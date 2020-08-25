National Basketball Association
Lillard Sidelined For Game 5
National Basketball Association

Lillard Sidelined For Game 5

4 hours ago

The Portland Trail Blazers faced an uphill battle in qualifying for the playoffs, just for the opportunity to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

Now, Portland faces a 3-1 deficit in the series, and its uphill trek to make a dramatic comeback just got even steeper. 

Blazers superstar Damian Lillard suffered a right knee sprain in the third quarter of Game 4, and while he tried to play throuugh the injury, he was forced to leave the game and did not return.

He received an MRI on the knee immediately after the game, but the results were inconclusive, which prompted a second MRI on Tuesday afternoon.

Now, the Blazers will have to stave off elimination without their franchise player – and it wouldn't be in just Game 5, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, who Tuesday reported that Lillard most likely would not return in the series if the Blazers forced a Game 6 or 7.

Lillard entered the playoffs as the hottest player in the Orlando bubble, and after averaging 37.6 points during seeding play, he was named Bubble MVP.

But during Portland's first round matchup against the Lakers, it's been tough sledding for the All-Star point guard.

Lillard's scoring average is down to 24.3 points against the Lakers, and he's shooting just 39.8% from the field.

He also suffered a dislocated left index finger in Game 2.

The Blazers tip-off against the Lakers on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.

We'll see if the MVP will live to fight another day in the bubble, or if his time in Orlando will come to an end on Thursday.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Basketball Association

Milwaukee Milestone

Milwaukee Milestone
Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo needs to make more room in his trophy case after Tuesday.
1 hour ago
National Basketball Association

'Playoff LeBron' Has Arrived

'Playoff LeBron' Has Arrived
The Lakers dismantled Portland in Game 4. Is there a team left that can defeat a highly-functioning LeBron and Co.?
9 hours ago
National Basketball Association

What It Means To Be Clutch

What It Means To Be Clutch
For both Luka Doncic and Paul George, "clutch" has become a self-fulfilling prophecy, Charlotte Wilder writes.
20 hours ago
National Basketball Association

3 Takeaways From Lakers-Blazers

3 Takeaways From Lakers-Blazers
On a night where LeBron James was unstoppable, the Lakers honored Kobe Bryant in multiple ways.
21 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Sports World Reacts To Jacob Blake Shooting

Sports World Reacts To Jacob Blake Shooting
Athletes and teams from every major sport shared their voices, including postgame comments from Chris Paul and LeBron.
23 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks