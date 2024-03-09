National Basketball Association
2023-24 NBA Finals odds: Special futures for the next NBA champion
Published Mar. 9, 2024

With less than two months left in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, the Boston Celtics (+210) remain the odds-on favorites to win the title, but there are several strong contenders nipping at their heels, including the defending champion Denver Nuggets (+420). 

While placing a wager on a team's title futures is fun, there are other ways to get in on the action if you want to broaden your horizons beyond one specific team.

Do you have a strong feeling the champion will come from the Western Conference? Well, you can bet that. 

Or maybe you think a particular division holds the next champ. You can bet that, too. 

If neither of those tickle your fancy, you can also wager on the likelihood of a first-time champion or which state the next champion calls home. 

DraftKings Sportsbook has a ton of NBA offerings, so let's jump into a few.

CONFERENCE TO WIN NBA FINALS:

Western Conference: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Eastern Conference: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

DIVISION TO WIN NBA FINALS:

Atlantic: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Pacific: +265 (bet $10 to win $36.50 total)
Northwest: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Central: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Southwest: +2000 ((bet $10 to win $210 total)
Southeast: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

FIRST-TIME WINNER (NETS, HORNETS, PACERS, CLIPPERS, GRIZZLIES, T'WOLVES, PELICANS, MAGIC, SUNS, JAZZ):

No: -390 (bet $10 to win $12.56 total)
Yes: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

STATE TO WIN THE NBA FINALS:

Field: -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)
California: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Texas: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
New York: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Florida: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Why the 2023 Celtics are the 2021 Bills

RELATED: Best NBA futures bets to make now, including Celtics, Lakers and Heat

On a Wednesday episode of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd explained why he considers the Celtics to be the NBA's version of the 2021 Buffalo Bills, after they blew a 22-point lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday that ended with Jayson Tatum missing a game-winning fadeaway as time expired.

"[The Celtics] said, 'Jayson, we're going to set a pick, it's your game, we're going to get you on Darius Garland.' They are setting it up, big on small, and look at this shot. They designed it perfectly, and that's the shot? You think Michael Jordan settles for that?"

" … Tatum is 0-for-5 on shots to tie or take the lead this year with five or fewer seconds in the fourth or overtime. The Celtics are 0-for-9 on shots to tie or take the lead with five or fewer seconds. You know who isn't? The Denver Nuggets."

