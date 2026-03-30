Willis: Accountability Will Lead to Success For Giants' Manager Tony Vitello

Tony Vitello has struggled to start the 2026 MLB season, as the San Francisco Giants' new manager dropped all of his first three games in the team's opening series against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park. After leading the Tennessee Volunteers to a College World Series victory in 2024, he has yet to find the same success as one of the first college coaches to make the leap.

"This worked in college, maybe this isn't going to work in the big leagues," FOX Sports baseball analyst Dontrelle Willis said on Monday ahead of the Giants game against the San Diego Padres on FS1.

Willis is slightly skeptical of Vitello, but he's confident in the signs he's seeing despite the results. In Willis' opinion, Vitello's road to success entails taking accountability in the locker room — with his players and coaches — and with the media. Each of which Vitello has done.

"I love what he said," Willis said of Vitello's comments. "‘Hey, I came into this with this type of tone, I’m going to make an adjustment.'"

That adjustment that professional baseball players and college baseball players are different.

"He understands, yes, they have to do their jobs, but you have to hold your players, and really, yourself, accountable," Willis said. "That's what he's doing right there. I love and respect that."

"You have to be yourself," he added.

Vitello's acclimation to the majors will go smoother if he has the confidence of all those in and around his organization. It might take a while, but it's a long season and patience will lead to results.

"The bottom line is, you have to go out there and win ball games," Willis said. "The key is to get guys to run through a wall for you and believe in what you're doing. Hopefully he has a chance to do that. There's still a lot of time left."