A lot of history has a chance to be made when it comes to MLB MVP awards this season.

Let's check out the odds for the AL and NL MVP race at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 24.

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American League MVP

Aaron Judge: +215 (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)

Bobby Witt Jr.: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Cal Raleigh: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Roman Anthony: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Nick Kurtz: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Gunnar Henderson: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Jose Ramirez: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

What to know: Last year's race was as close as it gets between Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh, with Judge receiving 17 first-place votes and Raleigh receiving 13. In the end, it was Judge winning his third AL MVP in four years, with him and Shohei Ohtani both repeating in their respective leagues. While Raleigh led the majors in home runs and the AL in RBIs, Judge led MLB in WAR, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging and OPS. Judge's three MVP awards are tied with a host of MLB legends for the third-most all-time, including Yankee icons Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio and Yogi Berra.

National League MVP

Shohei Ohtani: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Juan Soto: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Ronald Acuna Jr.: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Fernando Tatis Jr.: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Elly De La Cruz: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bryce Harper: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Kyle Schwarber: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Paul Skenes: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

What to know: Ohtani will look to make more history via the MVP award this season. Two seasons ago, Ohtani became the first player in league history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases. Then last season, he became the first player in league history to hit 50 home runs and record 50 strikeouts. With that, he won back-to-back NL MVP awards for the first time since Albert Pujols did it in 2008 and 2009. He won the AL MVP in 2023 and NL MVP in 2024, making him the first player in MLB history to win MVP back-to-back in each league. This year, if Ohtani is to win NL MVP, he will make a dent in Barry Bonds' record of four straight MVP wins (2001-2004). All four of Ohtani's MVP wins have been unanimous, with him receiving all 30 first-place votes. He has the second-most MVPs in history, trailing only Bonds' seven.