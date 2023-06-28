National Basketball Association
Spurs confirm Victor Wembanyama will join Las Vegas Summer League squad
National Basketball Association

Spurs confirm Victor Wembanyama will join Las Vegas Summer League squad

Published Jun. 28, 2023 12:45 p.m. ET

Victor Wembanyama's NBA summer debut is now expected to come in Las Vegas.

The San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday that Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, will be with the team at the NBA Summer League that starts July 7.

Wembanyama will not accompany the Spurs when they travel later this week to Sacramento for the California Classic — the first of two summer league appearances for the club next month. The Spurs' summer club will play games in Sacramento on July 3 and July 5 before moving on to Las Vegas for the league's primary summer league.

Wembanyama will meet the team in Las Vegas, the Spurs said. He's expected to begin practicing with the Spurs summer squad later this week in San Antonio.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spurs will open their Las Vegas slate of summer games on July 7 — with a matchup that night against Charlotte in a game that could see Wembanyama facing off with No. 2 draft pick Brandon Miller of the Hornets.

Wembanyama is also scheduled to make an appearance in Las Vegas on July 8 at the inaugural NBA Con event.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 Women's World Cup odds: Golden boot futures

2023 Women's World Cup odds: Golden boot futures

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes