Major League Baseball Washington Nationals All-Stars: Building the Best Nationals All-Time Lineup Updated Jul. 12, 2025 8:22 p.m. ET

One franchise, two countries. The Nationals’ story can only be told through their Montreal Expos roots.

Whether it’s in D.C. or in Montreal, this squad has always had headliners. Still, let’s file legislation to bring back that iconic Expos look.

Manager: Felipe Alou

Alou, who played for Montreal in 1973, became the franchise's manager during the 1992 season, and it was arguably the best run the Expos ever had, as they went 238-163 under Alou from 1992-94. While the Expos never made the playoffs under Alou and tapered off in the second half of his 10-year stint (1992-2001), his 691 career managerial wins with the franchise puts him first in Expos/Nationals history. The 1994 season (they were 74-40 before the season abruptly ended), which saw Alou win National League Manager of the Year honors, is the biggest what-if in Expos history.

Jonathan Daniel/ALLSPORT (via Getty Images)

Starting pitcher: Stephen Strasburg

The No. 1 pick in the 2009 MLB Draft, Strasburg got to the big leagues and lived up to the hype with the Nationals, while overcoming Tommy John surgery in 2010. A three-time All-Star, Strasburg was one of the best starting pitchers in MLB last decade, posting a combined 3.24 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over a career 247 starts. Furthermore, Strasburg had a career 1.46 postseason ERA over nine appearances/eight starts and was the 2019 World Series MVP for the Nationals. Strasburg, who made just eight starts after 2019 due to various injuries, is first in franchise history with 1,723 strikeouts, second with 113 wins and third among pitchers with a 31.0 WAR and 1,470.0 innings pitched.

(Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Reliever/closer: Jeff Reardon

Montreal acquired Reardon during the 1981 season, and he was just what the doctor ordered. Over his six seasons with the Expos (1981-86), Reardon averaged 25.3 saves per season, posting a combined 2.84 ERA and led MLB with 41 saves in 1985. His 152 saves are first in franchise history. Two of Reardon's four All-Star nods came with the Expos.

(Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Catcher: Gary Carter

One of the best catchers in MLB history spent the bulk of his career in Montreal (1974-84). A seven-time All-Star with the Expos, Carter was one of the driving forces of the 1981 Montreal team that reached the NL Championship Series, with the backstop recording a hit in each of their 10 postseason games and posting a combined .429/.488/.714 slash line. Carter, who won each of his three Gold Gloves and three of his five Silver Slugger awards with the Expos, is first in franchise history with a 55.8 WAR, fourth with both 220 home runs and 823 RBIs and fifth with 1,427 hits, 707 runs scored and 5,303 at-bats.

(Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images)

1B: Andres Galarraga

Galarraga spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career in Montreal (1985-1991) and was a consistent power plug. From 1987-90, Galarraga averaged 21 home runs and 89 RBIs per season, while posting a combined .280/.337/.462 slash line and earning two Gold Gloves, one Silver Slugger award and one All-Star honor with Montreal. Galarraga, who spent one more season with the Expos in 2002, is 10th in franchise history with 473 RBIs and is tied for 10th with 115 home runs.

(Photo by Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images)

2B: Jose Vidro

Vidro is one of a handful of players who suited up in both an Expos jersey (1997-2004) and a Nationals jersey (2005-06). The middle infielder was one of the best contact hitters in the sport during his time with the Expos, batting north of .300 in five consecutive seasons (1999-2003), totaling 200 hits in 2000 and earning three All-Star honors. In total, Vidro is tied for second in franchise history with a .301 batting average, is third with 304 doubles, sixth with both 1,280 hits and 4,257 at-bats, seventh with 550 RBIs and 614 runs scored and tied for 10th with 115 home runs.

(Photo by Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images)

The first pick in the history of the Nationals franchise (No. 4 pick in the 2005 MLB Draft) spent his entire career with the team that drafted him (2005-2021, excluding 2020) and was one of its best all-time players. A two-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and one-time Gold Glover, Zimmerman was one of the best third basemen in the game before moving full-time to first base in 2015, posting a combined 60 DRS at the hot corner from 2007-10. Zimmerman, who played first base during Washington's road to winning the 2019 World Series, is first in franchise history with 1,846 hits, 284 home runs, 1,061 RBIs, 417 doubles, 963 runs scored and 6,654 at-bats and fourth with a 40.1 WAR.

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Turner became a full-time player for the Nationals in 2016, which is precisely when he became an impact player. After hitting .342 and stealing 33 bases in just 73 regular-season games, Turner quickly became one of the best shortstops in the game, moving to his primary position (shortstop) on a full-time basis in 2017. Turner, who started on Washington's 2019 championship team, had blazing speed, a quick and powerful bat and was swift at the middle infield position for the Nationals, with whom he played from 2015-21. Turner is fourth in franchise history with a .300 batting average, 32 triples and 192 stolen bases, seventh with a .486 slugging percentage and ninth with a 22.3 WAR.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

OF: Andre Dawson

Dawson was a terror in the batter's box for the Expos, with whom he played the first 11 seasons of his MLB career (1976-86). The Hall of Fame outfielder's most productive season in Montreal came in 1983, when Dawson totaled 32 home runs, 113 RBIs and posted a .539 slugging percentage. Dawson, who started in both center and right field for the Expos, is second in franchise history with 67 triples, third with 225 home runs, a 48.4 WAR and 5,628 at-bats, fourth with 1,575 hits and tied for 10th with a .476 slugging percentage. He also won six Gold Gloves and three Silver Slugger awards across his stint in Montreal.

(Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

OF: Tim Raines

Raines spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Expos (1979-90) and was one of the best all-around hitters in the sport during his time in Montreal, highlighted by winning the 1986 batting title and hitting above .300 in five seasons. Furthermore, Raines led the NL in stolen bases in four consecutive seasons (1981-84). Raines is first in franchise history with 635 stolen bases and 82 triples, second with 947 runs scored, tied for second with a .301 batting average, is third with 1,622 hits and fourth with 5,383 at-bats.

(Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

OF: Vladimir Guerrero

Guerrero is one of the most intimidating hitters in MLB history, and it all started in Montreal, where he played the first eight seasons of his career (1996-2003). The 6-foot-3 outfielder logged 100-plus RBIs in five consecutive seasons (1998-2002), 40-plus home runs in back-to-back seasons (1999-2000) and was a three-time Silver Slugger with the Expos. Guerrero is first in franchise history with both a .323 batting average and .588 slugging percentage, second with 234 home runs, fifth with 702 RBIs, sixth with a 34.7 WAR and seventh with 1,215 hits. One could argue that the best seasons of Guerrero's career came in Montreal.

(Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The Nationals took Harper with the No. 1 pick in the 2010 MLB Draft, and the outfielder made his big-league debut at 19 years old, with his quick road in the big leagues captivating the baseball world. Harper joined a Nationals team that made the playoffs in his first season (2012), and he would soon become the face of the franchise, cemented by winning the 2015 NL MVP. Across his seven seasons in D.C. (2012-18), Harper was one of the premier players in the sport, averaging 26 home runs per season, holding down right field and earning six All-Star nods. Harper is third in franchise history with a .512 slugging percentage, sixth with 184 home runs, eighth with a 27.7 WAR, ninth with 521 RBIs and 10th with 922 hits.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Honorable mentions:

