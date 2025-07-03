Major League Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers All-Stars: Building the Best Dodgers All-Time Lineup Updated Jul. 13, 2025 3:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Japan to Mexico and beyond, you can find the unmistakable interlocking L.A. logo of the Dodgers everywhere.

Those roots run deep, harkening back to the Brooklyn days. From Jackie's impact on the history of the game to today's star-laden lineup, it will always be time for Dodger baseball.

Manager: Tommy Lasorda

Lasorda, who pitched two seasons for the Dodgers (1954-55), was the franchise's third base coach from 1973-76 before becoming its manager near the end of the 1976 season, and he certainly made the most of that promotion. Los Angeles won back-to-back National League pennants with Lasorda as its manager in 1977 and 1978 and later won the 1981 and 1988 World Series. Under Lasorda, the Dodgers went a combined 1,599-1,439 from 1976-1996. His 1,599 managerial wins rank second in Dodgers history.

Starting pitcher: Sandy Koufax

Koufax pitched just 12 seasons, entirely with the Dodgers (1955-66), but in those 12 seasons, he was one of the best pitchers to ever take the hill. After seven quality seasons to begin with, Koufax led the NL in ERA in each of his final five seasons, WHIP in four of his last five, both innings pitched and complete games in each of his last two and strikeouts in four of his last six. The southpaw was dominant, pitching deep into games, surrendering minimal baserunners and striking out batters with frequency. Koufax, who was part of three Dodgers' championship teams (1959, 1963 and 1965), is third in franchise history with 40 shutouts, fourth with both 2,396 strikeouts and a 53.1 WAR and sixth with 165 wins. Furthermore, the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and three-time pitching Triple Crown winner posted an exceptional 0.95 career postseason ERA across eight appearances/seven starts and won both the 1963 and 1965 World Series MVP awards.

Jansen was one of the elite closers in the game for the Dodgers, with whom he played the first 12 seasons of his career (2010-21). The 6-foot-5 right-hander was a power reliever who shut down the final inning of play for the Dodgers over a decade-plus, recording strikeouts at a high rate and doing so with his elongated pitching motion. Jansen, a three-time All-Star with the Dodgers who was part of their 2020 World Series title, is far and away first in Dodgers history with 350 saves and third with a 2.37 ERA.

Catcher: Roy Campanella

After eight seasons playing in the Negro Leagues, primarily with the Baltimore Elite Giants, Campanella joined the Dodgers organization in 1946, reaching the big leagues in 1948, where he made his presence felt. Campanella won three NL MVP awards, earned eight All-Star nods over his 10 seasons with the Dodgers (1948-57) and averaged 29 home runs and 97 RBIs per season from 1949-55. The 5-foot-9 catcher had potent power from the right side, highlighted by a 1953 campaign that saw him total a career-high 41 home runs and an NL-high 142 RBIs, while posting a .312/.395/.611 slash line. Campanella, who was part of the Dodgers' 1955 championship team, is fourth in franchise history with 242 home runs, eighth with 856 RBIs and 10th with a 35.7 WAR.

1B: Gil Hodges

Hodges played one game for the Dodgers in 1943, then spent two years in the military, returned to play full-time in 1947 and went on a tear. A three-time Gold Glover and eight-time All-Star across his 16 seasons with the franchise (1943 and 1947-61), Hodges was a grim reaper in the Dodgers' order, possessing elite power from the right side and earning three Gold Gloves at first base while he was at it. Hodges, who was a featured aspect of the Dodgers' 1955 and 1959 World Series teams, is second in franchise history with both 361 home runs and 1,254 RBIs, third with 3,357 total bases, fifth with 1,088 runs scored, seventh with a 43.3 WAR and ninth with 1,884 hits.

2B: Jackie Robinson

Robinson, who served in the U.S. Army, is one of the most important figures in MLB history, as the middle infielder was the first Black American to appear in an MLB game, doing so for the Dodgers in 1947. The future Hall of Famer was a balanced hitter who had a good eye in the batter's box, hit for both contact and slug and was an issue for opposing pitching staffs on the basepaths. Robinson, who was part of the Dodgers' 1955 World Series team and stole home in Game 1 of the series, won the 1949 NL batting title, led the NL in WAR in three seasons and stolen bases twice, while earning seven All-Star nods. Moreover, Robinson won the 1949 NL MVP Award in a season that saw him log 203 hits and 124 RBIs. Robinson, a six-time All-Star with the franchise, is third in Dodgers history with a 61.8 WAR, fourth with a .409 on-base percentage, sixth with 740 walks, seventh with 947 runs scored and 10th with an .883 OPS.

3B: Ron Cey

Cey spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Dodgers (1971-82) and became one of the faces of the 1970s for the franchise. Earning each of his six All-Star honors with the Dodgers, Cey was one of the best third basemen of his generation and a steady source of offense. In his penultimate season with the franchise, Cey helped the Dodgers win the 1981 World Series, which saw him win MVP honors in the series while totaling nine RBIs and a .316/.422/.421 slash line throughout the entire postseason. Cey is fifth in Dodgers history with both 228 home runs and 765 walks, sixth with a 47.6 WAR and 10th with 842 RBIs.

SS: Pee Wee Reese

Reese played his entire career with the Dodgers (1940-42 and 1946-58), with whom he was one of the greatest players to ever put on the uniform. After a 6.2 WAR season in 1942 that saw him earn an All-Star nod, Reese served three years in the military and then returned to the field in a big way, putting together nine consecutive All-Star seasons, which saw him get on base via both contact hitting and laying off pitches, swipe bags and drive in a plausible number of runs. Part of the 1955 World Series championship team, Reese hit .296 in the 1955 postseason. Reese is first in Dodgers history with 1,338 runs scored, 1,210 walks and a 68.5 WAR, second with 2,170 hits, fifth with 3,038 total bases, seventh with 885 RBIs and 10th with 232 stolen bases.

OF: Duke Snider

Duke Snider was bad news. The overall eight-time All-Star was electric from the left side of the plate for the Dodgers, with whom he played from 1947-62. Snider cranked 40-plus home runs in five consecutive seasons (1953-57), while leading the NL in runs scored three times and slugging percentage twice. In the team's 1955 World Series victory, Snider totaled four home runs and seven RBIs, while posting a .320/.370/.840 slash line. Snider is first in Dodgers history with both 389 home runs and 1,271 RBIs, second with both 3,669 total bases and a 65.4 WAR, third with 1,199 runs scored and fourth with 1,995 hits, a .553 slugging percentage and 893 walks.

OF: Willie Davis

Davis had some power, but the outfielder primarily did damage with his speed. Spending the first 14 seasons of his career with the Dodgers (1960-73), Davis was a high-level, contact hitter who legged out extra-base hits, stole bags and hit for a high average. A three-time Gold Glover and two-time All-Star, Davis, who led the NL in triples twice, was part of the Dodgers' 1963 and 1965 title teams. Davis is second in Dodgers history with 110 triples, third with both 2,091 hits and 335 stolen bases, fifth with a 54.7 WAR and sixth with 1,004 runs scored.

OF: Carl Furillo

Like many players in the 1940s, including some of his teammates, Furillo served in the military. And when the outfielder became a full-time member of the Dodgers in 1946, he quickly became an impact player. A future two-time All-Star, Furillo was a well-versed hitter who both hit for contact and was among the most productive power hitters in the sport. Furillo, who won the 1953 batting title, was part of the Dodgers' 1955 and 1959 championship teams. Spending his entire career with the Dodgers (1946-60), Furillo is fourth in franchise history with 1,058 RBIs, fifth with 324 doubles, seventh with 1,910 hits, eighth with 895 runs scored and ninth with 192 home runs.

Ohtani was a two-way superstar, both hitting and pitching, throughout his six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (2018-23). Then, he made the arduous drive north from Angel Stadium to Dodger Stadium and helped the Dodgers win the World Series in his first season with the franchise (2024). Ohtani didn't pitch in 2024 due to a torn UCL. Instead, he had one of the best offensive seasons in MLB history. Becoming the first 50-50 player (50 home runs and 50 stolen bases) in MLB history, Ohtani totaled an NL-high with 54 home runs, 130 RBIs, 134 runs scored and a 9.2 WAR, while stealing 59 bases and posting a .310/.390/.646 slash line. His home run total and WAR were each single-season Dodger records. Ohtani has overwhelming power from the left side, moves as well as any 6-foot-3 player in recent memory and recently began pitching again. The three-time Silver Slugger is on his way to being the next Dodger great.

Honorable Mentions:

