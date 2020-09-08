National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

Bye Bye, Bucks

3 hours ago

For the second straight year, the Milwaukee Bucks had the best record in the NBA.

And for the second straight year, they will not make it to the NBA Finals.

Here are the key takeaways from Miami's series-clinching win over the Bucks on Tuesday:

1. Dominating the glass

In two of the Heat's first three games this series, they outrebounded the Bucks on their way to victory, and that trend continued in Game 5, helping secure the win for Miami.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo grabbed 10 and 6 rebounds, respectively, and at least six players recorded 5 rebounds or more for the Heat.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo out for the game, the Heat took advantage and controlled the paint, winning the battle on the boards, 48-41.

2. Stength in numbers

It was an all-hands-on-deck effort for the Heat to push them to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2014, with six players scoring in double figures, led by 17 apiece from Butler and Goran Dragic.

Rookie Tyler Herro provided a spark off the bench, finishing the day with 14 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Through the first nine playoff games of his career, Herro has now scored 10 or more in every contest, while connecting on 22 three-pointers so far this postseason.

3. What comes next for Giannis and the Bucks?

The Bucks have proven they can win in the regular season, and Giannis has proven he can win the major hardware. 

But beyond that, Milwaukee doesn't have much to show for the past two seasons.

And with his 2021 free agency on the horizon, the noise surrounding Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee will only begin to intensify.

The clock is officially ticking for the Bucks before they face the potential reality of their franchise player becoming a free agent.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Basketball Association

King James, Playoff Rondo Stifle H-Town

King James, Playoff Rondo Stifle H-Town
The momentum officially belongs to LeBron and the Lakers after Tuesday's convincing Game 3 win over the Rockets.
1 hour ago
National Basketball Association

Giannis, AD Highlight All-Defensive Team

Giannis, AD Highlight All-Defensive Team
Rudy Gobert, Marcus Smart and newcomer Ben Simmons round out the rest of the First Team All-Defensive squad.
3 hours ago
National Football League

A Super Sports Equinox Is Approaching

A Super Sports Equinox Is Approaching
A super sports equinox will take place on Thursday with the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, tennis and college football all in action. It's time to clear your schedule, Martin Rogers writes.
5 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Tooth and Nail

Tooth and Nail
An iconic block overshadowed an otherwise spotty performance from 'The Klaw,' as the Clips and Nuggets remain unpredictable.
13 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Lift A Finger

Lift A Finger
Kawhi Leonard's middle-finger block became an instant legend. Check out 3 takeaways from the Clippers' Game 3 win.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks