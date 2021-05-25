National Basketball Association Which players have the most to gain by winning the NBA Finals this year? 56 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Winning the NBA Finals is the ultimate goal for every player each season.

But for some, the 2021 NBA title might mean more than it does for others – perhaps not personally but from a legacy standpoint.

That's the argument Nick Wright made on "First Things First," as he laid out the 10 NBA players with the most to gain by winning a title this year.

"I only included guys who are on teams that have a realistic shot, at least a semirealistic shot, of winning the title," Wright said before launching into the 10 players he thinks stand to benefit most.

Here's an in-depth look at that list, with each player's existing playoff accolades and his team's odds to win the championship as of Tuesday morning, via FanDuel.

10. LeBron James

Postseason credentials: Four NBA titles, four Finals MVP awards, 172-89 playoff record

Wright's thoughts: "Why is he [LeBron James] so low on the list? Well, when you're already at the top of Everest, when you're already the GOAT, what more is there to gain?"

Championship odds: Los Angeles Lakers +650

9. Kevin Durant

Postseason credentials: Two NBA titles, two Finals MVP awards, 89-51 playoff record

Wright's thoughts: "[Kevin Durant] does have a decent amount to gain because it validates his decision to go to Brooklyn. And he would become just the fourth guy ever, potentially, to win Finals MVP for two different franchises."

Championship odds: Brooklyn Nets +210

8. Kawhi Leonard

Postseason credentials: Two NBA titles, two Finals MVP awards, 80-45 playoff record

Wright's thoughts: "You guys remember those six months when folks tried to convince you he [Kawhi Leonard] was the best player alive and how laughable that was? Well, if two months from now he's holding the trophy, it would not be laughable."

Championship odds: LA Clippers +750

7. Joel Embiid

Postseason credentials: Two Eastern Conference semifinals appearances, 11-13 playoff record

Wright's thoughts: "It would essentially finish a near-perfect season, aside from the injury. And it would show you [Joel Embiid] finally realized the potential we saw from him in flashes at the University of Kansas."

Championship odds: Philadelphia 76ers +650

6. Nikola Jokić

Postseason credentials: One Western Conference finals appearance, 17-18 playoff record

Wright's thoughts: "Only 10 guys ever have won regular-season MVP and Finals MVP in the same season. … Nikola Jokić could join that list if the Nuggets end up winning the championship."

Championship odds: Denver Nuggets +4200

5. Damian Lillard

Postseason credentials: One Western Conference finals appearance, 21-36 playoff record

Wright's thoughts: "If he [Damian Lillard] were to win the title, not only does he skyrocket up these all-time lists, it validates his ‘I will stay here and build it around me’ approach while everyone else is moving around and trying to bring guys with them."

Championship odds: Portland Trail Blazers +3200

4. Chris Paul

Postseason credentials: One Western Conference finals appearance, 54-56 playoff record

Wright's thoughts: "If the Suns win the title, the greatest point guards of all time list goes as follows: Magic [Johnson], Oscar [Robertson], Steph [Curry], Chris Paul."

Championship odds: Phoenix Suns +1300

3. James Harden

Postseason credentials: One NBA Finals appearance, 67-62 playoff record

Wright's thoughts: "James Harden has done everything you can do in this league, except for this. … If they win the championship, and he is great, you start talking about him as not only a top-20 all-time player. You start wondering how high up he can climb. Because the only thing holding him away from that is postseason success."

Championship odds: Nets +210

2. Luka Dončić

Postseason credentials: Two Western Conference first-round appearances, 3-4 playoff record

Wright's thoughts: "No. 2 is Luka Dončić. It would be the greatest start to an NBA career for any player other than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. … If Luka at 22 [years old] gets his team to a championship without another legit ⁠— forget superstar ⁠— All-Star around him, that is how you start a career that could end up as the greatest player ever."

Championship odds: Dallas Mavericks +2700

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Postseason credentials: One Eastern Conference finals appearance, 24-21 playoff record

Wright's thoughts: "Giannis [Antetokounmpo], the only question mark with him is a deep playoff run. If he does it, particularly with the path he has to go on, he has more to gain than anybody."

Championship odds: Milwaukee Bucks +650

For Wright's full breakdown, check out the video below:

