2026 World Baseball Classic Caps Unveiled for All 20 Countries
2026 World Baseball Classic Caps Unveiled for All 20 Countries

Published Jan. 15, 2026 3:36 p.m. ET

We know the countries in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Now, we know their respective caps.

On Thursday, the hats for all 20 countries in the 2026 World Baseball Classic were unveiled.

FOX is the exclusive home of the 2026 World Baseball Classic – where you can see all of these hats in action – which begins on March 5, as Chinese Taipei takes on Australia and Czechia faces off against the Republic of Korea; Japan beat Team USA in the 2023 WBC Championship.

The 20 countries are split up into four pools:

Pool A: Cuba, Panama, Colombia, Canada and Puerto Rico

Pool B: USA, Mexico, Italy, Great Britain and Brazil

Pool C: Chinese Taipei, Czechia, Japan, Republic of Korea and Australia

Pool D: Netherlands, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Israel

On the USA front, former Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, new Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman and Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement are among the recent additions to the American roster.

