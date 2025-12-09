2025 Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Must-Starts

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 15, check out our overall fantasy football rankings in this article. See the rankings below for the rest of the top projected players in fantasy football this week.

Who are the must-starts in Week 15?

Christian McCaffrey remains a clear must-start with a projection of 29.4 PPR points as San Francisco meets Tennessee. The 49ers offense has been rolling, and the Titans defense has struggled to slow top playmakers, which puts McCaffrey in line for another heavy-production game.

De’Von Achane is another strong play against a Pittsburgh defense that has had trouble containing the run. Jahmyr Gibbs also belongs in fantasy lineups as Detroit faces a Rams defense that has been giving up chunk plays on the ground. James Cook offers plenty of upside as Buffalo travels to New England, which has allowed consistent production to opposing running backs.

Lamar Jackson headlines the quarterback starts with a 21-point projection against Cincinnati. He has been surging, and the Bengals defense has not found answers recently. Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts round out the top quarterback options in matchups against Minnesota, Detroit and Las Vegas.

In the receiving group, Puka Nacua is a must-start for the Rams with a 21.2 PPR projection in a high-volume matchup with Detroit. Ja’Marr Chase is another top-tier option as Cincinnati tries to attack Baltimore’s secondary. Amon-Ra St. Brown should stay locked in fantasy lineups when the Lions visit the Rams.

Tight end Trey McBride enters the week as a top play with a 14.7 PPR projection as Arizona takes on Houston. He has been a reliable red-zone target and draws a defense that has had issues defending tight ends.

Who are the top sleepers and streamers in Week 15?

At running back, Breece Hall is a strong consideration as the Jets meet the Jaguars. Hall has delivered steady production and could see an uptick in touches against a Jacksonville run defense that has shown plenty of vulnerability. Bucky Irving also profiles as a quality sleeper for Tampa Bay at Atlanta. Irving has been making a strong impression and offers flex value in deeper formats.

Rashid Shaheed is worth a look at wide receiver when New Orleans faces Carolina. Shaheed continues to stretch the field and could see more opportunities against a Panthers secondary that has struggled to limit explosive plays. Denver’s Troy Franklin is another sleeper to monitor as the Broncos meet the Packers. Franklin has been involved in key moments and fits as a WR3 or flex option.

Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson is also in play at Minnesota. Ferguson has been a dependable piece of the Cowboys passing game and should remain involved against the Vikings defense.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a deeper streaming option as Jacksonville takes on the Jets. Lawrence has shown flashes recently and carries upside in Week 15. Dak Prescott is another quarterback to consider at Minnesota. Prescott has been steady throughout the season and could see plenty of passing volume against the Vikings.

Who are the busts or players to fade in Week 15?

Deebo Samuel headlines the players to avoid this week. Samuel has not produced at the level expected, and his matchup against the Giants offers little relief. Drops and inconsistent involvement in the 49ers offense make him a risky option.

Darnell Mooney is another fade as he enters a difficult matchup with Denver. Mooney’s targets have fluctuated throughout the season, and his limited production makes him a shaky play.

Dallas Goedert also fits the avoid category. He has been dealing with injuries and has not provided steady tight end production. Facing Minnesota does not help, and his week-to-week output has been inconsistent.

At running back, Kareem Hunt lands on the bust list. Hunt continues to split carries and has not shown dependable efficiency. A matchup with the Chargers defense does not offer much upside.

Amon-Ra St. Brown might be a surprising bust candidate, but the matchup warrants caution. The Rams have been strong against opposing receivers, and St. Brown could see his volume or efficiency dip.

Tua Tagovailoa is another player to fade. The Dolphins quarterback has been inconsistent, and a matchup against a Pittsburgh defense that has challenged opposing quarterbacks makes him a risky start.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings

