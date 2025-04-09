National Football League NFL Draft: The best picks on Day 2 in each of the past 10 years Published Apr. 17, 2025 9:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The first round of the NFL Draft is typically where teams find their next cornerstone players. In fact, 264 of the 555 Pro Bowl appearances by players who've entered the league since 2015 were from those drafted in the first round.

But that also means there have been plenty of stars who were selected after Day 1. Over the past 10 years, players who were drafted on Day 2 (in the second and third rounds) have accounted for 166 of those 555 Pro Bowl appearances.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles have used picks on Day 2 to help build the core of their Super Bowl teams. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who was taken in the third round in 2013, might be the best second-day pick since the league switched to the three-day draft format in 2010.

As the 2025 NFL Draft projects to be loaded with talent in Rounds 2 and 3, let's look at the best picks from Day 2 in each of the past 10 drafts.

Honorable mentions: S Landon Collins (New York Giants, No. 33 overall), G Mitch Morse (Kansas City Chiefs, No. 49), OT Rob Havenstein (Los Angeles Rams, No. 57), WR Tyler Lockett (Seattle Seahawks, No. 69)

When you find the pass-rusher who just signed a near-record-setting extension in the third round of the draft, you know you've hit a home run. Since he was drafted, Hunter has racked up 99.5 career sacks, which ranks seventh among players who were active in the 2024 season.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Hunter has recorded at least 10.5 sacks in five of the past six seasons in which he's played, seemingly getting better with age. He joined the Texans on a two-year, $49 million deal ahead of the 2024 season. He then went on to lead the team with 12 sacks and was named a Pro Bowler for a third straight season. As a result, he earned a one-year, $35.6 million extension from the Texans in March, which is the second-highest average annual value for an edge rusher in league history.

Day 2 of the 2015 NFL Draft featured several standouts. Collins was a three-time Pro Bowler, and Lockett just left the Seahawks as the second-leading receiver in franchise history. Havenstein, meanwhile, was a key piece to the Rams' Super Bowl championship team in 2021, grading as one of Pro Football Focus' best tackles that season.

Honorable mentions: CB Xavien Howard (Miami Dolphins, No. 38 overall), RB Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans, No. 45), WR Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints, No. 47), G Joe Thuney (New England Patriots, No. 78)

Jones gets the slight edge over Henry here because he was a core member of a dynasty. Sure, Patrick Mahomes and Kelce were arguably more vital to the Chiefs' three Super Bowl wins, but Jones' six All-Pros (three first-team) and six Pro Bowls can't be overlooked. He's put up two 15.5-sack seasons, finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year voting on one of those occasions in 2022. He also has the longest streak of games with a sack in NFL history, taking down the opposing quarterback at least once in 11 consecutive games.

Jones isn't the only pick on Day 2 who has built a Hall of Fame résumé. Henry might be the best running back of his generation, winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 when he rushed for 2,027 yards. He also has five Pro Bowl honors and is the NFL's active leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Additionally, Thomas set the record for most receptions in a season in 2019 (149), while Thuney was a starter for two Super Bowl-winning teams with the Patriots and two more with the Chiefs.

Honorable mentions: S Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals, No. 36 overall), OL Dion Dawkins (Buffalo Bills, No. 63), RB Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints, No. 67), WR Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 84), Edge Trey Hendrickson (New Orleans Saints, No. 103), RB James Conner (Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 105)

Kupp has had the best career out of the group of players selected on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft, which includes a handful of skill-position playmakers and one of the top pass-rushers in the league. While Kupp has battled injuries for a good chunk of his career, he had a record-setting year in 2021. That season, he became the first player in 16 years to win the receiving triple crown. He took home Super Bowl MVP honors the same season.

The only other player selected on Day 2 of the draft who might have had as high of a peak is Hendrickson. The now-Cincinnati Bengals star has recorded 17.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons, leading the league in 2024.

Cooper Kupp joins Seattle Seahawks on 3-Year Deal

Honorable mentions: RB Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns, No. 35 overall), WR Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos, No. 40), S Jessie Bates III ( Cincinnati Bengals , No. 54), OT Orlando Brown Jr. (Baltimore Ravens, No. 83), TE Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens, No. 86)

Warner quickly made his presence felt in the NFL after the 49ers took him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The off-ball linebacker racked up more than 100 combined tackles as a rookie to begin a streak that's still ongoing. A four-time first-team All-Pro, Warner has been one of the faces of a 49ers team that has twice come close to winning the Super Bowl.

Beyond Warner, 2018 was a great draft for the Ravens. After snagging Lamar Jackson in the first round, they selected Brown and Andrews, who have each played in at least three Pro Bowls.

