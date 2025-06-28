Major League Baseball New York Mets All-Stars: Building the Best Mets All-Time Lineup Updated Jul. 12, 2025 8:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Darryl. Seaver. Mr. and Mrs. Met? The Mets bring plenty of amazin' star power to the Big Apple.

Let's not compare resumes with their Bronx neighbors. But New York is a two-team town, and big names like $765-million-man Juan Soto have a lot to live up to.

Manager: Davey Johnson

The Mets won 68 games in 1983. Then, they hired Johnson to be their new manager and won 90 games in 1984. Two years later, New York, which won 108 games in the regular season, won the 1986 World Series. In Johnson's six-plus seasons at the helm (1984-90), the Mets went a combined 595-417 in the regular season, which puts him first among managers in Mets history.

(Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

Starting pitcher: Tom Seaver

Seaver is the standard for every pitcher aspiring to be great in the Mets organization. The right-hander, who spent the first 10-plus years of his MLB career with the Mets (1967-77) and pitched for them again in 1983, was a workhorse on the hill and one of the best starting pitchers in league history. Seaver, who won both three National League Cy Young awards and three NL ERA titles with the Mets, is first in franchise history with 198 wins, 2,541 strikeouts, 171 complete games, a 76.1 WAR and 3,045.2 innings pitched and second with a 2.57 ERA. And, of course, Seaver was among the pillars of the Mets' 1969 championship team.

(Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Reliever/closer: John Franco

The Mets brought Franco, who was previously a three-time All-Star for the Cincinnati Reds, in for the 1990 season, and he became an essential element of New York's bullpen for a decade-plus. Across his 14 seasons pitching for the Mets, the southpaw posted a combined 3.10 ERA, led the NL in saves twice (1990, when he was an All-Star, and 1994) and recorded 276 saves, which is far and away first in franchise history. Franco was also superb for the Amazins in the postseason, recording a combined 1.88 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 14.1 innings pitched.

(Photo by Chuck Solomon /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X61562 TK3 R5 F25 )

Catcher: Mike Piazza

One of the best catchers in MLB history set up shop in Queens from 1998-2005 and quickly became the face of the franchise on a team that later reached the 2000 World Series. In his first full season with the Mets (1999), Piazza blasted 40 home runs, which tied his career high, and drove in 124 runs. Piazza totaled 30-plus home runs in each of his first four complete seasons in New York (1999-2002). A six-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger with the Mets, Piazza is first in franchise history with a .542 slugging percentage, third with 655 RBIs, tied for third with a .296 batting average, is fourth with 220 home runs and eighth with both 1,028 hits and a 24.6 WAR.

(Photo by Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images)

1B: Keith Hernandez

"I'm Keith Hernandez," an 11-time Gold Glover who was among the faces of the 1986 Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals shipped Hernandez to the Mets in 1983, and he became an indispensable part of the 1980s core. The seasoned Hernandez, who played for the Mets from 1983-89, had a great eye at the plate and was among the best contact hitters of his generation. Hernandez is second in franchise history with a .297 batting average and sixth with a 26.6 WAR. The first baseman won a Gold Glove in all but one season with the Mets (1989) and earned three of his five career All-Star nods with the team.

(Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

2B: Edgardo Alfonzo

Alfonzo, who started at both second and third base, spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Mets (1995-2002), with whom he was a steady force from the right side of the plate. A Silver Slugger in 1999 and an All-Star in 2000, Alfonzo was among New York's most consistent hitters in the latter half of the 1990s. Alfonzo is fourth in Mets history with a 29.6 WAR, fifth with both 1,136 hits and 614 runs scored, tied for fifth with a .292 batting average and is sixth with 212 doubles.

(Photo credit should read TOM MIHALEK/AFP via Getty Images)

The price was Wright for the Mets at the hot corner in the late 2000s and early 2010s. A seven-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glover and two-time Silver Slugger, Wright was one of the top-tier third basemen of his era with a sweet, compact swing from the right side and a proven glove at third. Injuries began to hamper the third baseman in 2013, but he was active for the team's 2015 run to the World Series, which saw Wright go yard in Game 3 of the series at Citi Field. Wright, who spent his entire career with the Mets (2004-18), is first in franchise history with 1,777 hits, 970 RBIs, 949 runs scored, 390 doubles and a 49.1 WAR, third with 242 home runs, tied for third with a .296 batting average and is fourth with 196 stolen bases.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Mets made a blockbuster trade with Cleveland in the 2020-21 MLB offseason for Lindor, and they've received exactly what they set out to acquire: a star. A Silver Slugger in two of his four complete seasons with the Mets (2023 and 2024), Lindor has continued to be one of the most well-rounded middle infielders and switch hitters in the sport. From 2022-24, Lindor averaged 30 home runs and 99 RBIs per season, while posting a combined .266/.340/.473 slash line. Arguably the team's best player pre-Juan Soto, Lindor is already tied for eighth in Mets history with a 24.6 WAR and is ninth with 129 home runs.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

OF: Cleon Jones

Jones was a reliable and productive everyday player throughout the bulk of his time with the Metropolitans (1963-75), but the outfielder's best work came for the 1969 World Series club. In said season, Jones totaled 12 home runs and a career-high with both 75 RBIs and a 7.0 WAR, while boasting a .340/.422/.482 slash line, which were also all career highs. His .340 batting average ranks second in a single season in Mets history, behind John Olerud's .354 batting average in 1998. Moreover, Jones is fourth in Mets history with both 1,188 hits and 33 triples, seventh with 563 runs scored and 10th with 182 doubles.

(Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

OF: Carlos Beltran

The Mets signed Beltran in the 2004-05 MLB offseason, and he was just as advertised: an impact hitter from both sides of the plate. In his second full season with the Mets (2006), Beltran launched 41 home runs and averaged 34 home runs, 113 RBIs and a .537 slugging percentage per season from 2006-08. While injuries crept up on Beltran in 2009, he still stands third in Mets history with a 31.1 WAR, sixth with a .500 slugging percentage and seventh with 149 home runs, 559 RBIs and 208 doubles. The star outfielder, who won three Gold Gloves in New York, played six-plus seasons with the Mets (2005-11).

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

OF: Darryl Strawberry

The heart and soul of the 1980s Mets, Strawberry is arguably the most popular player in franchise history. Strawberry wreaked havoc with his quick, lanky swing upon entering the big leagues in 1983 and never looked back. Earning seven of his eight All-Star honors and both of his Silver Slugger awards with the Mets, with whom he played for from 1983-90, Strawberry was one of the best left-handed hitters of his time and the face of a generation for the Mets. Strawberry, who hit a solo home run in the eighth inning of the Mets' Game 7 victory over the Boston Red Sox in the 1986 World Series, is first in franchise history with 252 home runs, second with a .520 slugging percentage, 733 RBIs and a 36.6 WAR, third with 662 runs scored and is ninth with 1,025 hits.

(Photo by Rich Pilling/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Mets couldn't wait for Alonso to reach the big leagues, and when he did in 2019, he demolished a rookie-record 53 home runs. The one they call "The Polar Bear" has overwhelming power from the right side and is among the best offensive first basemen and power hitters in the sport. A four-time All-Star and two-time Home Run Derby champion, Alonso has totaled 40-plus home runs and 110-plus RBIs in three seasons apiece and is already second in Mets history with 247 home runs, third with a .516 slugging percentage and 10th with both 545 runs scored and a 22.9 WAR.

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Honorable mentions:

Bobby Valentine (manager)

Gil Hodges (manager)

Dwight Gooden (starting pitcher)

Jacob deGrom (starting pitcher)

Al Leiter (starting pitcher)

Jerry Koosman (starting pitcher)

Jon Matlack (starting pitcher)

Jesse Orosco (reliever/closer)

Jose Reyes (SS)

Yoenis Cespedes (OF)

Kevin McReynolds (OF)

Michael Conforto (OF)

Dave Magadan (DH)

Howard Johnson (DH)

