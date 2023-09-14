Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez to undergo Tommy John surgery next week
Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez will have Tommy John surgery next Wednesday, manager Aaron Boone said Thursday morning before they played the Red Sox in a split doubleheader.
"Jasson is going to have surgery next Wednesday," Boone said, sitting in the dugout while talking to reporters.
The 20-year-old center fielder was scratched from Sunday's series finale against the Brewers because his right elbow limited his swing during batting practice.
Boone said the recovery time for a position player is nine to 10 months.
"When you're talking about major surgery, having a few doctors look at it, to see everything and make the recommendations and Jasson picking a surgeon he wanted to go with," Boone said.
On the timetable for his return, Boone said: "He's got to have the surgery first. That's just a standard (number of) months for what it takes for a position player to be all the way back."
Signed for a $5.1 million bonus as a 16-year-old, Domínguez made his big league debut on Sept. 1 in Houston and was hitting .258 with four homers and seven RBIs in eight games.
The Yankees placed center fielder Harrison Bader on waivers last month, opening a spot for Dominguez.
New York enters Thursday's doubleheader tied for last in the AL East with Boston.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
