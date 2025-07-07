Major League Baseball 2025 MLB All-Star Game: Building All-Time Lineups For All 30 Teams Updated Jul. 10, 2025 8:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

These are the legends that have stood the test of time.

They are the stars whose towering home runs, bewildering strikeouts, and amazing feats on the diamond have defined baseball for more than a century.

And every team in Major League Baseball — no matter how many championship runs celebrated or heartbreaking moments endured – can point to players that set the standard for what it means to be great.What it means to be part of an all-time lineup.

Ahead of 2025 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 15 (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), we assembled the best lineups for all 30 MLB teams including the best relief pitchers, designated hitters and managers.

____

____

Check back to see the AL Central on July 11.

____

Check back to see the NL East on July 12.

____

Check back to see the NL West on July 13.

____

Check back to see the NL Central on July 14.

____

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share