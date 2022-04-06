Major League Baseball
Vlad Guerrero Jr. picks his 2023 World Baseball Classic team Vlad Guerrero Jr. picks his 2023 World Baseball Classic team
Major League Baseball

Vlad Guerrero Jr. picks his 2023 World Baseball Classic team

7 mins ago

By Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman
FOX Sports MLB Writers

Last year, the Dominican Republic claimed the baseball bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics with a roster filled with prospects and veterans who are no longer on major-league rosters. 

It was a thrill to watch that mix of up-and-coming youth and familiar elder statesmen compete together, but it also felt like we were missing out on seeing some of our favorite big leaguers on a global stage. 

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the best of the best compete internationally. 

The World Baseball Classic is set to return in 2023 after a six-year hiatus, having most recently occurred in 2017, when Team USA won the championship. Because the WBC takes place during spring training, far more MLB players are able to participate in this than in the Summer Olympics. Granted, it’s never a guarantee, as MLB teams have varying levels of willingness to let their players take on injury risk, but it’s still much easier for the teams competing in the WBC to load up with their native star players.

Team D.R. already has one WBC title, having won it all in 2013. But an entirely new wave of Dominican superstars, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., have made their mark in the big leagues since then. 

With the next Classic a year away, we sat down with Vlad Jr. at spring training and asked him to put his manager cap on and pick his dream Dominican Republic team for next year’s tournament.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. picks his Dominican WBC Team

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. picks his Dominican WBC Team
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman ask Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to put together his all-star Dominican team for next year's World Baseball Classic.

We went position-by-position and asked Vlad to choose from a list of candidates at each one. 

Here are his options and choices:

Outfield:

* Franchy Cordero
* Teoscar Hernández
* Eloy Jiménez
* Ramón Laureano
* Manuel Margot
* Ketel Marte
* Starling Marte
* Marcell Ozuna
* Franmil Reyes
* Jose Siri
* Juan Soto
* Raimel Tapia

Vlad’s picks: LF Teoscar Hernández, CF Starling Marte, RF Juan Soto

First base:

* Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
* Ronald Guzmán
* Yermín Mercedes
* Albert Pujols
* Miguel Sanó
* Carlos Santana

Vlad’s pick: Himself :)

Second base/shortstop: We had Vlad pick his double-play combo from this group.

* Willy Adames
* Oneil Cruz
* Wander Franco
* Jorge Polanco
* Amed Rosario
* Jean Segura
* Fernando Tatis Jr.

Vlad’s pick: SS Fernando Tatis Jr., 2B Wander Franco

Third base:

* Rafael Devers
* Maikel Franco
* Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
* José Ramírez
* Miguel Sanó
* Jonathan Villar

Vlad’s pick: Rafael Devers

Catcher:

* Wilkin Castillo
* Francisco Mejía
* Yermín Mercedes
* Francisco Peña
* Gary Sánchez
* Pedro Severino

Vlad’s pick: Gary Sánchez

Pitcher:

* Sandy Alcantara
* Luis Castillo
* Johnny Cueto
* Cristian Javier
* Frankie Montas
* Freddy Peralta
* Michael Pineda
* Ervin Santana
* Framber Valdez

Vlad’s pick: Sandy Alcantara

Designated hitter: We figured Vlad would pick Nelson Cruz … but he actually chose Franmil Reyes!

What do you think of Vladdy’s team? Would he make a good GM? Let us know @CespedesBBQ what your dream Team D.R. would look like!

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman, creators of the Twitter account Céspedes Family BBQ, write about all things baseball for FOX Sports.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
World Series odds: Championship futures for every team, best bets
Major League Baseball

World Series odds: Championship futures for every team, best bets

17 hours ago
MLB 2022 predictions: World Series, division winners, awards
Major League Baseball

MLB 2022 predictions: World Series, division winners, awards

17 hours ago
MLB 2022: 40 things to watch this baseball season
Major League Baseball

MLB 2022: 40 things to watch this baseball season

1 day ago
Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale lands on 60-day injured list
Major League Baseball

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale lands on 60-day injured list

1 day ago
Albert Pujols to make 22nd consecutive opening day start
Major League Baseball

Albert Pujols to make 22nd consecutive opening day start

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes