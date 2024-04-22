National Basketball Association 2024 NBA Playoffs Bad Beat: Damian Lillard sinks Over bettors after huge first half Updated Apr. 22, 2024 1:31 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

On Sunday, Damian Lillard was blazing hot … until he was not.

And once the final seconds ticked off the clock in Milwaukee's Game 1 win over Indiana, bettors who thought they essentially had money in the bank were left out in the cold.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Lillard's Over/Under point total on Sunday was 35.5, and it was all but guaranteed that he'd hit the Over once he torched the Pacers for 35 points in the first half alone.

However, shockingly — after connecting on 11 of 19 shots in the first half — Lillard only shot five times in the second half, missing each of those attempts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if Lillard made one free throw in the second half, Over bettors would have cashed. However, all seven of his made free-throw attempts came in the first half, as well as all six of his 3-point makes.

At -111, if Lillard would have hit the Over, a $10 bet would have won bettors $19.01.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NBA and other sports.

share

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more