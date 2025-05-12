Major League Baseball
2025 MLB power rankings: Phillies, Cardinals and AL Central are heating up
Major League Baseball

2025 MLB power rankings: Phillies, Cardinals and AL Central are heating up

Updated May. 12, 2025 2:42 p.m. ET
Rowan Kavner
Rowan Kavner
MLB Writer

In honor of Mother’s Day, this week’s edition of power rankings features one person from every team worth recognizing. And in honor of the Cardinals and Twins, who each enter the week having won eight straight games, that person will be someone who’s surging. 

Both St. Louis and Minnesota have understandably taken sizable jumps forward, though neither has quite cracked the top 10, which still features plenty of movement this week. 

Here are the latest FOX Sports MLB power rankings. 

30
Colorado Rockies
7-33

For a while, about the only good thing that happened to the Rockies was when Jordan Beck hit five homers in three games last month (all three of those, however, were losses). Now, at least 2024 All-Star Ryan McMahon is heating up. McMahon was hitting .147 at the end of April, but he has four homers and an OPS over 1.400 in May. Of course, that hasn't prevented a minus-128 run differential or the manager getting fired or a 21-0 shellacking this weekend, but it’s something positive. 

29
Chicago White Sox
12-29
28
Miami Marlins
down from 27
15-24
27
Pittsburgh Pirates
up from 28
14-27
26
Washington Nationals
down from 24
17-24
25
Los Angeles Angels
up from 26
16-23
24
Baltimore Orioles
down from 23
15-24
23
Milwaukee Brewers
down from 21
20-21
22
Cincinnati Reds
down from 17
15-13
21
Tampa Bay Rays
down from 16
18-22
20
Toronto Blue Jays
20-20
19
Athletics
down from 16
21-20
18
Atlanta Braves
19-21
17
Texas Rangers
up from 19
20-21
16
St. Louis Cardinals
up from 22
22-19
15
Minnesota Twins
up from 25
21-20
14
Houston Astros
20-19
13
Arizona Diamondbacks
down from 11
21-20
12
Kansas City Royals
24-18
11
Cleveland Guardians
down from 10
23-17
10
Boston Red Sox
up from 13
22-20
9
Seattle Mariners
down from 6
22-17
8
San Francisco Giants
down from 7
24-17
7
New York Yankees
up from 9
23-17
6
Chicago Cubs
down from 2
17-12
5
Philadelphia Phillies
up from 8
24-16
4
Detroit Tigers
up from 5
26-15
3
San Diego Padres
up from 4
25-14
2
New York Mets
up from 3
26-15
1
Los Angeles Dodgers
27-14

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on X at @RowanKavner.

Major League Baseball
