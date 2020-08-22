National Basketball Association 3 Takeaways From MIA-IND – G3 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Miami Heat seized commanding control of their first round series with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday with a 124-115 win, taking a 3-0 lead.

No team in NBA history has ever won a series after trailing 3-0.

Here are 3 Takeaways from Game 3 of this Eastern Conference first round matchup:

1. Miami wins key battles

If there are two things that have remained a constant for the Heat while building a 3-0 series lead, it's been their free throw shooting and three-point shooting.

For the third straight game, Miami out-gunned the Pacers from deep, making 13 three-pointers to the Pacers' 12, while also living at the free throw line, attempting 52 free throws, 24 more than the Pacers' 28.

Goran Dragic led the way for the Heat with five threes, while three other Heat players also made at least two from distance.

The Heat have now made 44 three-pointers through three games compared to 34 for Indiana, while also attempting 105 free throws, 30 more than the Pacers' 70 attempts.

2. Herro boosts the Miami bench

One of the main contributors to Miami's hot shooting from deep was rookie guard Tyler Herro.

Herro contributed 20 points off the bench while shooting 3-for-6 from three-point range.

The Heat starters all scored in double figures, combining for 99 of the team's 124 points, and Herro outscored the Miami bench himself, 20-14.

For the series, Herro is averaging 16.6 points while shooting 36.8% from three-point range.

3. Oladipo can't get on track

After only playing 9 minutes due to an eye injury in Game 1 and shooting 5-for-14 in Game 2, Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo didn't find it any easier to get going in Game 3.

Oladipo's turbulent series continued on Saturday, as he shot 8-for-21 from the field, scoring 20 points and fouling out.

For the series, Oladipo is averaging 15.3 points while shooting 35% from the field.

