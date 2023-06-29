James Harden reportedly working with Sixers on trade, Clippers interested
In a twist, James Harden is picking up his player option, but it doesn't appear that he will be remaining in Philadelphia.
The 10-time All-Star guard is picking up his $35.6 million option for the 2023-24 season though it's expected that Harden's played his final game with the 76ers as the two sides will work to find a trade, per multiple reports.
Harden had until Thursday evening to decide whether to pickup his player option or decline it in order to become a free agent on June 30, when NBA free agency opens.
Prior to Thursday, multiple reports indicated that there was momentum for Harden to stay in Philadelphia after it had been rumored for months that he was eying a return to the Houston Rockets.
Instead, Harden looks to be on the move. The LA Clippers and New York Knicks are among the teams expected to pursue a possible trade for the 2018 MVP, per multiple reports.
