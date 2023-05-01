National Basketball Association Has Stephen Curry surpassed Magic Johnson as the greatest point guard ever? Updated May. 1, 2023 6:25 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Stephen Curry is still making history in his 14th NBA season.

The four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP set a new league record for most points scored in Game 7 of a playoff series with his 50-point masterpiece in the Golden State Warriors' 120-100 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Not only did the 35-year-old Curry once again make magic on a high-stakes playoff stage, but in the eyes of Colin Cowherd, he's also surpassed Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

"It's time to have an adult conversation," Cowherd said on Monday's edition of "The Herd." You are looking at — not Magic Johnson — Steph Curry as the greatest point guard ever. At 35, Steph still has a long way to go, and Magic really retired at 31. The 3-point shot is here, and for the next 100 years of basketball.

"I'm gonna take that over Magic Johnson's innumerable assists."

Cowherd claimed that Curry has only improved over the past several years, even as the Warriors have regressed from juggernaut status.

"Every third or fourth game, he'd give you a little bit of a playoff clunker," Cowherd added. "You don't really get those now. … Golden State has holes in this roster, and he fills all of them."

Curry's performance Sunday against a fellow star point guard, De'Aaron Fox of the Kings, reminded Cowherd of how Michael Jordan used to demolish other players at his position who were also considered superstars, such as Clyde Drexler.

"De'Aaron Fox was insignificant," Cowherd said. "Steph was that good."

Ultimately, Cowherd believes that what made Magic unique — the ability to handle the ball at his size — has become more common, while Curry continues to set himself apart in a basketball landscape filled with other great shooters.

"Steph Curry's tempo and pace and movement and skill and ball-handling and shooting is one of one," Cowherd said. "It takes a few of these — 50-point Game 7s, [NBA] Finals MVPs — to win arguments for the basketball fans, purists or the masses, but I thought yesterday was a clincher. We are looking at the greatest point guard ever.

"He can beat you in so many ways. Sacramento, one of the loudest arenas in the league — he silenced it."

Steph Curry sets Game 7 record with 50 points in win vs. Kings

Curry gets another chance to improve his legacy when the Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals, marking the first playoff series in five years between Curry and his longtime postseason rival, LeBron James.

