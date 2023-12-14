National Football League
Chargers vs. Raiders live updates: Top moments from Thursday Night Football
National Football League

Chargers vs. Raiders live updates: Top moments from Thursday Night Football

Published Dec. 14, 2023 7:31 p.m. ET

Week 15 of the NFL season starts with the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) battling the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday Night Football, and we've got you covered with all the highlights from start to finish!

Quarterback Easton Stick will be at the helm for the Chargers after starter Justin Herbert fractured the index finger on his throwing hand in the team's Week 14 loss to Denver. Herbert visited two hand specialists earlier this week.

On the other side, QB Aidan O'Connell is once again leading the Raiders, making the seventh start of his rookie season.

Here are the top moments!

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Pregame scene

Stay tuned for updates!

National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders
