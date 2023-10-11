Hornets waive 2021 first-round pick Kai Jones following trade request
The Charlotte Hornets have waived former first-round pick Kai Jones following his public trade request on social media, the team announced on Wednesday. Jones has been away from the team since Sept. 30. for personal reasons.
The New York Knicks picked Jones with the No. 19 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and then traded him to the Hornets. Jones spent most of his rookie season with the Hornets' G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, but he played his way into Steve Clifford's rotation last season, averaging 12 minutes per game in 46 appearances.
The Hornets exercised their team option on Jones in October 2022. The 22-year-old center is owed $3.04 million for the 2023-23 season. He also had a team option worth $4.6 million for the 2024-25 season. He was set to become a restricted free agent in 2025. Jones will enter unrestricted free agency if not claimed on the waiver wire.
Jones averaged 2.7 points and 2 rebounds per game in two seasons with the Hornets.
This is a developing story.
-
Breece Hall, Davante Adams, Chet Holmgren mimic Shedeur Sanders' watch flex
2023-24 NBA championship odds: Every team's title futures
2023 NBA preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch, results
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama shine in NBA preseason debuts
2023 NBA In-Season Tournament: Groups, format, NBA Cup explained
-
Kai Jones publicly requests trade from Hornets on social media
Real Madrid welcomes Luka Doncic back to Spain by beating Mavericks 127-123
LeBron James' son Bryce receives offer from Ohio State
-
Breece Hall, Davante Adams, Chet Holmgren mimic Shedeur Sanders' watch flex
2023-24 NBA championship odds: Every team's title futures
2023 NBA preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch, results
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama shine in NBA preseason debuts
2023 NBA In-Season Tournament: Groups, format, NBA Cup explained
-
Kai Jones publicly requests trade from Hornets on social media
Real Madrid welcomes Luka Doncic back to Spain by beating Mavericks 127-123
LeBron James' son Bryce receives offer from Ohio State