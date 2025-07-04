Major League Baseball Arizona Diamondbacks All-Stars: Building the Best Diamondbacks All-Time Lineup Updated Jul. 13, 2025 2:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Would this list look any different if Luis Gonzalez hadn't hit that blooper to help stop a Yankees World Series four-peat?

In all likelihood, Gonzo still makes the list. As do other clutch legends like the Big Unit and Matt the Bat. It just goes to show that plenty of stars have stayed cool in the Arizona sun - that pool in the outfield at Chase Field helps, too.

Manager: Bob Brenly

Brenly took over Arizona's dugout for the 2001 season, which, of course, turned out to be the franchise's first and still only World Series title, that being an eventful, seven-game series win over the New York Yankees. Brenly was Arizona's manager for three-plus seasons (2001-04), with the D-backs winning 98 games in 2002, but the skipper got fired during the 2004 season. Under Brenly, the D-backs went 303-262, with his 53.6% winning percentage first in franchise history.

Mandatory Credit: Harry How/ALLSPORT (via Getty Images)

Starting pitcher: Randy Johnson

The man was called "The Big Unit" for a reason: He was 6-foot-10 and threw gas. Arizona got Johnson for the 1999 season, and he certainly lived up to his superstar billing. In each of his first four seasons with the D-backs, Johnson won the NL Cy Young Award, while leading MLB in strikeouts in all four seasons and the NL in both ERA and complete games in three of those four seasons. In Arizona's 2001 World Series run, Johnson posted a 1.52 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 47 strikeouts across 41.1 postseason innings pitched (six appearances/five starts). His first stint with the franchise ended after the 2004 season, but Johnson pitched two more seasons for the D-backs from 2007-08. Johnson is first in Diamondbacks history in, well, everything: ERA (2.83), strikeouts (2,077), wins (118), innings pitched (1,630.1), complete games (38), shutouts (14) and WAR among pitchers (52.6).

(Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Reliever/closer: Byung-Hyun Kim

Kim was terrific for the Diamondbacks, with whom he pitched the first four-plus seasons of his career (1999-2003). Part of Arizona's 2001 title team, Kim, who posted strikeouts at a high rate, was an All-Star in 2002, recording a career-high 36 saves and 4.0 WAR. From 2000-02, Kim averaged 105 strikeouts in 84.0 innings pitched per season, while posting a career 3.43 ERA with the Diamondbacks; he made two appearances for Arizona in 2007, his final MLB season. Kim is fourth in Diamondbacks history with 70 saves and ninth with 245 appearances.

Montero was one of the best catchers of the 2010s, and he spent the majority of his career with the Diamondbacks (2006-14). A steady presence behind the plate, Montero was a consistent force from the left side of the plate, averaging 14 home runs and 72 RBIs per season from 2011-14 and posting a .262/.349/.408 slash line. Montero earned his two career All-Star nods with the D-backs, doing so in 2011 and 2014.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Goldschmidt has a strong case for being the best first baseman who emerged as a superstar in the 2010s. A six-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and three-time Gold Glover with the D-backs, with whom he played from 2011-18, Goldschmidt was the face of the franchise and one of the best overall players in the sport. He had a quick, compact swing that helped him get on base at a high level and was a linchpin at first base. Goldschmidt is first in Diamondbacks history with a .398 on-base percentage, a .532 slugging percentage and a 39.9 WAR and second with 1,182 hits, 209 home runs, 710 RBIs, a .297 batting average, 709 runs scored, 124 stolen bases and 2,114 total bases.

(Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Arizona acquired Marte for the 2017 season, and he became one of the best players in the sport. A two-time All-Star in the desert, Marte has been an impact hitter from both sides of the plate, hitting for power but also striking out at a low rate. Marte helped lead the D-backs to the 2023 World Series, with him hitting a walk-off single in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series and posting a .329/.380/.534 slash line in the 2023 postseason. A primary second baseman, Marte has also found success in center field for Arizona. Marte is second in Diamondbacks history with a 31.9 WAR, third with 1,035 hits, 159 home runs, 505 RBIs, 573 runs scored and 1,808 total bases, fourth with a .495 slugging percentage, tied for fourth with a .358 on-base percentage and is fifth with a .284 batting average.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

3B: Matt Williams

After shining with the San Francisco Giants and one year in Cleveland, Williams landed in Arizona in 1998, which is where he would spend the final six seasons of his career, most notably starting at third base for the 2001 World Series championship team. Williams' best season with the D-backs came in 1999, when he earned an All-Star nod, totaled 35 home runs and a career-high 142 RBIs and finished third in NL MVP voting. The impact right-handed-hitting Williams is eighth in D-backs history with a .471 slugging percentage, ninth with 381 RBIs, 10th with 99 home runs and tied for 10th with a .278 batting average.

Mandatory Credit: Otto Greule Jr. /Allsport (via Getty Images)

SS: Stephen Drew

Drew flashed the leather at shortstop in Arizona from 2006-12 and also provided some power from the left side. Across his four complete seasons with the D-backs (2007-10), Drew averaged 15 home runs per season while boasting a .442 slugging percentage. In the 2007 postseason, Drew launched two home runs and posted a .387/.406/.677 slash line. Barring injury, Drew was Arizona's primary starter at the middle-infield position.

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Young spent the first seven seasons of his career with the D-backs (2006-12), serving as a vibrant, right-handed hitter. An All-Star in 2010, Young hit for power, while making noise on the basepaths and playing center field at a Gold Glove-caliber level. While the D-backs lost the series, Young hit three home runs in their 2011 NL Division Series matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Young is third in Diamondbacks history with 112 stolen bases, fourth with 360 walks, sixth with both 132 home runs and 1,386 total bases and eighth with 758 hits, 408 RBIs and a 14.3 WAR.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

OF: Steve Finley

Finley signed with the D-backs for the 1999 season, marking his fourth MLB team. Blasting a combined 69 home runs over his first two years in Arizona, Finley added power from the left side and would become a featured part of the 2001 championship team. In said postseason, Finley drove in eight runs and posted a .365/.441/.462 slash line. He spent five-plus seasons in Arizona (1999-2004). A three-time Gold Glover and one-time All-Star with the franchise, Finley is third in Diamondbacks history with a .500 slugging percentage, fourth with 153 home runs, 479 RBIs and 491 runs scored, fifth with 847 hits, 1,524 total bases and an 18.0 WAR, eighth with a .351 on-base percentage and tied for 10th with a .278 batting average.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Gross /Allsport (via Getty Images)

OF: Luis Gonzalez

Another 1999 arrival in Arizona, Gonzalez helped the D-backs go from a 65-win team in its 1998 debut season to a 100-win team in 1999. And, of course, he was part of their 2001 championship team. In fact, Gonzalez had the biggest hit in franchise history, delivering the walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 7 of the 2001 World Series off Yankees Hall of Fame reliever Mariano Rivera. Gonzalez spent eight seasons with the D-backs (1999-2006), with whom he earned each of his five career All-Star nods and one Silver Slugger Award. The left-handed hitting outfielder has a case for being the best Diamondback of all time and was one of the elite players of his generation, consistently in the mix for the batting title while hitting for considerable slug and holding down left field. Gonzalez is first in Diamondbacks history with 1,337 hits, 224 home runs, a .298 batting average, 774 RBIs, 780 runs scored and 2,373 total bases, second with both a .391 on-base percentage and a .529 slugging percentage and third with a 30.0 WAR.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Gross /Allsport (via Getty Images)

Walker became Arizona's primary first baseman in 2019 and proved to be one of the best players at the position for the next six seasons. A power plug from the right side, Walker was an integral part of Arizona's offensive attack from 2019-24 and part of its run to the 2023 World Series. Meanwhile, he earned three Gold Gloves at first base. Playing eight total years with the franchise (2017-24), Walker is fifth in Diamondbacks history with 146 home runs, seventh with 442 RBIs, 1,325 total bases, 314 walks and a 15.3 WAR and eighth with 426 runs scored.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Honorable Mentions:

