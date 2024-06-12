National Basketball Association
Jerry West remembered with moment of silence before Game 3 of NBA Finals
National Basketball Association

Jerry West remembered with moment of silence before Game 3 of NBA Finals

Published Jun. 12, 2024 10:23 p.m. ET

Jerry West was remembered at the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

The NBA and the fans at Game 3 in Dallas paid tribute to the life of the Basketball Hall of Famer with a pregame video tribute and moment of silence before the game. West died earlier Wednesday at the age of 86.

ABC broadcaster Mike Breen voiced the pregame tribute, which preceded about 15 seconds of silence inside what had been a raucous arena.

"The NBA family mourns the passing of a basketball giant, Jerry West, an NBA cornerstone for over six decades," Breen said as images of West were displayed on the giant overhead scoreboard. "West was an All-Star every year he played and helped the Lakers to the NBA Finals nine times. Off the court, West's brilliance continued, serving as the architect of eight championship teams. An NBA champion, he was recognized by the Hall of Fame as a player, contributor and as a member of the 1960 U.S. men's Olympic team.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Jerry West was also the first player ever recognized as finals MVP and his ability to deliver in pressure situations time and time again earned him the appropriate nickname, ‘Mr. Clutch,'" Breen added.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Boston Celtics
Dallas Mavericks
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 3 strong takes: Did the Lakers actually lowball Dan Hurley?

3 strong takes: Did the Lakers actually lowball Dan Hurley?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketMLB at Rickwood Field Game Image MLB at Rickwood Field GameUSMNT Logo USMNT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes