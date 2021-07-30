National Basketball Association 2022 NBA Mock Draft big board 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

A 2022 NBA mock draft big board just one day after the 2021 Draft? Of course.

Yes, it’s premature, but for hoop heads looking to get a jump start on the upcoming college basketball season, there’s no better exercise in futility. As it stands now, only one projected lottery pick played in college basketball last season.

Let’s dive in.

1. Chet Holmgren, Wing, Gonzaga

Physically (only 195 pounds!), he’s not there yet. But at 7-foot-1 and possessing the ball-handling ability and 3-point shooting of a wing, the spotlight is on him. Feels like a cross between Kristaps Porzingis offensively and Marcus Camby defensively.

2. Jaden Ivey, Guard, Purdue

I'm irrationally optimistic about the shooting guard who averaged 11.1 points per game for the Boilermakers. His shooting slash numbers must improve dramatically (39/25/72) from his freshman year for him to get into the top five, but he’s just getting started.

3. Jaden Hardy, Guard, G League

An offensive machine who might remind you of Bradley Beal, Hardy has an outside shot at No. 1 if he can improve his jumper and his defense.

4. Nikola Jovic, Forward, Serbia

Dominated at the FIBA U19s this month (18.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg), scoring inside and out. The 18-year old is building a case for the top spot if improvement continues.

5. Paolo Banchero, Forward, Duke

At 6-foot-11, 250-pounds, he’s ready physically for the NBA. He’s got point-forward potential, like an offensively-minded Boris Diaw.

6. TyTy Washington, Point Guard, Kentucky

The late bloomer had committed to Creighton, then had a dominant AAU run, flirted with the G League, and ended up with Kentucky.

7. Yannick Nzosa, Center, Congo

A mystery man with unbelievable athleticism at 6-foot-11, Nzosa is only 17 and is a sleeper to be the No. 1 pick. There’s just not enough tape on him against good competition at this point to make that prediction.

8. A.J. Griffin, Wing, Duke

Smooth player with a polished post-up game, Griffin suffered knee and ankle injuries the last two years in high school. His dad is Adrian Griffin, who spent nine years in the NBA.

9. Ousmane Dieng, Wing, New Zealand Breakers (NBL)

Elite wing prospect left France for the NBL and, at 6-foot-8, can defend multiple positions on the wing and score.

10. Caleb Houstan, Forward, Michigan

Impressive showing for the Canadian national team at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup this summer (17.0 ppg).

11. Bennedict Mathurin, Wing, Arizona

Teenager from Montreal has potential to rise into the top 10 if he improves on a strong freshman campaign at Arizona (10.8 ppg, 41% on 3-pointers).

12. Patrick Baldwin, Forward, Milwaukee

Has barely played in the last 18 months due to an injury and COVID, but was a consensus Top 5 recruit as a junior. Passed on Duke to play for his dad at Milwaukee.

13. Peyton Watson, Forward, UCLA

Five-star recruit that was a major target of the G League goes to a crowded UCLA roster that could win the title. At 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, he feels like a lottery lock.

14. Jabari Smith, Forward, Auburn

His dad spent 4 years in the NBA, and Smith – a consensus Top 10 recruit – takes his talents to Auburn, where the Tigers are a deep sleeper to make a Final 4 run.

15. Mojave King, Wing, Adelaide 36ers (NBL)

The 19-year old spurned Arizona, Baylor, and Virginia to play in the NBL, the same league that has produced first round picks RJ Hampton and Josh Giddey in the last two drafts.

16. Jean Montero, Guard, Overtime Elite

The big ‘get’ for the new Overtime Elite league, the 6-foot-2 Montero is an aggressive point guard who previously played professionally in Spain.

17. Scotty Pippen Jr, Shooting Guard, Vanderbilt

Ranked 16th in the country in assist rate (36.9), and he’s a scoring machine. Will be undervalued because he’ll be 21 when next June’s draft happens. Advanced stat crowd loves him.

18. Moussa Diabate, Forward, Michigan

The 6-foot-10 forward dunks everything, and right now projects as a bouncy rim-running Clint Capela-type big.

19. Matthew Cleveland, Wing, Florida State

In the last two years, the Seminoles have had players with modest stats (and playing time) go way higher than everyone anticipated. Devin Vassell, Patrick Williams, and Scottie Barnes all went top 12. Cleveland is a 5-star recruit.

20. Roko Prkacin, Forward, Croatia

Entered the 2021 draft, only to remove his name at the last minute. Doesn’t turn 19 until November.

21. Julian Champagnie, Wing, St. John’s

Averaged 19.8 points and 7.4 rpg and shot 38% on 3s. Came back to school hoping to boost his stock.

22. Johnny Juzang, Wing, UCLA

Averaged 16 ppg, but his March Madness was unforgettable. Returned to UCLA for his junior year hoping to boost his perimeter quickness, because he doesn’t play much defense.

23. Will Richardson, Point Guard, Oregon

The Ducks lost their top three scorers, so Richardson will be the focal point of the team as he attempts to win Pac-12 Player of the Year.

24. Mike Miles, Guard, TCU

Quietly had an excellent freshman year in the Big 12, and besides being a terrific passer, shot 36% on 3-pointers and had four games of 20+ points.

25. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Forward, Indiana

The power forward position isn’t popular in the NBA, but he rates highly in free throw rate (21st in the country).

26. Jahvon Quinerly, Point Guard, Alabama

If he can go from passive on defense to locked in, he could be a first-round pick. Electrifying offensively, but he’s only 6-foot-1. Shot 43% on 3-pointers.

27. Jaime Jaquez, Wing, UCLA

Ultimate glue guy. He’s got good size (6-foot-6) and shoots well from deep (39%). The question is whether or not he can defend wings in the NBA.

28. Matthew Mayer, Forward, Baylor

The Bears lost four starters from their title-winning team, and if Mayer is able to show he’s a good passer and can continue to hit 39% of 3’s on a larger volume as he helps carry the load, he’s first-round material.

29. Zach Edey, Center, Purdue

This may be ambitious for the 7-foot-4 freshman, but he averaged 15.1 ppg and 14.1 rpg for Canada at the FIBA World Cup in July.

30. Sahvir Wheeler, Point Guard, Georgia

Point guards who are 5-foot-10 don’t usually go in the first round. Wheeler is an analytics darling because he’s been Top 100 in assist rate both seasons, and his 2.6 steal percentage shows he can be a defensive hound, too.

