2025 PGA Tour Championship tee times, pairing, featured groups for Thursday's Round 1

Published Aug. 21, 2025 8:59 a.m. ET

The Tour Championship tees off on Thursday, August 21st at 11:16 a.m. ET. Check out the complete list of tee times for the first round of the Tour Championship - all times Eastern.

First Round Featured Groups

  • 11:45 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry
  • 12 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

First Round Tee Times

Tee No. 1

How can I watch the 2025 Tour Championship? What channels will it be on?

The 2025 Tour Championship will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch on the Golf Channel or NBC. Here's how you can tune in on each day:

  • Thursday, August 21: 1-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
  • Friday, August 22: 1-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
  • Saturday, August 23: 12-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2:30-7 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)
  • Sunday, August 24: 12-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 1:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)
