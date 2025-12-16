2025 Week 16 WR Rankings: Fantasy Sleepers, Streamers, Busts

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Who are the top WRs to start for fantasy in Week 16 of the NFL season?

Tyreek Hill headlines the list for the Dolphins against the Bengals. He continues to deliver steady production, averaging 8.4 targets per game along with 1.4 receiving touchdowns. Cincinnati’s secondary has been vulnerable, which boosts Hill’s outlook.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is another top start as the Lions face the Steelers. He remains one of the most reliable receivers in football with 9.4 targets per game and 1.2 receiving touchdowns. His volume keeps him locked into starting spots across all formats.

Davante Adams is also in the mix. He faces a challenging matchup with the Seahawks, and his availability depends on his hamstring status, but he has remained a high-level performer when active.

Tee Higgins is a strong option as well for the Bengals against the Dolphins. He continues to play a key role in Joe Burrow’s passing attack, and Miami has allowed production to perimeter receivers throughout the season.

Which fantasy WR sleepers should I stream for Week 16?

Courtland Sutton is a top option on Thursday night against the Chargers. Since Week 8, he has averaged roughly 9 to 10 targets per game and continues to function as one of the most dependable fantasy receivers. Denver’s offense has been inconsistent, but Sutton’s role has remained steady.

Malik Nabers is another strong streaming choice as he faces the Falcons. He has earned 9 or more targets in seven straight games, caught 6 or more passes in six of those outings and reached at least 50 receiving yards in 11 of 12 contests. Atlanta has allowed production to opposing wideouts, which boosts Nabers’ appeal.

DeAndre Hopkins is also in the mix for the Chiefs as they take on the Texans. He has recorded at least four receptions in six of his past seven games, and his volume should hold even with Marquise Brown expected back. Houston’s defense has been tough on receivers, but Hopkins’ consistency keeps him in streaming consideration.

Adam Thielen is another wideout to monitor against the Cardinals. He saw 7 targets on a 25% share last week and has earned 28 targets on a 26% share over his past three games. Arizona has struggled against slot receivers, giving Thielen a path to relevance.

Which wide receivers rank as fantasy Week 16 busts?

Cooper Kupp is a fade against the Seahawks. He has dealt with injuries and his production has not matched expectations tied to an ADP of 8.04. Seattle’s defense has performed well against opposing pass catchers, which further limits his appeal.

George Pickens is another wideout to approach cautiously. His recent production has dipped, and his role in the offense has become increasingly unpredictable. Until his usage stabilizes, he is a risky start.

Beyond these names, receivers facing top-tier defenses or operating in uncertain roles should also be considered fades. Matchups against units like the 49ers can significantly limit opportunities.

Week 16 WR Fantasy Football Rankings

More Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings

