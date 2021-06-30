Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd picks his top 10 sports sidekicks
Every Batman needs his Robin, even in the sports world.
And with Scottie Pippen — possibly the most famous Robin of all — making headlines lately, Colin Cowherd this week decided to define exactly what makes a great sports sidekick, and of course, provide some clarity on what makes a Batman a Batman and a Robin a Robin.
"[Scottie Pippen] always wanted to be viewed as a one, paid like a one, get all the accessories of a one, the respect of a one — but if he played poorly, he wouldn't be around for the tough questions," Cowherd said.
On Tuesday's episode of "The Herd," Cowherd took a shot at ranking the 10 best sports sidekicks of all time, with none other than Mr. Pippen all the way down at No. 10.
Let's see how his full list shook out:
10. SCOTTIE PIPPEN
Career highlights: Six-time NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star
Batman: Michael Jordan
Cowherd’s take: "We started using the term with him. I would argue he’s a much better defensive player than he actually was a skilled offensive player, but [Scottie Pippen] was a great Robin, and he always understood it was Michael's team. Michael got the last shot."
9. ROB GRONKOWSKI
Career highlights: Five-time Pro Bowler, four-time Super Bowl champion
Batman: Tom Brady
Cowherd’s take: "[Rob Gronkowski] is arguably the greatest tight end of all time. … Brady to Gronk is the most prolific touchdown duo in NFL [postseason] history, with 14."
8. JOHN STOCKTON
Career highlights: 10-time NBA All-Star, nine-time NBA assists leader
Batman: Karl Malone
Cowherd’s take: "Karl Malone ends up top-five scorer of all time. … We never talk about [Stockton] in the Robin conversation. He's one of the top five point guards ever. … Rock solid."
7. LOU GEHRIG
Career highlights: Two-time MVP, six-time World Series champ, Yankees captain
Batman: Babe Ruth
Cowherd’s take: "On those teams with Ruth, there were moments when he was actually the better player."
6. DWYANE WADE
Career highlights: 13-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion
Batman: LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal
Cowherd’s take: "On ‘The Heatles,’ he was a Robin. … Was never a great shooter. He was always kind of the soul of a team, but he wasn't as dominating when Shaq came and they won. Not as dominating physically as LeBron when they won."
5. BILL BELICHICK
Career highlights: Six-time Super Bowl champion, three-time NFL Coach of the Year
Batman: Tom Brady
Cowherd’s take: "We can now say it was 60-40 minimum [Tom] Brady over [Bill] Belichick. Bill struggled to win in Cleveland without Brady. He could not win early in New England without Brady, and he could not win last year without Brady."
4. KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR
Career highlights: Six-time NBA champion, 19-time NBA All-Star, six-time NBA MVP
Batman: Magic Johnson
Cowherd’s take: "Yes, the leading scorer in league history was a Robin on the ‘Showtime Lakers.’ When you watch the highlights of the ‘Showtime Lakers,’ it's almost all Magic. … It was really Magic's team."
3. MARK MESSIER
Career highlights: Six-time Stanley Cup champion, 15-time NHL All-Star
Batman: Wayne Gretzky
Cowherd’s take: "When he was in Edmonton, that was one of the great hockey teams of all-time. Gretzky — ‘The Great One’ — was No. 1. Messier was one of the top five players in the sport, maybe top three. He was the two. … One of the great tough guys ever. Could skate, tough, could score."
2. JERRY RICE
Career highlights: Three-time Super Bowl champ, 13-time Pro Bowler, all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdown receptions
Batman: Joe Montana
Cowherd’s take: "It was Montana’s dynasty. Nobody disputes that. Montana was the MVP of Super Bowls."
1. KOBE BRYANT
Career highlights: Five-time NBA champ, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 18-time NBA All-Star
Batman: Shaquille O'Neal
Cowherd’s take: "During the Shaq-Kobe rivalry, Shaq was the greater player. If it wasn’t for free throws, he would’ve gotten all the shots late. It was Shaq’s team. … [Kobe was] one of the 10 best players I’ve seen, but in that dynasty, Kobe was viewed as the two. He was very, very young. That's the best Robin ever."
For Cowherd's full breakdown, check out his "Herd Hierarchy" below:
