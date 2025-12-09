National Football League
NFL: DEC 07 Texans at Chiefs
2025 Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Must-Starts

Published Dec. 9, 2025 1:44 p.m. ET

Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 15, check out our overall fantasy football rankings in this article. See the rankings below for the rest of the top projected players in fantasy football this week.

Who are the must-starts in Week 15?

Christian McCaffrey remains a clear must-start with a projection of 29.4 PPR points as San Francisco meets Tennessee. The 49ers offense has been rolling, and the Titans defense has struggled to slow top playmakers, which puts McCaffrey in line for another heavy-production game.

De’Von Achane is another strong play against a Pittsburgh defense that has had trouble containing the run. Jahmyr Gibbs also belongs in fantasy lineups as Detroit faces a Rams defense that has been giving up chunk plays on the ground. James Cook offers plenty of upside as Buffalo travels to New England, which has allowed consistent production to opposing running backs.

Lamar Jackson headlines the quarterback starts with a 21-point projection against Cincinnati. He has been surging, and the Bengals defense has not found answers recently. Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts round out the top quarterback options in matchups against Minnesota, Detroit and Las Vegas.

In the receiving group, Puka Nacua is a must-start for the Rams with a 21.2 PPR projection in a high-volume matchup with Detroit. Ja’Marr Chase is another top-tier option as Cincinnati tries to attack Baltimore’s secondary. Amon-Ra St. Brown should stay locked in fantasy lineups when the Lions visit the Rams.

Tight end Trey McBride enters the week as a top play with a 14.7 PPR projection as Arizona takes on Houston. He has been a reliable red-zone target and draws a defense that has had issues defending tight ends.

 

Who are the top sleepers and streamers in Week 15?

At running back, Breece Hall is a strong consideration as the Jets meet the Jaguars. Hall has delivered steady production and could see an uptick in touches against a Jacksonville run defense that has shown plenty of vulnerability. Bucky Irving also profiles as a quality sleeper for Tampa Bay at Atlanta. Irving has been making a strong impression and offers flex value in deeper formats.

Rashid Shaheed is worth a look at wide receiver when New Orleans faces Carolina. Shaheed continues to stretch the field and could see more opportunities against a Panthers secondary that has struggled to limit explosive plays. Denver’s Troy Franklin is another sleeper to monitor as the Broncos meet the Packers. Franklin has been involved in key moments and fits as a WR3 or flex option.

Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson is also in play at Minnesota. Ferguson has been a dependable piece of the Cowboys passing game and should remain involved against the Vikings defense.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a deeper streaming option as Jacksonville takes on the Jets. Lawrence has shown flashes recently and carries upside in Week 15. Dak Prescott is another quarterback to consider at Minnesota. Prescott has been steady throughout the season and could see plenty of passing volume against the Vikings.
Who are the busts or players to fade in Week 15?

Deebo Samuel headlines the players to avoid this week. Samuel has not produced at the level expected, and his matchup against the Giants offers little relief. Drops and inconsistent involvement in the 49ers offense make him a risky option.

Darnell Mooney is another fade as he enters a difficult matchup with Denver. Mooney’s targets have fluctuated throughout the season, and his limited production makes him a shaky play.

Dallas Goedert also fits the avoid category. He has been dealing with injuries and has not provided steady tight end production. Facing Minnesota does not help, and his week-to-week output has been inconsistent.

At running back, Kareem Hunt lands on the bust list. Hunt continues to split carries and has not shown dependable efficiency. A matchup with the Chargers defense does not offer much upside.

Amon-Ra St. Brown might be a surprising bust candidate, but the matchup warrants caution. The Rams have been strong against opposing receivers, and St. Brown could see his volume or efficiency dip.

Tua Tagovailoa is another player to fade. The Dolphins quarterback has been inconsistent, and a matchup against a Pittsburgh defense that has challenged opposing quarterbacks makes him a risky start.

 

Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings

RankPlayerPosition RankMatchupProj. Fantasy Pts. (PPR)Proj. Fantasy Pts. (Standard)
1Christian McCaffreyRB149ers vs. Titans29.423.2
2Puka NacuaWR1Rams vs. Lions21.213.8
3De'Von AchaneRB2Dolphins at Steelers2116.1
3Lamar JacksonQB1Ravens at Bengals2121
5Ja'Marr ChaseWR2Bengals vs. Ravens20.212.8
6Amon-Ra St. BrownWR3Lions at Rams2012.3
7Dak PrescottQB2Cowboys vs. Vikings19.919.9
8Matthew StaffordQB3Rams vs. Lions19.719.7
9Jalen HurtsQB4Eagles vs. Raiders19.619.6
10Drake MayeQB5Patriots vs. Bills19.119.1
11Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWR4Seahawks vs. Colts18.812.7
12Patrick MahomesQB6Chiefs vs. Chargers18.618.6
13Josh AllenQB7Bills at Patriots18.218.2
14Brock PurdyQB849ers vs. Titans18.118.1
15Jaxson DartQB9Giants vs. Commanders17.817.8
16Joe BurrowQB10Bengals vs. Ravens17.617.6
17Jahmyr GibbsRB3Lions at Rams17.413.8
18Jayden DanielsQB11Commanders at Giants16.916.9
18Jonathan TaylorRB4Colts at Seahawks16.914.3
18James CookRB4Bills at Patriots16.915.5
21C.J. StroudQB12Texans vs. Cardinals16.816.8
22Saquon BarkleyRB6Eagles vs. Raiders16.614.1
22Trevor LawrenceQB13Jaguars vs. Jets16.616.6
24Justin HerbertQB14Chargers at Chiefs16.516.5
24Bijan RobinsonRB7Falcons at Buccaneers16.514.1
26Chase BrownRB8Bengals vs. Ravens16.312.7
27Jared GoffQB15Lions at Rams16.216.2
27Drake LondonWR5Falcons at Buccaneers16.210.2
29Sam DarnoldQB16Seahawks vs. Colts16.116.1
30Baker MayfieldQB17Buccaneers vs. Falcons1616
31Josh JacobsRB9Packers at Broncos15.813.3
31Davante AdamsWR6Rams vs. Lions15.810.9
33Chris OlaveWR7Saints vs. Panthers15.79.3
34Caleb WilliamsQB18Bears vs. Browns15.615.6
34Rashee RiceWR8Chiefs vs. Chargers15.69.9
36Derrick HenryRB10Ravens at Bengals15.414.3
36Justin JeffersonWR9Vikings at Cowboys15.49.7
38George PickensWR10Cowboys vs. Vikings15.310.1
39Kyren WilliamsRB11Rams vs. Lions1512.9
39Breece HallRB11Jets at Jaguars1512.3
41J.J. McCarthyQB19Vikings at Cowboys14.914.9
42Ashton JeantyRB13Raiders at Eagles14.811.6
43Trey McBrideTE1Cardinals at Texans14.78.1
43Bo NixQB20Broncos vs. Packers14.714.7
45Nico CollinsWR11Texans vs. Cardinals14.69.3
46Tyrone Tracy Jr.RB14Giants vs. Commanders14.512.2
47Aaron RodgersQB21Steelers vs. Dolphins14.414.4
48Woody MarksRB15Texans vs. Cardinals14.311.9
48Javonte WilliamsRB15Cowboys vs. Vikings14.312.2
50Zay FlowersWR12Ravens at Bengals14.29.3
51Kirk CousinsQB22Falcons at Buccaneers13.913.9
51A.J. BrownWR13Eagles vs. Raiders13.98.7
53Quinshon JudkinsRB17Browns at Bears13.811.9
54Jordan LoveQB23Packers at Broncos13.713.7
55Daniel JonesQB24Colts at Seahawks13.613.6
55Jaylen WaddleWR14Dolphins at Steelers13.68.5
57TreVeyon HendersonRB18Patriots vs. Bills13.511.3
57Bucky IrvingRB18Buccaneers vs. Falcons13.511.6
57Shedeur SandersQB25Browns at Bears13.513.5
60Jacoby BrissettQB26Cardinals at Texans13.413.4
60Tyler ShoughQB26Saints vs. Panthers13.413.4
62DeVonta SmithWR15Eagles vs. Raiders13.28.1
63Rico DowdleRB20Panthers at Saints1311.6
64David MontgomeryRB21Lions at Rams12.810.2
64Kenneth Walker IIIRB21Seahawks vs. Colts12.811.2
64Stefon DiggsWR16Patriots vs. Bills12.88
67Jauan JenningsWR1749ers vs. Titans12.78.3
68Bryce YoungQB28Panthers at Saints12.612.6
68Travis EtienneRB23Jaguars vs. Jets12.610.6
68D'Andre SwiftRB23Bears vs. Browns12.610.8
71Tee HigginsWR18Bengals vs. Ravens12.58.3
72Jaylen WarrenRB25Steelers vs. Dolphins12.410.2
72Jakobi MeyersWR19Jaguars vs. Jets12.47.9
72Jameson WilliamsWR19Lions at Rams12.48.3
72Tetairoa McMillanWR19Panthers at Saints12.47.8
76Kenneth GainwellRB26Steelers vs. Dolphins12.39.4
76Harold Fannin Jr.TE2Browns at Bears12.37.4
76Wan'Dale RobinsonWR22Giants vs. Commanders12.37.4
76Juwan JohnsonTE2Saints vs. Panthers12.37.3
80Brian ThomasWR23Jaguars vs. Jets11.98
80Tyler WarrenTE4Colts at Seahawks11.96.7
82Deebo SamuelWR24Commanders at Giants11.87.3
83Cameron WardQB29Titans at 49ers11.711.7
83George KittleTE549ers vs. Titans11.77.8
85Tua TagovailoaQB30Dolphins at Steelers11.511.5
85D.K. MetcalfWR25Steelers vs. Dolphins11.57.6
87Tony PollardRB27Titans at 49ers11.49.3
87Mike EvansWR26Buccaneers vs. Falcons11.47.7
87Khalil ShakirWR26Bills at Patriots11.46.8
90Mark AndrewsTE6Ravens at Bengals11.17.5
90Geno SmithQB31Raiders at Eagles11.111.1
92RJ HarveyRB28Broncos vs. Packers118.7
93Omarion HamptonRB29Chargers at Chiefs10.98.9
93Marvin Harrison Jr.WR28Cardinals at Texans10.96.8
95Riley LeoanrdQB32Colts at Seahawks10.810.8
95Courtland SuttonWR29Broncos vs. Packers10.86.6
97Troy FranklinWR30Broncos vs. Packers10.76.5
98Jordan AddisonWR31Vikings at Cowboys10.66.9
98Aaron JonesRB30Vikings at Cowboys10.68.6
98Brock BowersTE7Raiders at Eagles10.66.2

More Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings

 

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

National Football League
