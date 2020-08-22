National Basketball Association
3 Takeaways From MIA-IND – G3
National Basketball Association

3 Takeaways From MIA-IND – G3

1 hour ago

The Miami Heat seized commanding control of their first round series with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday with a 124-115 win, taking a 3-0 lead.

No team in NBA history has ever won a series after trailing 3-0. 

Here are 3 Takeaways from Game 3 of this Eastern Conference first round matchup:

1. Miami wins key battles

If there are two things that have remained a constant for the Heat while building a 3-0 series lead, it's been their free throw shooting and three-point shooting.

For the third straight game, Miami out-gunned the Pacers from deep, making 13 three-pointers to the Pacers' 12, while also living at the free throw line, attempting 52 free throws, 24 more than the Pacers' 28.

Goran Dragic led the way for the Heat with five threes, while three other Heat players also made at least two from distance.

The Heat have now made 44 three-pointers through three games compared to 34 for Indiana, while also attempting 105 free throws, 30 more than the Pacers' 70 attempts.

2. Herro boosts the Miami bench

One of the main contributors to Miami's hot shooting from deep was rookie guard Tyler Herro.

Herro contributed 20 points off the bench while shooting 3-for-6 from three-point range.

The Heat starters all scored in double figures, combining for 99 of the team's 124 points, and Herro outscored the Miami bench himself, 20-14.

For the series, Herro is averaging 16.6 points while shooting 36.8% from three-point range.

3. Oladipo can't get on track

After only playing 9 minutes due to an eye injury in Game 1 and shooting 5-for-14 in Game 2, Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo didn't find it any easier to get going in Game 3.

Oladipo's turbulent series continued on Saturday, as he shot 8-for-21 from the field, scoring 20 points and fouling out.

For the series, Oladipo is averaging 15.3 points while shooting 35% from the field.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Basketball Association

Something About Harden

Something About Harden
NBA superstars have made a habit of calling out James Harden's defense. But is The Beard really that bad of a defender?
2 hours ago
National Basketball Association

3 Takeaways From ORL-MIL – G3

3 Takeaways From ORL-MIL – G3
The Greek Freak got some much-needed help from Khris Middleton in the Bucks' 121-107 win over Orlando on Saturday.
4 hours ago
National Basketball Association

A Bridge to 8-0

A Bridge to 8-0
After helping Phoenix to a stunning 8-0 run in the bubble, Charlotte Wilder caught up with Suns forward Mikal Bridges.
7 hours ago
National Basketball Association

3 Takeaways From DAL-LAC – G3

3 Takeaways From DAL-LAC – G3
Kawhi Leonard had his way in Game 3, leading the Clippers to a 2-1 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks.
20 hours ago
National Basketball Association

3 Takeaways From PHI-BOS – G3

3 Takeaways From PHI-BOS – G3
The Boston Celtics were clutch down the stretch in taking a 3-0 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.
23 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks