2024 NBA Playoffs Bad Beat: Damian Lillard sinks Over bettors after huge first half
2024 NBA Playoffs Bad Beat: Damian Lillard sinks Over bettors after huge first half

Updated Apr. 22, 2024 1:31 a.m. ET

On Sunday, Damian Lillard was blazing hot … until he was not. 

And once the final seconds ticked off the clock in Milwaukee's Game 1 win over Indiana, bettors who thought they essentially had money in the bank were left out in the cold. 

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Lillard's Over/Under point total on Sunday was 35.5, and it was all but guaranteed that he'd hit the Over once he torched the Pacers for 35 points in the first half alone. 

However, shockingly — after connecting on 11 of 19 shots in the first half — Lillard only shot five times in the second half, missing each of those attempts. 

Even if Lillard made one free throw in the second half, Over bettors would have cashed. However, all seven of his made free-throw attempts came in the first half, as well as all six of his 3-point makes. 

At -111, if Lillard would have hit the Over, a $10 bet would have won bettors $19.01.