Honorable mentions: WR Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers, No. 36 overall), WR DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks, No. 64), DE Zach Allen (Arizona Cardinals, No. 65), WR Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders, No. 76)

The 2019 NFL Draft was loaded with receiver talent in Rounds 2 and 3. Several players taken on Day 2 that year have gone on to earn Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors at the receiver position. Brown has been the best of the bunch. The three-time Pro Bowler and three-time second-team All-Pro has contributed to a team with a winning record in each of his first six seasons in the league. This past season, he did so while also capturing a Super Bowl with the Eagles.

A.J. Brown after Eagles win Super Bowl LIX against Chiefs: 'The city needed this'

Honorable mentions: S Xavier McKinney (New York Giants, No. 36 overall), RB Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts, No. 41), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 45, CB Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears, No. 50), CB Trevon Diggs (Dallas Cowboys, No. 51), DT Nnamdi Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens, No. 71), LB Zack Baun (New Orleans Saints, No. 74)

Not often do you find a Super Bowl-winning quarterback on Day 2 of the draft, but the Eagles did in 2020. They actually made that selection when Carson Wentz was still their starter. By the end of the 2020 season, Hurts became QB1 and Philadelphia hasn't looked back. Hurts has led the Eagles to two Super Bowl trips in his first four full seasons as a starter. He claimed Super Bowl MVP honors this past season and finished second in MVP voting in 2022.

This was also the second straight year that another team drafted a key contributor to the Eagles' 2024 Super Bowl team on Day 2. In 2019, it was Brown, and then it was Baun in 2020. So, just drafting talent sometimes isn't good enough if you can't retain those players.

Is Jalen Hurts on the Hall of Fame path after Super Bowl win and MVP?

Honorable mentions: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Cleveland Browns, No. 52 overall), DT Milton Williams (Philadelphia Eagles, No. 73), DT Osa Odighizuwa (Dallas Cowboys, No. 75), WR Nico Collins (Houston Texans, No. 89), G Quinn Meinerz (Denver Broncos, No. 98)

Unlike 2019, the top players selected on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft were mostly in the trenches. Humphrey, though, stands out above the rest, earning three Pro Bowl nods in his career as he's helped Kansas City win three Super Bowls.

Collins, meanwhile, is one of the many productive receivers from the 2021 class, putting together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Texans.

Honorable mentions: RB Breece Hall (New York Jets, No. 36 overall), RB Kenneth Walker (Seattle Seahawks, No. 41), C Cam Jurgens (Philadelphia Eagles, No. 51), OLB Nik Bonitto (Denver Broncos, No. 64), LB Nakobe Dean (Philadelphia Eagles, No. 83, S Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions, No. 97)

Through the 2022 draft class' first three seasons in the league, the picks from Day 2 haven't brought much star power. Only four players selected in Rounds 2 and 3 have been named a Pro Bowler so far. McBride, though, has turned into a bright spot for the Cardinals. He was second among NFL tight ends in receiving yards (1,146) in 2024 and recently became the highest-paid player at his position.

Bonitto and Joseph also emerged last season, with the former registering 13.5 sacks and the latter nabbing a league-high nine interceptions.

Honorable mentions: TE Sam LaPorta (Detroit Lions, No. 34 overall), WR Jayden Reed (Green Bay Packers, No. 50), WR Rashee Rice (Kansas City Chiefs, No. 55), WR Josh Downs (Indianapolis Colts, No. 79), RB De'Von Achane (Miami Dolphins, No. 84)

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft also hasn't produced many breakout players — yet. Three picks from Rounds 2 and 3 that year have been named to a Pro Bowl, with one of them being wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., who got the honor as a returner. Branch and LaPorta were the other two, and both have played a major role in the Lions' turnaround over the past two seasons.

There are also a few players on here who have shown potential, but have missed some time due to injuries. Rice, another draft pick of the Chiefs, falls into that category.

Honorable mentions: WR Ladd McConkey (Los Angeles Chargers, No. 34 overall), DT Braden Fiske (Los Angeles Rams, No. 39), CB Mike Sainristil (Washington Commanders, No. 50), OT Brandon Coleman (Washington Commanders, No. 67), LB Payton Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 98)

While the Chiefs have been adept at finding gems on Day 2 of the draft, it's tough to argue that anyone's been better at that than Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. He's drafted five of the players mentioned on this list (and has acquired two others).

DeJean became Philadelphia's latest Day 2 hit during the 2024 season. He graded out as PFF's top all-around corner as a rookie. He also had a pivotal pick-six in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs, already making him a legend in Philadelphia in his young career.

Cooper DeJean intercepts Patrick Mahomes and returns for TD, extending Eagles lead vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

