The AL MVP race has been over — and now it appears the same can be said about the NL race.

Let's check out the odds for the AL and NL MVP race at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 19.

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American League MVP

Yordan Alvarez: -20000 (bet $10 to win $10.05 total)

Junior Caminero: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

What To Know: We're going to have a new AL MVP, as two-time defending MVP Aaron Judge has battled injuries all season long. The name atop the board is Houston's Yordan Alvarez, who (as of Sept. 19) is leading the AL in batting average (.312), on-base percentage (.413), slugging percentage (.600) and OPS (1.031), and is second in home runs (40) and RBIs (99).

National League MVP

Odds off the board

Pete Crow-Armstrong: -1500 (bet $10 to win $10.67 total)

Shohei Ohtani: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

What To Know: Pete Crow-Armstrong has officially left the competition in the dust. He is leading the NL in WAR (9.4), slugging (.576) and OPS (.948), and has 44 home runs (second in NL) and 37 stolen bases (second in NL). Last season, Ohtani won back-to-back NL MVP awards for the first time since Albert Pujols did it in 2008 and 2009. He also won the AL MVP in 2023, making him the first player in MLB history to win MVP back-to-back in each league. This year, Ohtani was aiming to tie Barry Bonds' record of four straight MVP wins (2001-2004). All four of Ohtani's MVP wins so far have been unanimous, with him receiving all 30 first-place votes. He has the second-most MVPs in history, trailing only Bonds' seven.