Indianapolis Colts v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025
2025 Week 16 WR Rankings: Fantasy Sleepers, Streamers, Busts

Published Dec. 16, 2025 11:07 a.m. ET

Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 16, check out our WR rankings below. Ja'Marr Chase leads the way this week as the highest projected wide receiver, projected for 21.8 points (PPR). See the rankings below for the rest of the top projected wide receivers in fantasy football this week.

Who are the top WRs to start for fantasy in Week 16 of the NFL season?

Tyreek Hill headlines the list for the Dolphins against the Bengals. He continues to deliver steady production, averaging 8.4 targets per game along with 1.4 receiving touchdowns. Cincinnati’s secondary has been vulnerable, which boosts Hill’s outlook.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is another top start as the Lions face the Steelers. He remains one of the most reliable receivers in football with 9.4 targets per game and 1.2 receiving touchdowns. His volume keeps him locked into starting spots across all formats.

Davante Adams is also in the mix. He faces a challenging matchup with the Seahawks, and his availability depends on his hamstring status, but he has remained a high-level performer when active.

Tee Higgins is a strong option as well for the Bengals against the Dolphins. He continues to play a key role in Joe Burrow’s passing attack, and Miami has allowed production to perimeter receivers throughout the season.

 

Which fantasy WR sleepers should I stream for Week 16?

Courtland Sutton is a top option on Thursday night against the Chargers. Since Week 8, he has averaged roughly 9 to 10 targets per game and continues to function as one of the most dependable fantasy receivers. Denver’s offense has been inconsistent, but Sutton’s role has remained steady.

Malik Nabers is another strong streaming choice as he faces the Falcons. He has earned 9 or more targets in seven straight games, caught 6 or more passes in six of those outings and reached at least 50 receiving yards in 11 of 12 contests. Atlanta has allowed production to opposing wideouts, which boosts Nabers’ appeal.

DeAndre Hopkins is also in the mix for the Chiefs as they take on the Texans. He has recorded at least four receptions in six of his past seven games, and his volume should hold even with Marquise Brown expected back. Houston’s defense has been tough on receivers, but Hopkins’ consistency keeps him in streaming consideration.

Adam Thielen is another wideout to monitor against the Cardinals. He saw 7 targets on a 25% share last week and has earned 28 targets on a 26% share over his past three games. Arizona has struggled against slot receivers, giving Thielen a path to relevance.

Which wide receivers rank as fantasy Week 16 busts?

Cooper Kupp is a fade against the Seahawks. He has dealt with injuries and his production has not matched expectations tied to an ADP of 8.04. Seattle’s defense has performed well against opposing pass catchers, which further limits his appeal.

George Pickens is another wideout to approach cautiously. His recent production has dipped, and his role in the offense has become increasingly unpredictable. Until his usage stabilizes, he is a risky start.

Beyond these names, receivers facing top-tier defenses or operating in uncertain roles should also be considered fades. Matchups against units like the 49ers can significantly limit opportunities.

 

Week 16 WR Fantasy Football Rankings

RankPlayerMatchupProj. Fantasy Pts. (PPR)Proj. Fantasy Pts. (Standard)
1Ja'Marr ChaseBengals at Dolphins21.814
2Amon-Ra St. BrownLions vs. Steelers19.712.6
3Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSeahawks vs. Rams19.312.7
4Puka NacuaRams at Seahawks19.211.8
5CeeDee LambCowboys vs. Chargers18.511.9
6George PickensCowboys vs. Chargers15.710.3
7Chris OlaveSaints vs. Jets15.59.3
8Zay FlowersRavens vs. Patriots15.210.2
9A.J. BrownEagles at Commanders15.19.8
10Rashee RiceChiefs at Titans159.3
10Justin JeffersonVikings at Giants159.5
12Jaylen WaddleDolphins vs. Bengals14.99.7
13Nico CollinsTexans vs. Raiders14.69.4
14Tetairoa McMillanPanthers vs. Buccaneers14.49.2
15DeVonta SmithEagles at Commanders13.78.6
16Davante AdamsRams at Seahawks13.68.9
17D.K. MetcalfSteelers at Lions13.18.9
18Jameson WilliamsLions vs. Steelers139
18Stefon DiggsPatriots at Ravens138.2
20Brandon Aiyuk49ers at Colts11.98.1
21Mike EvansBuccaneers at Panthers11.57.7
21Romeo DoubsPackers at Bears11.57.5
23Jakobi MeyersJaguars at Broncos11.47
24Courtland SuttonBroncos vs. Jaguars11.37.2
25Troy FranklinBroncos vs. Jaguars11.27.1
26Deebo SamuelCommanders vs. Eagles11.16.6
26Khalil ShakirBills at Browns11.16.7
28Wan'Dale RobinsonGiants vs. Vikings116.5
29Brian ThomasJaguars at Broncos10.97.1
30Terry McLaurinCommanders vs. Eagles10.86.8
31Jayden ReedPackers at Bears10.67.2
32Ladd McConkeyChargers at Cowboys10.56.8
33Jordan AddisonVikings at Giants10.36.8
34Michael Pittman Jr.Colts vs. 49ers10.15.6
35Michael WilsonCardinals vs. Falcons9.56
36Jauan Jennings49ers at Colts9.36
36D.J. MooreBears vs. Packers9.36
36Xavier WorthyChiefs at Titans9.36
39Emeka EgbukaBuccaneers at Panthers9.16
40Jayden HigginsTexans vs. Raiders95.5
41Keenan AllenChargers at Cowboys8.75.5
42Alec PierceColts vs. 49ers8.65.5
43Drake LondonFalcons at Cardinals8.45.5
44Kayshon BouttePatriots at Ravens8.35.5
45Josh DownsColts vs. 49ers8.14.6
46Mack HollinsPatriots at Ravens7.95.1
46Chris GodwinBuccaneers at Panthers7.94.9
48Malik WashingtonDolphins vs. Bengals7.74.6
48Cooper KuppSeahawks vs. Rams7.74.8
50Xavier LegettePanthers vs. Buccaneers7.64.5
50Rashid ShaheedSeahawks vs. Rams7.64.8
50Parker WashingtonJaguars at Broncos7.64.6
50Elic AyomanorTitans vs. Chiefs7.64.7
54Darius SlaytonGiants vs. Vikings7.54.9
54Olamide ZaccheausBears vs. Packers7.54.4
56Rome OdunzeBears vs. Packers7.44.8
56Quentin JohnstonChargers at Cowboys7.44.9
58Tre TuckerRaiders at Texans7.34.4
59Ricky Pearsall49ers at Colts7.24.7
59Chimere DikeTitans vs. Chiefs7.24.3

More Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings

 

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

