3 Takeaways From Magic – Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks now have a stranglehold on their first round series with the Orlando Magic, after securing a 121-106 victory in Game 4 on Monday.

Here are 3 Takeaways from this Eastern Conference first round matchup.

1. Khris Middleton erupts in the fourth quarter

Heading into the fourth quarter, it appeared as if Monday would represent another rough outing for All-Star Khris Middleton.

Middleton was 1-for-9 from the field through three quarters and had scored 3 points, while the Bucks held a slight 84-81 lead going into the final 12 minutes.

Then Middleton caught fire.

Middleton scored 18 points in the fourth on 6-for-10 shooting from the field, including going 3-for-3 from three-point range.

The Bucks are now 24-8 when Middleton scores at least 21 points this season.

2. Bucks dominate the boards

For the third consecutive game, the Milwaukee Bucks won the rebounding battle, and for the third consecutive game they won by at least 14 points.

The Bucks out-rebounded Orlando, 49-43, and it once again paid dividends for the Eastern Conference's top-seed.

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounpo recorded 15 rebounds, and he's recorded 15 or more in each of the last three games in this series.

Milwaukee is 24-5 this season when Antetokounmpo grabs at least 15 rebounds.

3. Where is Evan Fournier?

During the regular season, Evan Fournier was the Magic's second-leading scorer at 18.5 points per game, while shooting 46.7% from the field and 39.9% from three-point range.

But so far against the Bucks, it has been a struggle for the Magic's star shooting guard.

Entering Game 4, he was averaging 11.3 points while shooting 35.5% from the field and 31.6% from three, and it didn't get any better for him on Monday.

Fournier scored 12 points while shooting 4-for-14 from the field and 3-for-9 from three-point range.

