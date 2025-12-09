2025 Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Must-Starts
Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 15, check out our overall fantasy football rankings in this article. See the rankings below for the rest of the top projected players in fantasy football this week.
Who are the must-starts in Week 15?
Christian McCaffrey remains a clear must-start with a projection of 29.4 PPR points as San Francisco meets Tennessee. The 49ers offense has been rolling, and the Titans defense has struggled to slow top playmakers, which puts McCaffrey in line for another heavy-production game.
De’Von Achane is another strong play against a Pittsburgh defense that has had trouble containing the run. Jahmyr Gibbs also belongs in fantasy lineups as Detroit faces a Rams defense that has been giving up chunk plays on the ground. James Cook offers plenty of upside as Buffalo travels to New England, which has allowed consistent production to opposing running backs.
Lamar Jackson headlines the quarterback starts with a 21-point projection against Cincinnati. He has been surging, and the Bengals defense has not found answers recently. Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts round out the top quarterback options in matchups against Minnesota, Detroit and Las Vegas.
In the receiving group, Puka Nacua is a must-start for the Rams with a 21.2 PPR projection in a high-volume matchup with Detroit. Ja’Marr Chase is another top-tier option as Cincinnati tries to attack Baltimore’s secondary. Amon-Ra St. Brown should stay locked in fantasy lineups when the Lions visit the Rams.
Tight end Trey McBride enters the week as a top play with a 14.7 PPR projection as Arizona takes on Houston. He has been a reliable red-zone target and draws a defense that has had issues defending tight ends.
Who are the top sleepers and streamers in Week 15?
At running back, Breece Hall is a strong consideration as the Jets meet the Jaguars. Hall has delivered steady production and could see an uptick in touches against a Jacksonville run defense that has shown plenty of vulnerability. Bucky Irving also profiles as a quality sleeper for Tampa Bay at Atlanta. Irving has been making a strong impression and offers flex value in deeper formats.
Rashid Shaheed is worth a look at wide receiver when New Orleans faces Carolina. Shaheed continues to stretch the field and could see more opportunities against a Panthers secondary that has struggled to limit explosive plays. Denver’s Troy Franklin is another sleeper to monitor as the Broncos meet the Packers. Franklin has been involved in key moments and fits as a WR3 or flex option.
Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson is also in play at Minnesota. Ferguson has been a dependable piece of the Cowboys passing game and should remain involved against the Vikings defense.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a deeper streaming option as Jacksonville takes on the Jets. Lawrence has shown flashes recently and carries upside in Week 15. Dak Prescott is another quarterback to consider at Minnesota. Prescott has been steady throughout the season and could see plenty of passing volume against the Vikings.
Who are the busts or players to fade in Week 15?
Deebo Samuel headlines the players to avoid this week. Samuel has not produced at the level expected, and his matchup against the Giants offers little relief. Drops and inconsistent involvement in the 49ers offense make him a risky option.
Darnell Mooney is another fade as he enters a difficult matchup with Denver. Mooney’s targets have fluctuated throughout the season, and his limited production makes him a shaky play.
Dallas Goedert also fits the avoid category. He has been dealing with injuries and has not provided steady tight end production. Facing Minnesota does not help, and his week-to-week output has been inconsistent.
At running back, Kareem Hunt lands on the bust list. Hunt continues to split carries and has not shown dependable efficiency. A matchup with the Chargers defense does not offer much upside.
Amon-Ra St. Brown might be a surprising bust candidate, but the matchup warrants caution. The Rams have been strong against opposing receivers, and St. Brown could see his volume or efficiency dip.
Tua Tagovailoa is another player to fade. The Dolphins quarterback has been inconsistent, and a matchup against a Pittsburgh defense that has challenged opposing quarterbacks makes him a risky start.
