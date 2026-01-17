Guards? Mariners? 3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits for Luis Arráez If He Leaves Padres

Want a three-time batting champion who can play two positions and is in the prime of his career? Hello, Luis Arráez!

The San Diego Padres' first baseman — who also has extensive experience playing second base — is among the best remaining MLB free agents. While Arráez could easily slide back into the corner infield position for the Padres in the wake of Ryan O'Hearn's free agent departure, Jake Cronenworth could also return to being the team's everyday first baseman. Plus, the 28-year-old Arráez figures to have outside opportunities.

Here are three ideal fits for Arráez should he depart San Diego.

Luis Arraez totaled 200-plus hits in both 2023 and 2024. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Nationals have some compelling young position players (e.g., James Wood, CJ Abrams and Daylen Lile). What they don't have are veteran complements for that young core, and Arráez would be a slick pickup for first-year manager Blake Butera's depth chart.

In all likelihood, Arráez would be Washington's Opening Day first baseman, as the Nationals don't currently possess a proven first baseman after designating veteran Nathaniel Lowe for assignment in August. Hitting at or near the top of the order, Arráez would set the table for Abrams, Wood and others to do damage, providing an elite contact hitter who seldom strikes out to an offense that was just 21st in MLB in hits last season (1,313).

Plus, Arráez, who started his career as a primary second baseman, can move to the middle infield position should second baseman Luis Garcia get hurt and/or there's an emergence at first base for the franchise. Arráez provides defensive versatility and is a consistent, left-handed hitter who gets on base, serving as an enhancement to an overall young lineup. At the same time, the Nationals could very well sign Arráez to a short-term deal just to flip him for a combination of touted prospects, continuing to add organizational depth to a franchise that has posted six consecutive losing seasons; he likely prefers to play for a contender.

Luis Arraez boasts a career .317 batting average. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

It's all about the present for the Mariners, and Arráez fits that aim.

A two-time Silver Slugger, Arráez would likely start at second base for the Mariners given them re-signing first baseman Josh Naylor on a five-year deal. If there was one thing Seattle did well in 2025, it was hit the long ball (the Mariners were third in MLB with 238 regular-season home runs). The other side of that? They were sixth in MLB in strikeouts (1,446). Arráez has 215 career strikeouts. That's not a misprint.

Arráez, who has led the National League in hits in each of the last two seasons, would make an impact anywhere in Seattle's order, setting the table for those behind him and creating traffic on the basepath. Yes, the Mariners may want former first-rounder Cole Young or Leo Rivas to get their chance to be the starting second baseman. That said, Rivas has played multiple infield positions — making him tailor-made for a utility role — and a short-term deal for Arráez doesn't terminate the chances of either Rivas or Young being an everyday player in the near future. He would balance out the Mariners' lineup and give them a better chance to win next season. The only hindrance to Arráez potentially joining the Mariners would be that his presence at second base is written in Sharpie, given Naylor is locked in at first base; there's minimal wiggle room for Arráez in Seattle outside of being its designated hitter.

Luis Arraez has made 317 starts at second base and 244 starts at first base over his seven-year MLB career. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Arráez and the Guardians are a match. Sure, Cleveland has a handful of middle infielders — Brayan Rocchio, Daniel Schneemann and Gabriel Arias — who have had their moments, but none of these individuals are as impactful at the plate as Arráez. A three-time All-Star, Arráez would give Cleveland a quintessential contact hitter and form an electric one-two punch with Steven Kwan at the top of manager Stephen Vogt's order. The pair of quick hitters would provide more RBI opportunities for Jose Ramirez and Kyle Manzardo.

Arráez could work at either first or second base for Cleveland. Granted, Arráez playing second base is more likely at the outset, given the Guardians could put Manzardo at first base on a full-time basis (Manzardo served as Cleveland's designated hitter for 68 games in the regular season).

The Guardians were last in hits (1,199), 29th in batting average (.226) and on-base percentage (.296) and 28th in runs (643) last season. Despite those damning facts, Cleveland still won the AL Central and was one win away from advancing to the AL Division Series. Arráez helps the Guardians in all those respects, is a proven commodity and wouldn't block 2024 No. 1 overall pick Travis Bazzana from playing second base at the MLB level (Arráez could move to first base or serve as the Guardians' designated hitter).

