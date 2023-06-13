National Basketball Association Best of Nikola Jokic's viral reactions to winning an NBA championship Updated Jun. 13, 2023 5:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Nikola Jokic is an NBA champion, but he doesn't seem to care much for the rewards that come with it.

The NBA Finals MVP seemed relatively nonchalant about winning an NBA title, expressing a sense of relief that he got the job finished.

"The job is done, we can go home now," Jokic told ESPN's Lisa Salters in the on-court interview moments after the win.

Jokic continued to express relief throughout much of the evening. He also shared some concerns, too. While he's happy he gets to go back to his native country of Serbia, there's a potential scheduling conflict he might have to deal with on Thursday, when the Nuggets hold their championship parade in Denver.

"No. I need to go home," Jokic said when asked if he was looking forward to the parade, sharing that he had a big race involving one of his horses that he needs to go back to Serbia for.

He expanded a bit more on having to get back to Serbia in an interview with NBA TV.

Jokic got even more discouraged back at the podium when he realized how many notifications he had on his phone from congratulatory messages.

In the Nuggets' locker room, Jokic didn't seem too sure about how he wanted to celebrate with the champagne bottles. He seemed a little less than thrilled when popping a celebratory bottle of champagne.

Don't get it twisted though, Jokic still had a good time on Monday night. He had a couple of funny moments teasing a pair of his teammates, tossing Jamal Murray into a pool and kicking Kentavious Caldwell-Pope off the podium.

Jokic's family got in on the fun, too.

Jokic also made sure to give the Heat their due.

