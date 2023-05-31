National Basketball Association
Wembanyama’s NBA summer debut might come in Sacramento, not Las Vegas
Wembanyama’s NBA summer debut might come in Sacramento, not Las Vegas

Updated May. 31, 2023 9:55 p.m. ET

Victor Wembanyama's NBA summer debut might come in Sacramento.

The San Antonio Spurs, who hold the No. 1 pick in the June 22 draft and are widely expected to choose Wembanyama, are among six teams that will play in Sacramento at the California Classic, one of the smaller summer leagues that precedes the one where all NBA teams participate in Las Vegas.

Also in the California Classic: the Charlotte Hornets, who hold the No. 2 draft pick. The Spurs and Hornets will open their schedules in Sacramento against one another, meaning the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the draft could face off in their summer-league opener — just not in Las Vegas.

"This event is the perfect kick-off to the NBA Summer League, giving fans the opportunity to watch the next generation of basketball talent and enjoy a world-class entertainment experience," Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé said.

The event in Sacramento starts July 3, or four days before the one with all teams taking part in Las Vegas. San Antonio plays Charlotte in Sacramento on July 3, with the other matchups that day being Miami against the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State taking on the Kings.

On July 5, Golden State plays Charlotte, San Antonio plays the Lakers and Miami faces Sacramento.

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas starts July 7.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
