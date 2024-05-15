National Basketball Association Brooklyn Nets will retire Vince Carter's No. 15 jersey Published May. 15, 2024 4:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Brooklyn Nets are retiring the No. 15 jersey of Vince Carter, the high-flying guard who will be enshrined this year in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Nets made the video announcement Wednesday that included former backcourt mate Jason Kidd, whose No. 5 jersey is retired by the franchise.

Carter played 4 1/2 seasons with the Nets while they were in New Jersey, averaging 23.6 points. He owns their single-season record with 2,070 points in the 2006-07 season.

Carter is third in franchise history in points and is in the Nets' top 10 in numerous other categories.

He is the only player in NBA history to play in four decades. The NBA Rookie of the Year in 1999 with the Toronto Raptors, he was dealt by the Raptors to New Jersey on Dec. 17, 2004, and played with the Nets through the 2008-09 season. His last season, 2019-2020, was with the Atlanta Hawks.

Carter will become the seventh Nets player with a retired jersey. Along with Kidd, the others are Julius Erving, Buck Williams, Drazen Petrovic, "Super" John Williamson and Bill Melchionni.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

