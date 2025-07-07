2025 MLB All-Star Game: Building All-Time Lineups For All 30 Teams
These are the legends that have stood the test of time.
They are the stars whose towering home runs, bewildering strikeouts, and amazing feats on the diamond have defined baseball for more than a century.
And every team in Major League Baseball — no matter how many championship runs celebrated or heartbreaking moments endured – can point to players that set the standard for what it means to be great.What it means to be part of an all-time lineup.
Ahead of 2025 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 15 (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), we assembled the best lineups for all 30 MLB teams including the best relief pitchers, designated hitters and managers.
____
Check back to see the AL Central on July 11.
____
Check back to see the NL East on July 12.
____
Check back to see the NL West on July 13.
____
Check back to see the NL Central on July 14.
____
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
ABS Is Coming To MLB All-Star, But Is It Welcome?: 'It’s Good And Bad'
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Building the Best Astros Lineup
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Building the Best Yankees Lineup
-
Last Night in Baseball: The Surging Brewers Swept the Sliding Dodgers
Which 10 Players Have The Most Iconic Batting Stances Of All-Time?
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Building the Best Red Sox Lineup
-
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Building the Best Orioles Lineup
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Building the Best Rangers Lineup
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Building the Best Mariners Lineup
-
ABS Is Coming To MLB All-Star, But Is It Welcome?: 'It’s Good And Bad'
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Building the Best Astros Lineup
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Building the Best Yankees Lineup
-
Last Night in Baseball: The Surging Brewers Swept the Sliding Dodgers
Which 10 Players Have The Most Iconic Batting Stances Of All-Time?
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Building the Best Red Sox Lineup
-
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Building the Best Orioles Lineup
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Building the Best Rangers Lineup
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Building the Best Mariners Lineup