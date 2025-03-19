Shohei Ohtani smashes first homer of season in front of home crowd at Tokyo Dome
Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani hit a towering solo homer in his return to the Tokyo Dome, taking Chicago Cubs pitcher Nate Pearson deep with a ball that barely cleared the fence in right-center field on Wednesday night.
Ohtani turned on a 99 mph fastball from Pearson and the crowd roared as the ball traveled on a majestic arc deep into the outfield. A few fans reached for the ball but couldn't make the catch. Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong threw the ball back into the stands.
The homer was upheld after an umpire review and gave the Dodgers a 6-2 lead, much to the delight of the roughly 42,000 in attendance.
It was another example of Ohtani rising to the moment in a big occasion. The 30-year-old also homered in an exhibition game on Saturday against the Yomiuri Giants.
The homer was Ohtani's third hit in the two-game Tokyo Series. He was 2 for 5 with a double and a single in the Dodgers' 4-1 win on Tuesday night.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Ranking the 10 best starting pitchers in MLB for 2025
2025 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, times, dates, how to watch, starters
MLB Tokyo Series 2025: Everything to know as Dodgers, Cubs open season
Was trading for Kyle Tucker enough to make the Cubs serious contenders?
‘You’ve got to embrace it’: Big-spending Dodgers begin title defense as MLB’s latest evil empire
Dodgers star Freddie Freeman scratched from opening day lineup with left rib discomfort
Joey Gallo, pitcher? Former INF/OF eyes new position after White Sox release
MLB on FOX: Schedule, key dates and how to watch
Ranking the top 10 catchers in MLB for 2025
