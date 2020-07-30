National Basketball Association
How The NBA, WNBA Lifted Their Voices
As the NBA season resumes, it won't be all about the play on the court. This summer, stars across the NBA and WNBA spoke out about racial equality, social justice, police violence, and much more.

In this video essay, Nick Wright explains how that trend, spurred by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in May, continues a legacy of basketball's biggest names using their platforms.

Those peaceful demonstrations continued once games resumed. Amid the NBA's restart, the Jazz and Pelicans, both teams' coaches, and the referees all kneeled in unison during the national anthem prior to Thursday night's first game.

Many NBA players will also be wearing league-approved messages in place of their names on the back of their jerseys, such as "Equality," "Peace," and "Say Her Name."

And since the WNBA's return earlier this month, players have dedicated the season to Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in Louisville in March:

They've also shared an array of messages in support of social justice:

As both seasons roll on, players will undoubtedly continue to make their voices heard.

