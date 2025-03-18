National Football League 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0: Who's drafting Cam Ward at No. 1? Shedeur Sanders falling? Published Mar. 19, 2025 12:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The elite prospects available for the 2025 NFL Draft have been known for months, but the order in which they'll likely come off the board changed dramatically after teams spent wildly in free agency.

The team needs that were once muddied have now been cleared, making it easier to project who is going where and why.

Along with team needs, player value is also now being clarified, which is why I'm projecting multiple trades in my latest projection of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

With Tommy DeVito as the only quarterback currently on the roster, it isn't a matter of if the Giants make a move at this point, but when and for whom. Adding a veteran like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson could serve as the proverbial Band-Aid, but this club needs a long-term solution. Ward has more boom-and-bust traits than most quarterbacks in position to be the first pick of an NFL Draft, but he offers an exciting upside. He leaves college football as the all-time passing touchdowns champion (158) and his steady improvement as a passer is undeniable. He'd add an immediate buzz to a franchise needing it.

It might seem redundant to select an edge rusher here, given that the Browns just rewarded Myles Garrett with the largest contract for a non-quarterback in NFL history (until Ja'Marr Chase eclipsed Garrett's deal this past weekend). But other than finding an upgrade over the oft-injured and overpaid Deshaun Watson at quarterback, pairing Garrett with this year's splashiest rusher might be the fastest way for Cleveland to return to the playoff chase.

3. Tennessee Titans (from New York Giants): Travis Hunter, CB-WR, Colorado

Simply put, the Titans have the least talented roster in the NFL. So, any opportunity to trade out of the top pick to acquire more picks and still be in position to nab one of this year's few blue-chip talents should be strongly considered. Hunter is in a class by himself, truly warranting No. 1 overall consideration because of his ability to impact the game at both cornerback and receiver.

The Patriots entered free agency with over $127 million in cap space and wasted no time in using it, leading all teams in players signed and money spent. Left tackle and receiver, however, remain areas of concern. Campbell lacks elite measurables, but he's as pro-ready as this class gets at tackle, projecting as Drake Maye's immediate and long-term blindside protector.

The track record for tight ends selected in the top 10 is not pretty, but Warren is among the few elite talents of this class. Innovative offensive mind Liam Coen will be looking for any and every way to unlock Trevor Lawrence's potential. Pairing Warren with last year's first-round star Brian Thomas Jr. could do precisely that.

Now that the Raiders have Geno Smith at quarterback, addressing a rushing attack that averaged an NFL-worst 3.6 yards per carry would seem to be the next logical step. Sure, this year's running back class is deep enough to find a quality starting candidate later, but Jeanty is special — and nothing about the Raiders' moves this offseason suggests they're in the mood for patience.

If the Jets are going to adopt the blue-collar mentality that new head coach Aaron Glenn played with and, more recently, helped instill in Detroit, lunch-pail-carrying tough guys like Graham would make an awful lot of sense.

The Panthers' top pass-rushers last year were Jadeveon Clowney and A'Shawn Robinson, two veterans entering their 12th and 10th NFL seasons, respectively. Adding some juice up front is necessary for Carolina to take the next step, and perhaps no defender has more upside than Stewart, who wowed at both the Senior Bowl and Combine.

Even when Chris Olave is healthy, the Saints need more weapons to support him and the reality is, the speedy 2022 first-round selection is rarely that — missing a dozen games to injury over his first three years in the NFL. McMillan's unique blend of size, acceleration and ball-skills would make him an ideal battery mate for a team needing more playmakers.

There isn't a trophy given for winning the offseason, but if there was, GM Ryan Poles and the Bears might be the champs. He lured Ben Johnson from their division rival Detroit Lions to serve as head coach and nabbed several new starters along the line of scrimmage in trades and free agency. As such, the Bears could go in virtually any direction at No. 10 overall. Why not gamble on a three-time All-SEC selection with more tools than the local Home Depot?

A polar opposite of the Bears a pick earlier, the 49ers lost several key starters in a salary-cap purge and now need to reshuffle the roster. At just 20-years-old, Membou is still learning the subtleties of the game, but he's agile and powerful, projecting as an immediate upgrade at right tackle and a quality candidate to succeed Trent Williams (when necessary) as Brock Purdy's blindside protector.

With all due respect to Jalen Tolbert and the rest of the Cowboys' supporting cast at wide receiver, Dallas needs to give Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb a little help in the passing game. In just 4.29 seconds at the Combine, Golden cemented his first-round stock, boasting not only elite speed but the playmaking ability to project as a "star" in the NFL.

The injury to Tua Tagovailoa was obviously the biggest factor in Miami's disappointing 8-9 season, but don't overlook the loss of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to the Raiders in free agency last offseason. The Dolphins could see similar attributes in Nolen, whose burst and agility make him the No. 1 DT on many teams' boards.

Losing center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries in free agency (both to the Vikings) will sting less if the Colts are able to rebound with the addition of Booker, who is among the safest prospects in this year's class. Booker starred at left guard at Alabama — where the Colts currently boast All-Pro Quenton Nelson — but he's played right guard (and left tackle) before and possesses the physicality and work ethic to maintain the Colts' physicality and nastiness up front.