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Position Rank
|Matchup
|Proj. Fantasy Pts. (PPR)
|Proj. Fantasy Pts. (Standard)
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB1
|49ers vs. Titans
|29.4
|23.2
|2
|Puka Nacua
|WR1
|Rams vs. Lions
|21.2
|13.8
|3
|De'Von Achane
|RB2
|Dolphins at Steelers
|21
|16.1
|3
|Lamar Jackson
|QB1
|Ravens at Bengals
|21
|21
|5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR2
|Bengals vs. Ravens
|20.2
|12.8
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR3
|Lions at Rams
|20
|12.3
|7
|Dak Prescott
|QB2
|Cowboys vs. Vikings
|19.9
|19.9
|8
|Matthew Stafford
|QB3
|Rams vs. Lions
|19.7
|19.7
|9
|Jalen Hurts
|QB4
|Eagles vs. Raiders
|19.6
|19.6
|10
|Drake Maye
|QB5
|Patriots vs. Bills
|19.1
|19.1
|11
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR4
|Seahawks vs. Colts
|18.8
|12.7
|12
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB6
|Chiefs vs. Chargers
|18.6
|18.6
|13
|Josh Allen
|QB7
|Bills at Patriots
|18.2
|18.2
|14
|Brock Purdy
|QB8
|49ers vs. Titans
|18.1
|18.1
|15
|Jaxson Dart
|QB9
|Giants vs. Commanders
|17.8
|17.8
|16
|Joe Burrow
|QB10
|Bengals vs. Ravens
|17.6
|17.6
|17
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB3
|Lions at Rams
|17.4
|13.8
|18
|Jayden Daniels
|QB11
|Commanders at Giants
|16.9
|16.9
|18
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB4
|Colts at Seahawks
|16.9
|14.3
|18
|James Cook
|RB4
|Bills at Patriots
|16.9
|15.5
|21
|C.J. Stroud
|QB12
|Texans vs. Cardinals
|16.8
|16.8
|22
|Saquon Barkley
|RB6
|Eagles vs. Raiders
|16.6
|14.1
|22
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB13
|Jaguars vs. Jets
|16.6
|16.6
|24
|Justin Herbert
|QB14
|Chargers at Chiefs
|16.5
|16.5
|24
|Bijan Robinson
|RB7
|Falcons at Buccaneers
|16.5
|14.1
|26
|Chase Brown
|RB8
|Bengals vs. Ravens
|16.3
|12.7
|27
|Jared Goff
|QB15
|Lions at Rams
|16.2
|16.2
|27
|Drake London
|WR5
|Falcons at Buccaneers
|16.2
|10.2
|29
|Sam Darnold
|QB16
|Seahawks vs. Colts
|16.1
|16.1
|30
|Baker Mayfield
|QB17
|Buccaneers vs. Falcons
|16
|16
|31
|Josh Jacobs
|RB9
|Packers at Broncos
|15.8
|13.3
|31
|Davante Adams
|WR6
|Rams vs. Lions
|15.8
|10.9
|33
|Chris Olave
|WR7
|Saints vs. Panthers
|15.7
|9.3
|34
|Caleb Williams
|QB18
|Bears vs. Browns
|15.6
|15.6
|34
|Rashee Rice
|WR8
|Chiefs vs. Chargers
|15.6
|9.9
|36
|Derrick Henry
|RB10
|Ravens at Bengals
|15.4
|14.3
|36
|Justin Jefferson
|WR9
|Vikings at Cowboys
|15.4
|9.7
|38
|George Pickens
|WR10
|Cowboys vs. Vikings
|15.3
|10.1
|39
|Kyren Williams
|RB11
|Rams vs. Lions
|15
|12.9
|39
|Breece Hall
|RB11
|Jets at Jaguars
|15
|12.3
|41
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB19
|Vikings at Cowboys
|14.9
|14.9
|42
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB13
|Raiders at Eagles
|14.8
|11.6
|43
|Trey McBride
|TE1
|Cardinals at Texans
|14.7
|8.1
|43
|Bo Nix
|QB20
|Broncos vs. Packers
|14.7
|14.7
|45
|Nico Collins
|WR11
|Texans vs. Cardinals
|14.6
|9.3
|46
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB14
|Giants vs. Commanders
|14.5
|12.2
|47
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB21
|Steelers vs. Dolphins
|14.4
|14.4
|48
|Woody Marks
|RB15
|Texans vs. Cardinals
|14.3
|11.9
|48
|Javonte Williams
|RB15
|Cowboys vs. Vikings
|14.3
|12.2
|50
|Zay Flowers
|WR12
|Ravens at Bengals
|14.2
|9.3
|51
|Kirk Cousins
|QB22
|Falcons at Buccaneers
|13.9
|13.9
|51
|A.J. Brown
|WR13
|Eagles vs. Raiders
|13.9
|8.7
|53
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB17
|Browns at Bears
|13.8
|11.9
|54
|Jordan Love
|QB23
|Packers at Broncos
|13.7
|13.7
|55
|Daniel Jones
|QB24
|Colts at Seahawks
|13.6
|13.6
|55
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR14
|Dolphins at Steelers
|13.6
|8.5
|57
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB18
|Patriots vs. Bills
|13.5
|11.3
|57
|Bucky Irving
|RB18
|Buccaneers vs. Falcons
|13.5
|11.6
|57
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB25
|Browns at Bears
|13.5
|13.5
|60
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB26
|Cardinals at Texans
|13.4
|13.4
|60
|Tyler Shough
|QB26
|Saints vs. Panthers
|13.4
|13.4
|62
|DeVonta Smith
|WR15
|Eagles vs. Raiders
|13.2
|8.1
|63
|Rico Dowdle
|RB20
|Panthers at Saints
|13
|11.6
|64
|David Montgomery
|RB21
|Lions at Rams
|12.8
|10.2
|64
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB21
|Seahawks vs. Colts
|12.8
|11.2
|64
|Stefon Diggs
|WR16
|Patriots vs. Bills
|12.8
|8
|67
|Jauan Jennings
|WR17
|49ers vs. Titans
|12.7
|8.3
|68
|Bryce Young
|QB28
|Panthers at Saints
|12.6
|12.6
|68
|Travis Etienne
|RB23
|Jaguars vs. Jets
|12.6
|10.6
|68
|D'Andre Swift
|RB23
|Bears vs. Browns
|12.6
|10.8
|71
|Tee Higgins
|WR18
|Bengals vs. Ravens
|12.5
|8.3
|72
|Jaylen Warren
|RB25
|Steelers vs. Dolphins
|12.4
|10.2
|72
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR19
|Jaguars vs. Jets
|12.4
|7.9
|72
|Jameson Williams
|WR19
|Lions at Rams
|12.4
|8.3
|72
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR19
|Panthers at Saints
|12.4
|7.8
|76
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB26
|Steelers vs. Dolphins
|12.3
|9.4
|76
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE2
|Browns at Bears
|12.3
|7.4
|76
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR22
|Giants vs. Commanders
|12.3
|7.4
|76
|Juwan Johnson
|TE2
|Saints vs. Panthers
|12.3
|7.3
|80
|Brian Thomas
|WR23
|Jaguars vs. Jets
|11.9
|8
|80
|Tyler Warren
|TE4
|Colts at Seahawks
|11.9
|6.7
|82
|Deebo Samuel
|WR24
|Commanders at Giants
|11.8
|7.3
|83
|Cameron Ward
|QB29
|Titans at 49ers
|11.7
|11.7
|83
|George Kittle
|TE5
|49ers vs. Titans
|11.7
|7.8
|85
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB30
|Dolphins at Steelers
|11.5
|11.5
|85
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR25
|Steelers vs. Dolphins
|11.5
|7.6
|87
|Tony Pollard
|RB27
|Titans at 49ers
|11.4
|9.3
|87
|Mike Evans
|WR26
|Buccaneers vs. Falcons
|11.4
|7.7
|87
|Khalil Shakir
|WR26
|Bills at Patriots
|11.4
|6.8
|90
|Mark Andrews
|TE6
|Ravens at Bengals
|11.1
|7.5
|90
|Geno Smith
|QB31
|Raiders at Eagles
|11.1
|11.1
|92
|RJ Harvey
|RB28
|Broncos vs. Packers
|11
|8.7
|93
|Omarion Hampton
|RB29
|Chargers at Chiefs
|10.9
|8.9
|93
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR28
|Cardinals at Texans
|10.9
|6.8
|95
|Riley Leoanrd
|QB32
|Colts at Seahawks
|10.8
|10.8
|95
|Courtland Sutton
|WR29
|Broncos vs. Packers
|10.8
|6.6
|97
|Troy Franklin
|WR30
|Broncos vs. Packers
|10.7
|6.5
|98
|Jordan Addison
|WR31
|Vikings at Cowboys
|10.6
|6.9
|98
|Aaron Jones
|RB30
|Vikings at Cowboys
|10.6
|8.6
|98
|Brock Bowers
|TE7
|Raiders at Eagles
|10.6
|6.2
