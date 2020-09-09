National Basketball Association Raptors Outlast Celtics In Epic Marathon 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Raptors would not go away quietly, and we have ourselves a Game 7.

Kyle Lowry & Co. came up big late in double overtime to tie the series at 3-3 against Boston. But while Toronto's win was historic, it might not necessarily bode well for the Raptors.

Here are the key takeaways from Wednesday's Game 6:

1. This game was absurd

That's it. That's the takeaway.

The Raptors sealed the victory with two free throws from Norman Powell, as Marcus Smart missed the last-ditch effort at a 24-foot jumper with 1.5 seconds left on the clock. But really, the win came courtesy of another incredibly clutch shot by Lowry:

The ending was far from the lone exciting part of the game, though, – honestly, there wasn't a dull moment.

We weren't the only ones who thought so.

And sure, there were some postgame extracurricular activities. But in a contest that tight, what do you expect?

2. 3rd-quarter problems for Boston

Coming out of the locker room at half, Boston was nowhere to be found. Leading by 4 heading into the half, the Celtics were down by 4 going into the 4th.

That may not seem like much, but that has been a reoccurring theme throughout the series, as the Raptors have outscored the C's in every 3rd quarter.

Is it halftime adjustments? Coincidence? Either way, it's a trend the Celtics will need to reverse in Game 7.

3. Time is irrelevant

Four starters from both the Celtics and Raptors played over 50 minutes, thanks to the two extra periods.

From Boston, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, and Jaylen Brown hit over 50, while Daniel Theis racked up 47.



F or the Raptors, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet found themselves over 50, while Norman Powell saw 38 minutes.

In his 53 minutes, Lowry finished with 33 points, marking his third career 30-point game while facing elimination, passing Vince Carter for the most in Raptors-franchise history.