In three of the past five seasons (2021, 2022, 2024) the Falcons have finished either last or 31st in the NFL in sacks. Arguably this year's most intriguing combination of agility, explosiveness and instincts, Walker is a virtual Swiss Army knife whose ability to make big plays as a rusher or as a traditional linebacker should excite both head coach Raheem Morris and the local fan base.

The Cardinals have made a rapid adjustment from the somewhat finesse style of play under former head coach Kliff Kingsbury to more of a blue-collar physicality with Jonathan Gannon. Scourton is an ideal fit for the latter, perhaps lacking elite burst and bend off the edge but showing pop and persistence to set a firm edge.

Duke Tobin has served as the Bengals' director of player personnel and de facto general manager since 1999, earning a reputation for gambling on prospects with elite traits. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Emmanwori is among this year's most impressive athletes with the range and ball-skills to make opposing quarterbacks pay while attempting to keep up with the Bengals' explosive offense.

With Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling replacing Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett over the past two weeks, perhaps no team has undergone a greater transition in its passing game than the Seahawks. The same old issues persist up front, however. Banks was money at left tackle for the Longhorns, but his burly frame and game project better inside at left guard.

Tampa struggled mightily in defending the pass a year ago, surrendering 27 touchdowns and intercepting just seven passes. Johnson is a top-10 talent who could slip amid concerns about his health after missing much of the 2024 season (and all pre-draft workouts) due to multiple injuries.

Normally, it isn't as simple as replacing one former Tar Heels running back with another. However, that could be the case in Denver where Hampton's size, speed and reliability in the passing game could make him a better fit in Sean Payton's offense than Javonte Williams (now a Dallas Cowboy) proved to be.

While questions about Sanders' leadership and true arm strength could make him a curious fit for some, I like the pairing with Mike Tomlin and an offense that just landed DK Metcalf. Despite what his critics might suggest, Sanders is this year's most accurate quarterback, and he's proven in a pro-style offense, starring this past season at Colorado under playcaller Pat Shurmur, a three-time NFL head coach. While Sanders is widely considered among this class's top two quarterbacks, Louisville's Tyler Shough is another intriguing pro-ready passer who would fit well for the Steelers.

Joey Bosa's struggles with durability made him less of a loss than some might think, but there is no denying that if the Chargers are going to take the next step on defense, they need more juice (and production) off the edge. Ezeiruaku offers both, turning heads at the Combine with his burst and bend and registering an ACC-leading 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss last year.

Jordan Love's emergence as one of the NFL's better young gunslingers is all the more impressive given that the Packers lack a true No. 1 receiver. With two of his favorite targets — Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson — each entering the final year of their respective rookie deals, the Packers might see Burden's YAC skills as the perfect fit.

The Chiefs acted boldly in free agency to address their offensive line concerns, signing Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal. They could show similar aggression on Day 1 of the draft, jumping ahead of the Texans to land Simmons — the most physically gifted left tackle in this class — who could fall further than he should due to his recovery from knee surgery.

The Texans' stunning trade of star left tackle Laremy Tunsil further creates questions for an offensive line that struggled to protect CJ Stroud a year ago. With all sorts of moving parts up front, Houston would be wise to consider Zabel, a do-it-all blocker with experience all over the offensive line and one who erased any doubts about his level of competition by starring at both the Senior Bowl and Combine.

The fact that the Rams' top pick a year ago — edge rusher Jared Verse — earned a Pro Bowl selection and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors is all the more remarkable given that it was the first time since 2016 (Jared Goff) that the Rams drafted in the first round. GM Les Snead prioritizes grit and production over traits, and he'll see both in Barron, a three-time all-conference selection and reigning Thorpe Award winner.

The Ravens are annually one of the NFL's best on Draft Day because they let the board fall to them and rarely reach to fill a need. Harmon is a physically dominant player who should be drafted earlier, but he's battled with inconsistency. Burly and nasty, he'd fit right in with the Ravens.

The loss of Aidan Hutchinson to injury last year sapped some of the ferocity from a passionate Lions defense, and finding another defender to complement that should be Detroit's top priority. Few edge rushers in this class offer Green's combination of burst, physicality and motor.

Nearly everything seemed to go right for the Commanders in Dan Quinn's first year as head coach, but the play at safety wasn't among them. Then-starters Jeremy Chinn (now a member of the Raiders) and Quan Martin struggled at times. Washington addressed the issue in free agency by signing Will Harris from the Saints, but should the instinctive Starks still be on the board, the Commanders would be wise to double down at the position.

Grant is among the most talented defensive tackles in this class, but his inconsistent tape and conditioning could push him down the board slightly. I love his fit for a Buffalo defense that could use a little more girth and power inside.

31. Minnesota Vikings (from Kansas City Chiefs): Jihaad Campbell, ILB, Alabama

With the Vikings currently possessing an NFL-low four draft picks, expect GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to be actively searching for trade-down opportunities. In this scenario, he'd be a big winner, adding another pick or two and Campbell, a superb athlete whose speed to the sidelines and in coverage would give the Vikings' defense another dimension of playmaking potential.

At this point in the draft, Loveland would qualify as a grand larceny steal — but one could argue that was the case last year with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean falling into Philadelphia's lap as well. Loveland's soft hands and agility could make him the ideal complementary threat to an offense already loaded with weapons.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .

