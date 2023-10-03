Major League Baseball
2023 MLB wild-card series live updates: Rangers beat Rays; Twins lead Jays
Updated Oct. 3, 2023 5:54 p.m. ET

Playoff baseball is finally here!

The wild-card round officially began Tuesday, with action taking place all day long. All four opening-round series are in action as eight teams look to win Game 1 of their respective best-of-three series.

In the American League, the Rangers took Game 1 from the Rays in Tampa Bay, shutting them out in a 4-0 victory. Jordan Montgomery pitched seven shutout innings for Texas, striking out six to help move the Rangers a win away from the ALDS. Meanwhile, the AL Central-winning Twins are hosting the sixth-seeded Blue Jays.  

In the National League, the NL Central-winning Brewers will host the No. 6 seed Diamondbacks. To close out the day, the Phillies host the Marlins in a battle between two NL East teams. 

Here are the top plays from Tuesday's Game 1s!

Texas Rangers 4, Tampa Bay Rays 0

The rookie delivers

Josh Jung got the first run on the board in Tuesday's Game 1, giving the Rangers the lead on a sacrifice fly to right to make it 1-0 in the second inning. 

Wild pitch = wild run

Rays ace Taylor Glasnow got himself into even more trouble in the fifth inning. After allowing runners to get into scoring position, Glasnow threw a wild pitch that scored Corey Seager from third, giving the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

Seager sends in two — with some help from the Rays

The Rangers were able to double their lead in the sixth inning when Seager hit a single to center that Jose Siri wasn't able to corral on the hop. One run initially scored off the hit, but a second run scored when Siri's throw to third landed in the dugout, giving the Rangers a 4-0 lead.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins 

Royce rounds the bases to give Minny the lead

Royce Lewis hit the first homer of the 2023 postseason when he hit a line-drive homer to left field in the first inning to give the Twins a 2-0 lead. 

Rolls-Royce drives another one out

Lewis took his second trip around the bases in his second at-bat in the game, taking Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman deep by hitting a home run the opposite way. The solo shot gave the Twins a 3-0 lead in the third. 

 

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7 p.m. ET)

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8 p.m. ET)

