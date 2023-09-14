Major League Baseball
Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez to undergo Tommy John surgery next week
Major League Baseball

Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez to undergo Tommy John surgery next week

Published Sep. 14, 2023 1:20 p.m. ET

Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez will have Tommy John surgery next Wednesday, manager Aaron Boone said Thursday morning before they played the Red Sox in a split doubleheader.

"Jasson is going to have surgery next Wednesday," Boone said, sitting in the dugout while talking to reporters.

The 20-year-old center fielder was scratched from Sunday's series finale against the Brewers because his right elbow limited his swing during batting practice.

Boone said the recovery time for a position player is nine to 10 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When you're talking about major surgery, having a few doctors look at it, to see everything and make the recommendations and Jasson picking a surgeon he wanted to go with," Boone said.

On the timetable for his return, Boone said: "He's got to have the surgery first. That's just a standard (number of) months for what it takes for a position player to be all the way back."

Signed for a $5.1 million bonus as a 16-year-old, Domínguez made his big league debut on Sept. 1 in Houston and was hitting .258 with four homers and seven RBIs in eight games.

The Yankees placed center fielder Harrison Bader on waivers last month, opening a spot for Dominguez.

New York enters Thursday's doubleheader tied for last in the AL East with Boston.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
New York Yankees
Jasson Domínguez
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Colorado State's Jay Norvell takes shot at Deion Sanders ahead of matchup

Colorado State's Jay Norvell takes shot at Deion Sanders ahead of matchup

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes