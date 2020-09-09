National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

Raptors Outlast Celtics In Epic Marathon

2 hours ago

The Raptors would not go away quietly, and we have ourselves a Game 7.

Kyle Lowry & Co. came up big late in double overtime to tie the series at 3-3 against Boston. But while Toronto's win was historic, it might not necessarily bode well for the Raptors.

Here are the key takeaways from Wednesday's Game 6:

1. This game was absurd

That's it. That's the takeaway.

The Raptors sealed the victory with two free throws from Norman Powell, as Marcus Smart missed the last-ditch effort at a 24-foot jumper with 1.5 seconds left on the clock. But really, the win came courtesy of another incredibly clutch shot by Lowry:

The ending was far from the lone exciting part of the game, though, – honestly, there wasn't a dull moment. 

We weren't the only ones who thought so.

And sure, there were some postgame extracurricular activities. But in a contest that tight, what do you expect?

2. 3rd-quarter problems for Boston

Coming out of the locker room at half, Boston was nowhere to be found. Leading by 4 heading into the half, the Celtics were down by 4 going into the 4th.

That may not seem like much, but that has been a reoccurring theme throughout the series, as the Raptors have outscored the C's in every 3rd quarter.

Is it halftime adjustments? Coincidence? Either way, it's a trend the Celtics will need to reverse in Game 7.

3. Time is irrelevant

Four starters from both the Celtics and Raptors played over 50 minutes, thanks to the two extra periods.

From Boston, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, and Jaylen Brown hit over 50, while Daniel Theis racked up 47.
 

F or the Raptors, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet found themselves over 50, while Norman Powell saw 38 minutes.

In his 53 minutes, Lowry finished with 33 points, marking his third career 30-point game while facing elimination, passing Vince Carter for the most in Raptors-franchise history.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Basketball Association

Clippers Claw Their Way To 3-1 Lead

Clippers Claw Their Way To 3-1 Lead
L.A. snapped a franchise-defining streak with a decisive, defense-first Game 4 win. Here's are the biggest takeaways.
1 hour ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo

What’s Next For Giannis & The Bucks?

What’s Next For Giannis & The Bucks?
The story of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks could be edging closer to heartbreak than to triumph, Martin Rogers writes.
7 hours ago
National Football League

A Super Sports Equinox Is Approaching

A Super Sports Equinox Is Approaching
A super sports equinox will take place on Thursday with the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, tennis and college football all in action.
10 hours ago
National Basketball Association

'Playoff Rondo Might Be Real'

'Playoff Rondo Might Be Real'
Nick Wright has officially been forced to turn the corner on Rajon Rondo, who has unleashed 'Playoff Rondo' in Games 2 and 3.
10 hours ago
National Basketball Association

King James, Playoff Rondo Stifle H-Town

King James, Playoff Rondo Stifle H-Town
The momentum officially belongs to LeBron and the Lakers after Tuesday's convincing Game 3 win over the Rockets.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks