’re obviously counting on Engram to fill that role, but they probably could use a Plan B given his age and health issues.

Detroit Lions

Biggest need: Edge Rusher

This was a painfully obvious hole entering the offseason considering Aidan Hutchinson is coming off a major injury, Marcus Davenport has played just six games in the last two seasons and they decided not to give another shot to Za’Darius Smith. The fact that they didn’t address that in free agency or the draft is mind-blowing considering they’re a Super Bowl contender with almost no other obvious holes.

Green Bay Packers

Biggest need: Cornerback

The Packers’ secondary wasn’t strong to begin with, and it seems pretty clear they’re going to get rid of cornerback Jaire Alexander … at least eventually … or probably. They’re certainly not doing much to prepare for his departure though, or help him out if he stays. They didn’t address this position in free agency, and they waited until Round 7 before they took Tulane corner Micah Robinson in the draft. Regardless of the eventual Alexander resolution, they needed to do better than that.

Houston Texans

Biggest need: Defensive tackle

They’ve completely revamped their offensive line and took a couple of swings at receivers in the early rounds of the draft. But they still haven’t done much to beef up their defensive line interior. They got a good season out of Tim Settle last year (5 sacks), but the only addition they made in the offseason was a reunion with 31-year-old Sheldon Rankins. He’s a good player, but he missed 10 games last year with injury and illness. The Texans need more depth behind him.

Indianapolis Colts

Biggest need: Linebacker

They lost E.J. Speed in free agency and did nothing to replace him, which leaves Zaire Franklin as really their only experienced linebacker. The only linebacker they found in the draft was Wisconsin’s Hunter Wohler in the seventh round. They’re so thin that second-year pro Jaylon Carlies, a former safety, might start camp with a starting job. They’re going to have to scour the waiver wire for any available veteran, and maybe end up adding some more in the post-camp cuts.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Biggest need: Defensive tackle

The Jaguars made the biggest move of the first round when they traded up for WR/CB Travis Hunter. Before that, everyone expected they’d take a defensive tackle at Pick No. 5 — and for good reason. Their run defense last season was terrible and they got no interior pass rush. Everything came from the outside with Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen. Yet they still didn’t sign a DT in free agency, nor did they pick one with any of their nine selections in the draft.

Kansas City Chiefs

Biggest need: Running back

They had a good, young running back in Isaiah Pacheco, but he missed 10 games last season and this is increasingly an era where most teams prefer two strong backs anyway. With Kareem Hunt turning 30 in August it’s a bit surprising that the Chiefs didn’t do more to add depth to this position. They did sign Elijah Mitchell and they drafted SMU’s Brashard Smith in Round 7. But there were good backs available earlier and plenty of cheap options in free agency, but K.C. shunned them all.

Las Vegas Raiders

Biggest need: Linebacker

After losing two starters in free agency, the Raiders made a swing at restricted free agent Christian Elliss, but the Patriots decided to match their offer sheet. They did sign Elandon Roberts for depth and they took a flyer on 27-year-old Devin White, but who knows what he is anymore after he was cut midseason by the Eagles (without playing a snap) and then did little for the Texans? They added offensive weapons, offensive linemen and interior defenders in their deep draft class. But they didn’t take a linebacker until their last pick, when they grabbed Minnesota’s Cody Lindenberg in the seventh round.

Los Angeles Chargers

Biggest need: Edge rusher

Joey Bosa is gone, while Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree are both in their 30s and combined for 12 sacks last season. The Chargers do have young Tuli Tuipulotu, who led the team with 8 ½ sacks last season, but another capable body in the rotation wouldn’t hurt. Maybe fourth-rounder Kyle Kennard, from South Carolina, can help. But there’s not a lot of young depth here, and if injuries hit the Chargers’ pass rush could be in trouble.

Los Angeles Rams

Biggest need: Cornerback

They’ve been looking for a replacement for Jalen Ramsey since they traded him away two years ago. They’re trying to patch together a secondary with corners Ahkello Witherspoon and Darious Williams, but it feels like a real big whiff that they didn’t sign any free-agent corners nor did they pick any in the draft. They do have a knack for finding unexpected players, though. And a familiar face at corner may soon be available …

Miami Dolphins

Biggest need: Cornerback

It appears increasingly likely that they’ll be the next team to trade away Jalen Ramsey, but with or without him they were in desperate need of upgrading their cornerback corps. Yet all they did in free agency was sign Artie Burns, a backup nickel back. Then in the draft they didn’t address the position until they took Florida’s Jason Marshall. That’s a problem for a secondary that also lost safety Jevon Holland in the offseason and looks like one that could get picked apart all season long.

Minnesota Vikings

Biggest need: Cornerback

They have one good starter in Byron Murphy Jr., but that’s really it. They’ve got a lot of potentially helpful players, having signed Jeff Okudah and Isaiah Rodgers and with Mekhi Blackmon returning from a torn ACL. But they seemed like a lock to take a corner early in the draft, and they left a glaring hole when they didn’t take one at all. They might end up being OK at the position, but not much better than that.

