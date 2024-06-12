National Basketball Association Jerry West remembered with moment of silence before Game 3 of NBA Finals Published Jun. 12, 2024 10:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jerry West was remembered at the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

The NBA and the fans at Game 3 in Dallas paid tribute to the life of the Basketball Hall of Famer with a pregame video tribute and moment of silence before the game. West died earlier Wednesday at the age of 86.

ABC broadcaster Mike Breen voiced the pregame tribute, which preceded about 15 seconds of silence inside what had been a raucous arena.

"The NBA family mourns the passing of a basketball giant, Jerry West, an NBA cornerstone for over six decades," Breen said as images of West were displayed on the giant overhead scoreboard. "West was an All-Star every year he played and helped the Lakers to the NBA Finals nine times. Off the court, West's brilliance continued, serving as the architect of eight championship teams. An NBA champion, he was recognized by the Hall of Fame as a player, contributor and as a member of the 1960 U.S. men's Olympic team.

"Jerry West was also the first player ever recognized as finals MVP and his ability to deliver in pressure situations time and time again earned him the appropriate nickname, ‘Mr. Clutch,'" Breen added.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

