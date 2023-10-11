National Basketball Association Hornets waive 2021 first-round pick Kai Jones following trade request Published Oct. 11, 2023 5:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Charlotte Hornets have waived former first-round pick Kai Jones following his public trade request on social media, the team announced on Wednesday. Jones has been away from the team since Sept. 30. for personal reasons.

The New York Knicks picked Jones with the No. 19 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and then traded him to the Hornets. Jones spent most of his rookie season with the Hornets' G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, but he played his way into Steve Clifford's rotation last season, averaging 12 minutes per game in 46 appearances.

The Hornets exercised their team option on Jones in October 2022. The 22-year-old center is owed $3.04 million for the 2023-23 season. He also had a team option worth $4.6 million for the 2024-25 season. He was set to become a restricted free agent in 2025. Jones will enter unrestricted free agency if not claimed on the waiver wire.

Jones averaged 2.7 points and 2 rebounds per game in two seasons with the Hornets.

This is a developing story.