New England Patriots

Biggest need: Edge rusher

They ranked dead last in sacks last season and their best returning edge rusher is Keion White. Yet they still didn’t do nearly enough to address their pass rush during the offseason. They signed Harold Landry III (9 sacks last season) from the Titans and K’Lavon Chiasson (5) from Las Vegas, but they ignored the position in the draft until they took LSU’s Braydon Swinson in the fifth round. Landry could be a force, but he might not get a lot of help. They’re counting on getting pressure with depth, but there doesn’t feel like enough.

New Orleans Saints

Biggest need: Cornerback

They re-signed journeyman Isaac Yiadom, who has played for six teams in seven seasons, and might have to start him opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry. So yeah, that’s a pretty big hole in the lineup. They did draft a corner — Lousiville’s Quincy Riley — in the fourth round and there should be an opportunity for him to have an impact because there’s just not a lot of depth or proven talent in the New Orleans secondary.

New York Giants

Biggest need: Guard

The Giants made a run at free agent guard Will Fries, but he ended up way out of their price range. They then pivoted to 35-year-old Greg Van Roten, whom they were trying to replace. It’s also possible that they’ll try to convert failed right tackle Evan Neal to a guard. And while they plan to work their fifth-round pick, Marcus Mbow, at tackle at first, many around the league projected him as a future guard. So they’ve got plenty of options at the position. It remains to be seen if any of them are good enough.

New York Jets

Biggest need: Wide receiver

They have a potential superstar at receiver in Garrett Wilson and, really, not much else at the position. Allen Lazard is still there, but he could end up as a cap casualty, and he’s not really even a No. 2 receiver anymore anyway. The Jets did sign low-budget free agents Josh Reynolds and Tyler Johnson, but they needed a true second option for their passing game. They took Georgia receiver Arian Smith in the fourth round and he was one of the fastest players in the draft. But he’s more of a deep option, at least for now. They still need a reliable target to help Wilson out.

Philadelphia Eagles

Biggest need: Defensive line

They lost Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency after both had big games in the Super Bowl. And so far in the offseason the Eagles have replaced them with … nobody. They did draft Nebraska DT Ty Robinson, but he’s a fourth-rounder who’ll have to work his way into the rotation. And they believe in Moro Ojomo, a seventh-round pick from 2023. But that front line was what helped power the Eagles through the playoffs, and they’re just not nearly as deep or as good as they were there last year.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Biggest need: Quarterback

It’s hard to believe that any team could make it through free agency and the draft and still not have an answer for their most important position. But that’s where the Steelers are as they wait on an answer from 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who is still pondering his future. Yes, they signed Mason Rudolph, and yes, they drafted Ohio State’s Will Howard in the sixth round. But neither of them figure to be a great option this season for a team that is built, at nearly every other position, for a deep playoff run.

San Francisco 49ers

Biggest need: Offensive line

They could have used an upgrade at left guard where they may be starting Ben Bartch, who has played in eight games and started two over the last two seasons. And while Trent Williams is entrenched as their left tackle, he’s also turning 37 years old in July. But the 49ers virtually ignored those issues. They brought in 31-year-old tackle D.J. Humphries for depth, assuming he’s healthy after battling injuries (and a torn ACL) over the last two years. And they drafted Iowa guard Connor Colby, but not until the seventh round. They might need a lot more depth than they have.

Seattle Seahawks

Biggest need: Wide receiver

They traded D.K. Metcalf and released Tyler Lockett, which really isn’t a good way to help new quarterback Sam Darnold. They do still have Jaxon Smith-Njigba as their No. 1 and they brought in Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. But Kupp is 32, hasn’t played a full season since 2021 and is a slot receiver just like JSN. And Valdes-Scantling has played in just 14 games and caught 19 passes in the last two seasons. They can’t possibly expect them both to be healthy all season, yet they didn’t draft a receiver (Colorado State’s Tory Horton) until the fifth round.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Biggest need: Inside Linebacker

The Bucs’ linebacking corps revolves around Lavonte David, who is still a good player but is 35 years old. Their only offseason addition was Anthony Walker Jr., who wasn’t particularly good with the Dolphins last year and is probably more for depth. They needed some better players in the middle and an eventual replacement for David. But they didn’t address it in free agency and didn’t take any inside linebackers in the draft.

Tennessee Titans

Biggest need: Tight end

A good, fast, reliable tight end can be the best friend for a young quarterback, but Cam Ward might not have one in Tennessee. The incumbent, Chig Okonkwo, is an underrated player, but far from elite. He’s averaged 53 catches for 504 yards over the last two seasons and isn’t much of a red-zone target. The Titans did add Texas tight end Gunnar Helm in the fourth round, has the size (6-5, 241) and speed to be a good one. But he’ll need to improve his blocking to consistently get on the field.

Washington Commanders

Biggest need: Edge rusher

They needed help off the edge even before they lost Dante Fowler and his 10 ½ sacks in free agency, and it’s been their No. 1 need all offseason long. Yet GM Adam Peters doesn’t seem to be very concerned. His only edge signing was Deatrich Wise, who turns 31 in July and had eight middling seasons in New England. They seemed like they were in a perfect position in the draft to grab an edge rusher in the first round, but they went offensive line instead. In fact, they didn’t take any edge rushers at all. So it’s really unclear where their pass rush is going to come from this year.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

