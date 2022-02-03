National Basketball Association Giannis, LeBron, Durant top Nick Wright's NBA player pyramid 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA is currently flush with elite talent, which could make it tricky to rank the best of the best.

But no challenge is too tall for Nick Wright, who is up to the task of differentiating the good from the great, and deciding who is truly elite.

With the All-Star break approaching, Wright unveiled his latest NBA player pyramid on "First Things First," ranking the top 36 players in the NBA.

Here is how Wright views the NBA hierarchy, with key stats and odds on the MVP favorites via FOX Bet .

TOP LEVEL: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Best MVP odds: +350

Key stat: Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high six assists per game to go along with 28.9 points and 11.3 rebounds.

Wright's thoughts: "We have gotten numb –– in a way similar to how we got numb to LeBron in his Heat years –– of the consistent every night greatness that he is delivering."

SECOND LEVEL: LeBron James , Kevin Durant

Best MVP odds: Durant +4000

Key stat: Durant, currently leading the league in scoring (29.3 PPG), is in line for his fifth scoring title if he were to finish atop the scoring list this season.

Wright's thoughts: "Giannis is clearly the best player in the league, and LeBron and K.D. are clearly the two guys on his heels the closest."

THIRD LEVEL: Joel Embiid , Stephen Curry, Chris Paul

Best MVP odds: Embiid +225

Key stat: Embiid's 29.1 scoring average is not only a career-high, but just 0.2 points shy of equaling Durant's 29.3 average for the league's best. If Embiid could surpass Durant, it would be the first scoring title of his career.

Wright's thoughts: "The guy that's going to win league MVP, Joel Embiid. Steph Curry has won a couple league MVPs. And then maybe, just maybe, a guy who should win league MVP, a guy who should have won it last year [Chris Paul]."

FOURTH LEVEL: Nikola Jokic , Kawhi Leonard , Ja Morant, Luka Doncic

Best MVP odds: Jokic +275

Key stat: Jokic's 13.8 rebounds average is the highest total of his career, higher than the 10.8 average he posted last season during his MVP campaign.

Wright's thoughts: "Guys, I do not hate Nikola Jokic. I have him on the same tier as Kawhi, Ja, and my own son [Luka]. However, you have to –– I demand it –– stop tagging me in these tweets from these idiots that are sending me fake stats."

