Major League Baseball Atlanta Braves All-Stars: Building the Best Braves All-Time Lineup Updated Jul. 12, 2025 8:21 p.m. ET

America's Team? Back in the 1990s, it felt like every TV was tuned into an Atlanta Braves game.

But the lore stretches beyond the triple-threat of Glavine, Maddux and Smoltz. After all, this team is where Hammerin’ Hank made home run history. Either way, when you hear that Tomahawk Chop, you know things are about to get going.

Manager: Bobby Cox

Cox had an underwhelming first managerial stint with the Braves, as they posted three losing seasons and peaked at an 81-80 record in 1980 across his four years in the role (1978-81). But then Cox returned as Atlanta's manager during the 1990 season, and a team rotting at the bottom of its division became one of the best in the sport for the next decade. Posting six 100-plus-win seasons, making the playoffs in 14 of his first 15 seasons, winning five National League pennants and, most notably, the 1995 World Series, the Braves were a powerhouse in the 1990s and early 2000s under Cox, who was a three-time NL Manager of the Year Award winner. Cox, whose second stint in the Braves dugout lasted from 1990-2010, is far and away first in Braves history with 2,149 managerial wins.

(Photo by Jed Jacobsohn /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Starting pitcher: Greg Maddux

Maybe the best pitcher of all time played in Atlanta from 1993-2003 and had the best run of his MLB career in a Braves uniform. Across his 11 seasons in northern Georgia, Maddux led MLB in both ERA and WHIP four times apiece, won three NL Cy Young awards and was money in the postseason, recording a combined 2.81 ERA in 29 appearances/27 starts, which included two complete games. Maddux, who was part of Atlanta's 1995 World Series triumph and one of, if not the best pitching trio in MLB history with John Smoltz and Tom Glavine, is fifth in Braves history among pitchers with a 66.2 WAR and 1,828 strikeouts, sixth with 194 wins, seventh with a 2.63 ERA, eighth with 2,526.2 innings pitched and 10th with 21 shutouts.

(Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Kimbrel debuted out of Atlanta's bullpen in 2010 and instantly became one of the most dominant relievers in the sport. The right-hander, who became the team's full-time closer in 2011, had the distinct routine of dangling his arms forward like a bat while facing home plate before he came to a set. And when Kimbrel came to a set, he threw the gas, and impact contact from hitters was few and far between. Kimbrel was an All-Star in each of his four complete seasons with the Braves (2011-14) and led the NL in saves in each of those four seasons. Despite pitching just five-plus seasons for the franchise, Kimbrel, who made one appearance for the team in 2025, is first in Braves history with 186 saves, while posting a combined 1.43 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 477 strikeouts across 290.0 innings pitched.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

McCann was one of the best catchers of his generation and a pillar for the Braves. Suiting up for the team from 2005-13 — and one more time in 2019 — McCann earned seven All-Star nods and five Silver Slugger awards. From 2006-13, McCann averaged 21 home runs and 80 RBIs per season, while posting a combined .277/.350/.477 slash line, while serving as a stabilizing force behind the plate. Plus, McCann was the 2010 All-Star Game MVP, as he hit a go-ahead, three-run double in the Midsummer Classic.

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Freeman was the face of a decade of Braves baseball, playing for the franchise from 2010-21. The 6-foot-4 first baseman was poised and a potent force from the left side of the plate, driving pitches to all fields, hitting for both contact and power at a high level and playing Gold Glove-caliber defense at first base. In Freeman's last season with the Braves, they won the 2021 World Series. Freeman, who won the 2020 NL MVP Award and was a five-time All-Star with the franchise, is third in Braves history with 367 doubles, sixth with 271 home runs and a 43.0 WAR, seventh with 1,704 hits and 10th with 969 runs scored, a .509 slugging percentage and a .384 on-base percentage.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Albies has been one of the best second basemen in the sport since entering the league in 2017. A two-time Silver Slugger and three-time All-Star, Albies has done damage from both sides of the plate, smacking pitching down both lines. In 2019, Albies led the NL with 189 hits and totaled 30-plus home runs and 100-plus RBIs in both 2021 and 2023. The 5-foot-7 Albies is adept at turning double plays with ease. Of course, he started at second for Atlanta's 2021 championship team, going 2 for 4 in its closeout Game 6 victory.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

3B: Chipper Jones

One of the best switch hitters of all time played his entire career in Atlanta (1993-2012). In what was just his first full season in the big leagues (1995), Jones found himself playing the hot corner for a team that went on to win the World Series, and Jones was spectacular that postseason, totaling three home runs and eight RBIs, while posting a .364/.446/.618 slash line. And then Jones proceeded to drive in 100-plus runs in each of the next eight seasons and become one of the elite third basemen in the sport. An eight-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger, Jones is first in Braves history with 1,512 walks, second with 2,726 hits, 1,623 RBIs, 1,619 runs scored, 549 doubles and a .401 on-base percentage, third with 468 home runs and an 85.3 WAR and tied for third with a .529 slugging percentage.

(Photo by John Iacono/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

SS: Johnny Logan

Logan spent the first 10-plus seasons of his career with the Braves (1951-61), with whom he was among the faces of the 1957 World Series championship team. A four-time All-Star, Logan was stellar at the middle-infield position, highlighted by a 14.3 defensive WAR, which ranks fourth in Braves history. Logan, who led the NL with 37 doubles in 1955, seldom struck out and finished his Braves tenure with a career .270 batting average.

OF: Henry Aaron

Aaron was the greatest Brave of them all. With overwhelming power from the right side, Aaron totaled 30-plus home runs in 15 seasons, 100-plus RBIs in 11 seasons and 200-plus hits in three seasons with the Braves, with whom he played for from 1954-74. Part of the 1957 World Series team, Aaron totaled three runs and seven RBIs in the Fall Classic, while posting a .393/.414/.786 slash line and winning series MVP honors. Playing all but his last two MLB seasons with the Braves and an All-Star in every season but his 1954 rookie campaign for the Braves, Aaron is first in franchise history with 3,600 hits, 733 home runs, 2,202 RBIs, 2,107 runs scored, 600 doubles, a .567 slugging percentage and a 142.7 WAR. He's also sixth with 240 stolen bases and 10th with a .310 batting average. The two-time batting champion and three-time Gold Glover is second in MLB history with 755 career home runs.

(via Getty Images)

OF: Dale Murphy

Murphy was a stud. Playing the first 14-plus seasons of his career with the Braves (1976-90), Murphy came up as a catcher before being moved to first base and went on to play all three outfield positions. At the plate, he cranked. Murphy, a four-time Silver Slugger, five-time Gold Glover and seven-time All-Star, was a vital source of power for the Braves in the 1980s, highlighted by him winning two NL MVP awards. Murphy is fourth in Braves history with both 371 home runs and 1,143 RBIs, fifth with a 47.2 WAR and sixth with 1,901 hits, 1,103 runs scored and 306 doubles.

(Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

OF: Andruw Jones

Jones is one of the best players not in the Hall of Fame. After shuffling positions, Jones became Atlanta's primary center fielder in 1998, and he proceeded to win 10 consecutive Gold Gloves. At the plate, Jones was a force to be reckoned with, totaling 35 home runs and 103 RBIs per season from 1998-2007. His most productive season came in 2005 when Jones totaled an NL-high with both 51 home runs and 128 RBIs. Jones, a five-time All-Star, is first in Braves history with a 26.6 defensive WAR, fourth with a 61.0 overall WAR, fifth with both 368 home runs and 1,117 RBIs, seventh with 1,045 runs scored and ninth with 1,683 hits.

(STEVE SCHAEFER/AFP via Getty Images)

DH: Eddie Mathews

Matthews spent the first 15 seasons of his career with the Braves (1952-66), with whom he was one of the elite players of his era and part of their 1957 title team. A 12-time All-Star, Matthews was consistently one of the best power hitters in the sport and also among the best at drawing walks, leading the NL in bases on balls four times. Matthews is second in Braves history with 493 home runs and a 93.9 WAR, third with 2,201 hits, 1,388 RBIs and 1,452 runs scored and sixth with a .517 slugging percentage.

(Photo by Hy Peskin/Getty Images)

Honorable mentions:

John Smoltz (starting pitcher)

Tom Glavine (starting pitcher)

Warren Spahn (starting pitcher)

Mike Remlinger (reliever/closer)

Gene Garber (reliever/closer)

Marc Wohlers (reliever/closer)

Javy Lopez (catcher)

Fred McGriff (1B)

Joe Adcock (1B)

Marcus Giles (2B)

Tony Cuccinello (2B)

Jeff Blauser (SS)

Andrelton Simmons (SS)

Rafael Furcal (SS)

Jason Heyward (OF)

David Justice (OF)

Gary Sheffield (OF)

Rico Carty (OF)

Sid Gordon (OF)

Ronald Acuna (OF)

Terry Pendleton (DH)

Bob Elliott (DH)

