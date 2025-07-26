National Football League 2025 NFL Offseason Buzz: Cowboys Fans Shout 'Pay Micah!' at Jerry Jones Published Jul. 27, 2025 3:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The start of the 2025-26 NFL season is less than six weeks away, and there has already been a ton of significant movement this offseason.

The Rams signing veteran wideout Davante Adams, the Titans landing first overall draft pick Cam Ward, the Cowboys trading for third-year recevier George Pickens and the Jets signing QB Justin Fields are just a few of the biggest moves to happen this summer — and there's likely more where that came from.

You can follow along with all the latest and most notable free agent moves here.

The preseason is officially just days away, with the first game on July 31, and we're tracking what to know ahead of then. That said, here's the latest on what's happening around the league this offseason.

Cowboys fans shout 'Pay Micah!' at Jerry Jones amid ongoing stalemate

Cowboys fans are growing increasingly impatient about the fact that the team has yet to reach a contract extension with All-Pro edge rusher Parsons, who's entering the final year of his rookie deal. They let Jerry Jones know exactly how they feel about it too, shouting "Pay Micah!" as Dallas' longtime owner addressed the crowd during the opening day of Cowboys training camp on Saturday in Oxnard, California, per CBS Sports.

[MORE: With Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones Is Playing Another Contract Game He Can't Win]

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 7–10 campaign. They exercised Parsons' fifth-year option, keeping him under contract through 2025 for $24 million — well below market value for easily one of the five best defensive players in the NFL . Still, Parsons reported to mandatory minicamp in June. Jones made headlines last week when he seemingly took a dig at Parsons' durability, pointing out he had dealt with an injury for the first time in his career, missing a handful of games because of a high ankle sprain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old Parsons, who earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his first three seasons in the league, remains the only player in NFL history to record at least 12.0 sacks in each of his first three years.

Bills WR Tyrell Shavers carted off with ankle injury

Shavers was carted off the field at training camp after hurting his right ankle on what proved to be the final play of practice Sunday. He made a catch in the end zone and fell awkwardly while attempting to protect the ball from rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston. Shavers was on the ground for several minutes while being tended to by the training staff, leading to head coach Sean McDermott ending practice a few minutes earlier than scheduled.

The 25-year-old signed with Buffalo as an undrafted rookie free agent two years ago and appeared in three games with the Bills last season. Also, starting linebacker Terrel Bernard and starting receiver Curtis Samuel did not practice Sunday, as both are dealing with hamstring injuries. The team had no update on the severity of the injuries.

Niners activate WR Ricky Pearsall from PUP list; QB Brock Purdy back at practice

The 49ers activated second-year receiver Pearsall from the PUP list, and he practiced for the first time this summer. Purdy was also back at practice Sunday after missing a session on Friday for personal reasons.

Pearsall had been out since injuring his hamstring during the offseason program. The Niners are counting on a big season from the 2024 first-round pick after trading away Deebo Samuel and with Brandon Aiyuk expected to miss the start of the season recovering from knee surgery. Pearsall finished the 2025 season with 31 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games, including 14 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns in his final two games.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin reports to camp despite contract dispute

McLaurin reported to training camp on Sunday following a four-day holdout, but the 2024 second-team All-Pro and the team have yet to agree on new contract terms. The Commanders removed McLaurin from the reserve/did not report list for camp and placed their leading receiver on the PUP list because of an ankle injury from the previous season, according to head coach Dan Quinn.

Despite the limbo status, fans were thrilled to see McLaurin, serenading him with chants of "Terry! Terry!" The 29-year-old spent roughly 30 minutes signing autographs and taking photos before briefly speaking with reporters.

McLaurin did not report on Tuesday along with his teammates and incurred a $50,000 daily fine for skipping the first four official days of camp. The seven-year veteran has one year remaining on a three-year, $68.2 million extension signed in 2022 but has been seeking a new deal. He set a career-high with 13 touchdown receptions and had 1,096 yards last season on 82 receptions.

McLaurin participated in early portions of Washington’s offseason program but skipped the on-field portions of OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford sidelined with back injury

Stafford will miss the second week of training camp to rest his sore back, according to multiple reports. The 37-year-old hasn't practiced with the Rams since the start of camp. Head coach Sean McVay initially said Stafford would only miss the Rams' first four practices while recovering from back soreness that had "crept up" in recent weeks.

"I probably spoke a little bit too soon, but the ultimate goal is (being ready for Week 1 of the regular season) and being mindful of that, so we’ll take it a week at a time with him," McVay said after the Rams' fourth practice of camp.

McVay was already planning to limit the training camp practices of Stafford and several veterans, and the coach traditionally does not use any key players in Los Angeles' preseason games.

"He’s doing really well," McVay said of Stafford, who is heading into his 17th NFL season and his fifth with the Rams. "We’ve got a good plan in place. We are still going to take some more time with him, though. Nothing has changed in terms of the setback."

Concern growing for Texans RB Joe Mixon's ankle injury

Mixon opened training camp on the non-football injury list after missing OTAs and minicamp with an ankle injury. He's expected to miss the majority of the preseason and will be reevaluated closer to the start of the regular season, per ESPN. The 29-year-old Mixon, who injured his ankle during the offseason, rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024, earning him Pro Bowl honors in his first season for the Texans and spending the first six years of his NFL career with the Bengals. The Texans have their first preseason game on Aug. 9, a road tilt against the Vikings.

Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

share