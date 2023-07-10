National Basketball Association
Jordan Poole, Draymond Green's relationship remains rocky after trade
Published Jul. 10, 2023

Jordan Poole is now a Washington Wizard.

The electric shooting guard has a fresh start after being dealt to the nation's capital from Golden State this offseason, and he appears to be embracing his new digs. 

Poole endured a rocky season on the court after serving as one of the key figures behind Golden State's fourth title run in the last decade the year prior. His field goal and 3-point percentages both dropped, while he posted a career-high 3.1 turnovers per game. And though his performance on the court contributed to G.S.'s decision to part ways with him, it's what happened in an offseason practice that many view as the main catalyst. 

Basketball fans are well aware of the punch heard ‘round the world: Draymond Green's stunning right hook to Poole's mouth that muddied the start of Golden State's repeat efforts. The oft-seen blow remained an underlying theme with the team as it struggled throughout the season, and after losing to the Lakers in the second round of this year's playoffs, G.S.'s brass decided a change was necessary. 

Thus, Jordan Poole is now a Washington Wizard. 

Green publicly apologized for his role in the incident shortly thereafter, but according to sources around the team, the two were never able to fully repair their relationship. That claim seems to hold true presently. Poole was asked if he'd heard from Green since being traded to Washington, and his response, though silent, spoke volumes.

Green, while seemingly avoiding the direct approach, continues to take responsibility publicly for how his actions affected his squad.

"I absolutely think [we would still be playing if the incident didn't happen]," Green told Stephen A. Smith during the Western Conference finals. "I think the fact of the matter is … no one can beat us. … And I'm not taking anything away from the Los Angeles Lakers.

"We're not not playing right now because we lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. We're not playing right now because, when you speak about … the fouling, when you speak about all of the slippage that we had on the road, not being able to come together, none of those things happen if that doesn't happen. Because of the voice that I am, and the departments that I lead this team in, there was a ton of slippage due to me sitting back, me not saying anything, me trying to allow that situation to play itself out. … I would say probably by February, I started to feel like myself again and speak more, but guess what? There was five months of a season where slippage has just been going on … and by that point, you are who you are."

