Last Night in Baseball: You Can't Stop the Blue Jays (Or At Least The A's Can't)

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to follow themselves.

Don't worry, we're here to help you by figuring out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from the weekend in Major League Baseball :

Blue Jays pick up where they left off

The Blue Jays lost the World Series last fall, but that Toronto got there at all was a massive success — hey, only one team wins the World Series but just one loses it, too, and that was the Blue Jays’ first chance at either result since 1993. They kicked off the 2026 season looking like it won’t be anywhere near that long of a wait for a repeat trip, starting out 3-0 with a sweep of the Athletics — Toronto joins the Dodgers, Yankees, Brewers and Marlins as teams to wrap the first weekend of the season undefeated.

Toronto did get there the hard way, but also the exciting one: the first two wins were both walk-off dubs, making the Blue Jays the first team to pull that off since 2014. On Friday, A’s catcher Shea Langeliers hit a home run in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 2-2, but Toronto responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single off the bat of shortstop Andres Gimenez.

On Saturday, it was a much steeper climb for Toronto: following a Langeliers’ grand slam, the A’s were up 6-2 in the seventh. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in pinch-hitter Jesus Sanchez, who had reached on a hit by pitch, then Sanchez drove in catcher Alejandro Kirk the next inning to cut the lead to two. Gimenez would single to center to make it 6-5, then Kirk would homer to tie things up in the bottom of the ninth, sending the game to extras. The Athletics would finally get on the board again courtesy an RBI single by designated hitter Brent Rooker, but that lead was short-lived: pinch-hitter Addison Barger hit a sac fly to force the game to the 11th, where second baseman Ernie Clement would deliver the second walk-off hit for the Jays in as many days.

Sunday went much more easily for Toronto. It opened with DH George Springer hitting the 64th leadoff homer of his career — second only behind Rickey Henderson’s 81…

…then Jesus Sanchez hit a two-run shot in the third. That would prove to be the game winner, with Blue Jays’ pitching, led by starter Eric Lauer (5.1 innings, 9 Ks, 2 ER) limiting the A’s to just two runs. But another notable blast came later, when Japanese free-agent signing Kazuma Okamoto hit his first MLB dinger.

The Blue Jays would win, 5-2, ending a very exciting weekend for them and a nightmare first three games for the A’s.

A walk-off grand slam!

Just saying "a walk-off grand slam!" might get you in the door, but there was more to the Braves’ Saturday win over the Royals than that. Atlanta entered the bottom of the ninth against Kansas City down 2-0, and had to face 6-foot-6, 277-pound closer Carlos Estevez. Luckily for them, the right-hander’s velocity is down and his mechanics seem a bit all over the place, and the Braves were able to capitalize on this.

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Left fielder Mike Yastrzemski singled to drive in catcher Drake Baldwin, cutting Kansas City’s lead in half and pushing Jorge Mateo to third. Yaz was lifted for pinch-runner Eli White, and then second baseman Ozzie Albies walked to load the bases. Center fielder Michael Harris would keep things going with an RBI single, leaving the bases loaded for DH Dominic Smith. Smith worked the count to 3-2 — the fourth pitch was overturned and adjusted to be the second strike — and then Estevez left a 92.3 mph four-seamer up in the zone, where Smith turned on it and drilled it 386 feet for a game-winning grand slam.

Royals’ catcher Salvador Perez didn’t even wait for it to land before getting up and walking away from the plate — he knew, as well as anyone else who saw the shot, that it was ballgame.

Yelich’s first-ever PH home run wins it

Christian Yelich is in the 14th season of his career, and yet, the Brewers’ designated hitter-outfielder has never hit a pinch-hit home run. Or, at least, Yelich had not hit a pinch-hit homer: Sunday marked his first, and it ended up being the game-winner for Milwaukee against the White Sox:

Granted, Yelich has been a pinch-hitter on just 38 occasions in his career — this is a guy who tends to play. He had just seven hits total in this scenario before this, though, and none of them home runs. Problem solved, for both Yelich and the Brewers.

Fitting that a notable home run would end up being the dedicating factor, since this contest opened up with one: White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery bashed a grand slam in the first inning to put Chicago up 4-0, and the White Sox would score three more runs over the next two innings to build a 7-2 lead.

The Brewers would score seven unanswered runs after that, however, and come away with a 9-7 W and the sweep.

Caissie’s first homer for the Marlins is a big one

The Marlins are 3-0 for the first time since 2009, and can thank Owen Caissie for at least part of that. The rookie outfielder was the big return for dealing right-hander Edward Cabrera to the Cubs this offseason, and he came to the plate with Miami down 3-2 to the Rockies in the bottom of the ninth. Colorado had scored all three runs in the first inning, and had been held in check since then, but Miami had been similarly held scoreless since the second inning. Until Caissie unloaded on a changeup from righty Victor Vodnik, anyway.

That’s not the first dinger of Caissie’s MLB career — he picked that up in his cup of coffee last summer — but it was his first with the Marlins, and he could not have picked a better time for it.

Murakami showed off his power

There are questions about just how good first baseman Munetaka Murakami is going to be in MLB after coming over from Japan and Nippon Professional Baseball this offseason — he would have signed for more than he did if those questions didn’t exist — but he’s at least started his career stateside on a high note. Murakami went deep three times in the season’s opening series.

Whether he will keep up with the higher average velocity of MLB is the most significant question to ponder — one a single weekend isn’t going to answer, especially not one where he homered off of a 90.5 mph cutter, a 91.8 mph four-seamer and a 93.2 mph cutter — but hey. Three dingers in three games isn’t nothing.

Chase DeLauter is on fire

As impressive as Murakami’s opening shots were, Guardians’ outfielder Chase DeLauter went beyond them. Thanks to four long balls in three games, he became just the second player in MLB history to manage as much in his first three career games, joining Trevor Story, who accomplished the feat in 2016 per MLB .

You might remember DeLauter from last year, sure, but that was in the postseason: he didn’t actually play an MLB regular-season game in 2025! It’s obviously early yet, but DeLauter, the 16th-overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and a top-50 prospect, is exactly the kind of breakout Cleveland needs to once again compete in the AL Central. It won’t continue to be quite this easy for him, but he also doesn’t have to average better than a homer per game to be productive, yeah?

What a day for Hancock

Things went well for DeLauter, yes, but for the Guardians as a whole? Less so, as they split a four-game series with the Mariners. That’s not a terrible result — Seattle was in the ALCS just last season and all — but an 8-0 loss on Sunday to close out that series is an unsatisfying end to what could have been an even better start, especially with DeLauter going yard again and again in the other games.

The problem for Cleveland on Sunday was Mariners’ right-hander Emerson Hancock. While he has never been a particularly productive pitcher — Hancock produced a 4.90 ERA last year in a career-best 90 innings, and entered 2026 with a 4.81 ERA while allowing 1.5 homers per nine — on Sunday he looked unstoppable. Hancock threw six no-hit innings while striking out nine batters and walking just one.

Right-handed reliever Cooper Criswell would then finish off the combined shutout with three sterling innings of relief work in which he struck out five batters and allowed a pair of baserunners. On top of this, the Mariners’ bats were the opposite of Cleveland’s: Seattle won, 8-0, with trade acquisition and third baseman Brendan Donovan hitting a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth off of starter Slade Cecconi, and left fielder Randy Arozarena driving in a pair with a double and then later a single.

Next up for the Mariners is the Yankees, while the Guardians don’t see things get any easier, either — Cleveland travels to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers.

5-hit game for Yandy Diaz

Yandy Diaz is off to a hot start for the Rays, as he already has nine hits on the season just three games in — the third baseman is batting .563/.588/.625 in his first 17 plate appearances, which is a small-sample, sure, but also fun to look at.

On Sunday against the Cardinals, Tampa Bay’s slugger collected five hits in an 11-7 victory. Diaz singled on the first pitch off of St. Louis starter Dustin May, then singled in a run in the second, scoring Carson Williams. He would hit a double to left — his first double of the season — in the fourth to pick up his second RBI of the day, then actually recorded an out the next time up on a grounder to first. The Rays’ offense was humming, though, and Diaz would get multiple trips back to the plate: in the next, in the eighth, he notched his third single and third RBI of the day — as well as his second run scored — then made it four singles and four RBIs in the top of the ninth, pushing the Rays’ lead to 11-7.

Tampa Bay needed all of that, too, as they lost the first two games of the series to the Cardinals and were in danger of kicking off the season 0-3. Diaz isn’t about to hit over .500 for the season or anything, but performances like this one do make you wonder if he’s about to have a season in line with his American League batting title-winning 2023, in which he hit .330. Ah, the dreams of spring baseball.

Sometimes it’s okay to admit defeat

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is a lot of things, most of them impressive. He is also 36 years old with ankles that likely feel a lot older at this point, so getting in a rundown might be a pointless endeavor. Freeman decided to admit as much on Saturday against the Diamondbacks, and there is no shame in that. There was, however, a hug in it, provided by Arizona shortstop Ketel Marte.

Baseball is back, baby, and it’s good again.