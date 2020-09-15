National Basketball Association
Twitter Fingers: NBA Reacts to Clippers Loss

2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Clippers' failure to convert a 3-1 lead into a Western Conference semifinals win over the Denver Nuggets came as a shock. 

Twitter going in on the Clippers after squandering their series lead did not.

It didn't take long for two Twitter users in particular – Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum of the Portland Trailblazers – to take aim at the Clippers after their Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the postseason, Clippers guards Patrick Beverley and Paul George poked fun at Lillard after he missed two free throws in a seeding game against LA – essentially costing Portland the victory – by suggesting that Lillard's time in the Orlando bubble would be short-lived.

Fast-forward to Tuesday and McCollum, with Lillard as backup, made sure to remind the Clippers that he hadn't forgotten their comments. 

To cap off his evening, McCollum pointed out that the Clippers were one of two teams to vote not to continue the season a few short weeks ago, with the other being the Los Angeles Lakers. 

In McCollum's estimation, the Clippers got their wish.

Lillard didn't spend as much of his evening on Twitter as McCollum, but he did offer to hold off on his vacation plans in case Beverley wanted to join.

McCollum and Lillard weren't the only two NBA stars to weigh in on the Clippers' demise – not nearly.

Even a Laker legend got in on the Clipper-bashing.

Check out some of the responses from fellow players after the Nuggets' win on Tuesday:

And if you didn't think that NBA guys watch Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on FS1's Undisputed, think again. 

Shannon, of course, is ready to go. 

Skip?

Well, not so much.

